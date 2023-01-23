Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local mail delivery like the old gray mare "ain't what she used to be"Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Downtown Roanoke changes can be heartbreaking for Baby BoomersCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Recipients of Section 8 Housing Choice Vouchers are unable to find affordable housing in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
After the new Eureka Park Recreation Center is complete there needs to be community cooperation to make it a successCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanokers have fond memories of Cactus Joe-Little Bitty Pete and Uncle LooneyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
wfxrtv.com
VSP investigating incident at Roanoke City Jail
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police are investigating an incident at the Roanoke City Jail. According to the Sheriff’s Office, it involves a deputy’s alleged misconduct. Details on the investigation are limited, State Police and the Sheriff’s Office say no additional information will be provided until...
WSET
Flipped car and off-roaded tractor trailer cleared by crews on 460
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — A crash on 460 East on Wednesday left one car on its roof and a tractor trailer awkwardly positioned off the road. The Concord Volunteer Fire Department was one of the crews which responded to the scene around 3 p.m. CVFD said the first responders...
WSLS
Roanoke City Jail incident being investigated by Virginia State Police
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office said they have asked state police to investigate a deputy’s alleged misconduct. Virginia State Police said they were asked by the Sheriff’s Office to investigate an incident at the Roanoke City Jail, but did not detail what exactly happened.
WSLS
Crews contain downtown Bedford fire
BEDFORD, Va. – UPDATE. The fire reported Friday in downtown Bedford broke out at Sister 2 Sister, also affecting Peach of Mind Civil Engineering next door, according to the Town of Bedford. Officials said fire crews have contained the fire, and there were no injuries. Both businesses sustained extensive...
WDBJ7.com
Postal Service: Staff shortages lead to sporadic delivery in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The United States Postal Service is dealing with staff shortages like many businesses across the country, but reports it is working to fix the issue as soon as possible. As a small business owner, it’s important for Martin Morrison to receive his mail on time.
WSET
1 arrested, 1 at large after pair armed with guns steals car, leads cop chase: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On January 26 a victim called 911 around 8:15 p.m., saying that two people armed with handguns robbed them and stole their vehicle before driving away in it, the Lynchburg Police Department said. LPD arrived to the scene on Graham street to check on the...
WHSV
Cafe building destroyed in downtown Bedford fire
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A cafe building was destroyed and another business damaged by fire in Bedford County Friday, according to Bedford Fire Chief Todd Stone. The Bedford Fire Department and other agencies have contained the fire at the Sister-to-Sister Cafe on South Bridge Street and Peace of Mind Civil Engineering, next door. The main building, hosting the cafe, is a total loss, according to firefighters, while the other business has roof damage.
WDBJ7.com
The Virginia DMV won’t allow truck drivers to park overnight at the Troutville weigh station after “increasing incidents of vandalism”
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Truck drivers are no longer allowed to park overnight at the Troutville weigh station. The Virginia DMV asked Virginia State Police to start enforcing the new policy. One truck driver explained how taking away another parking option can impact their work. “The biggest problem is...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke man charged with multiple felonies after violent task operation
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police has reported a man was charged with drug and weapon possession in a joint violent task force operation in October 2022. In an investigation, Virginia State Police and officials including the Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force obtained a search warrant to search a home on the 1400 block of Orange Avenue NW after they found a package containing narcotics.
WSLS
Roanoke man charged after authorities seize narcotics, guns, money from home
ROANOKE, Va. – A man was arrested after authorities seized drugs, guns, and money from a residence in Roanoke on Oct. 3, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities said a package containing 2.3 pounds of Fentanyl was addressed to an individual at the residence in the 1400 block of Orange Avenue NW.
WDBJ7.com
Buena Vista manhunt ends; suspects in custody
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Three men are in custody after a manhunt following a break-in at a house in Buena Vista. The Buena Vista Police Department was dispatched just before 11 a.m. Thursday to a home on West 4th Street in Buena Vista, saying three men were reported to have broken into a house and then run away.
pmg-va.com
Drug Task force makes arrest
On January 10, 2023, in conjunction with the Blue Ridge Regional Drug Task Force (BRRDTF) which consists of (Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office, Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office, and Virginia State Police), the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team conducted a traffic stop at 11619 Lee Jackson Highway (H&H Market) inside the County of Bedford. The traffic stop yielded approximately one and a quarter pounds of methamphetamine, a firearm, and a stolen enclosed trailer. The driver of the vehicle who was identified as Philip Edward Harless of Vinton, VA was charged and is currently being held for possession with intent to distribute 100g or more of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by convicted felon and possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I or II narcotic.
Virginia state troopers rescue red-tailed hawk caught in cable wires on I-64 in Alleghany
The troopers were able to free the hawk, and it was taken to the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro for treatment. It will eventually be brought back to the area in which it was found and released.
Henry County Sheriff’s Office search for suspect in theft investigation
COLLINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says it is searching for a suspect allegedly involved in an ongoing theft investigation. Investigators say that multiple items were stolen during a break-in at Backlot Hair Design on Daniels Creek Road, as well as, the Stone Memorial Church and its storage building on Virginia Avenue. […]
Augusta Free Press
Virginia man shot, killed by police after standoff, armed confrontation
A Christiansburg man is dead after a standoff with police in Craig County on Wednesday. Kyle Adam Mills, 22, of Christiansburg, was shot and killed by police after leaving a residence in the 400 block of John’s Creek Road in Craig County following the standoff armed with a weapon.
wfxrtv.com
Police presence affects Roanoke City Public Schools
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A heavy police presence has gathered at the Stratford Park Apartments in Roanoke, according to Roanoke City Public Schools. RCPS says due to police activity, buses are not able to pick up students at their regular bus stops. School officials say buses will instead pick...
WSLS
Man arrested in connection with Northwest Roanoke homicide
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE - 12:02 p.m. Thursday. A man was arrested in connection with a murder in Roanoke Wednesday night, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Police say at around 8 p.m., police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW.
wfxrtv.com
Giles County sheriff charge two with grand larceny
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Giles County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people for allegedly stealing heat pumps from rental units at Hare Court on January 24. After investigating, a search warrant was issued for a home on the 100 block of Railroad Avenue. During the search, deputies allegedly found heat pumps, and 40-year-old Bradley Ray Davis and 36-year-old Sonya Nicole Lindsey were arrested.
WSLS
Roanoke Fire-EMS foster dog finds forever home
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS’ first-ever foster dog has found his forever home with one of the department’s firefighters. 10 News first brought you this story last week. Caiden is a 3-year-old dog, picked up as a stray back in November and taken to the Regional Center...
WSLS
Henry County juvenile charged with felony after bomb threat at middle school
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A juvenile has been arrested and charged after a bomb threat was reported at Laurel Park Middle School Friday, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, Jan. 27, authorities said a juvenile made a bomb threat via social media, and the recipient...
Comments / 2