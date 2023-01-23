ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boones Mill, VA

wfxrtv.com

VSP investigating incident at Roanoke City Jail

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police are investigating an incident at the Roanoke City Jail. According to the Sheriff’s Office, it involves a deputy’s alleged misconduct. Details on the investigation are limited, State Police and the Sheriff’s Office say no additional information will be provided until...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke City Jail incident being investigated by Virginia State Police

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office said they have asked state police to investigate a deputy’s alleged misconduct. Virginia State Police said they were asked by the Sheriff’s Office to investigate an incident at the Roanoke City Jail, but did not detail what exactly happened.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Crews contain downtown Bedford fire

BEDFORD, Va. – UPDATE. The fire reported Friday in downtown Bedford broke out at Sister 2 Sister, also affecting Peach of Mind Civil Engineering next door, according to the Town of Bedford. Officials said fire crews have contained the fire, and there were no injuries. Both businesses sustained extensive...
BEDFORD, VA
WHSV

Cafe building destroyed in downtown Bedford fire

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A cafe building was destroyed and another business damaged by fire in Bedford County Friday, according to Bedford Fire Chief Todd Stone. The Bedford Fire Department and other agencies have contained the fire at the Sister-to-Sister Cafe on South Bridge Street and Peace of Mind Civil Engineering, next door. The main building, hosting the cafe, is a total loss, according to firefighters, while the other business has roof damage.
BEDFORD, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke man charged with multiple felonies after violent task operation

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police has reported a man was charged with drug and weapon possession in a joint violent task force operation in October 2022. In an investigation, Virginia State Police and officials including the Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force obtained a search warrant to search a home on the 1400 block of Orange Avenue NW after they found a package containing narcotics.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Buena Vista manhunt ends; suspects in custody

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Three men are in custody after a manhunt following a break-in at a house in Buena Vista. The Buena Vista Police Department was dispatched just before 11 a.m. Thursday to a home on West 4th Street in Buena Vista, saying three men were reported to have broken into a house and then run away.
BUENA VISTA, VA
pmg-va.com

Drug Task force makes arrest

On January 10, 2023, in conjunction with the Blue Ridge Regional Drug Task Force (BRRDTF) which consists of (Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office, Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office, and Virginia State Police), the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team conducted a traffic stop at 11619 Lee Jackson Highway (H&H Market) inside the County of Bedford. The traffic stop yielded approximately one and a quarter pounds of methamphetamine, a firearm, and a stolen enclosed trailer. The driver of the vehicle who was identified as Philip Edward Harless of Vinton, VA was charged and is currently being held for possession with intent to distribute 100g or more of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by convicted felon and possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I or II narcotic.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Henry County Sheriff’s Office search for suspect in theft investigation

COLLINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says it is searching for a suspect allegedly involved in an ongoing theft investigation. Investigators say that multiple items were stolen during a break-in at Backlot Hair Design on Daniels Creek Road, as well as, the Stone Memorial Church and its storage building on Virginia Avenue. […]
HENRY COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Police presence affects Roanoke City Public Schools

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A heavy police presence has gathered at the Stratford Park Apartments in Roanoke, according to Roanoke City Public Schools. RCPS says due to police activity, buses are not able to pick up students at their regular bus stops. School officials say buses will instead pick...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Man arrested in connection with Northwest Roanoke homicide

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE - 12:02 p.m. Thursday. A man was arrested in connection with a murder in Roanoke Wednesday night, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Police say at around 8 p.m., police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Giles County sheriff charge two with grand larceny

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Giles County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people for allegedly stealing heat pumps from rental units at Hare Court on January 24. After investigating, a search warrant was issued for a home on the 100 block of Railroad Avenue. During the search, deputies allegedly found heat pumps, and 40-year-old Bradley Ray Davis and 36-year-old Sonya Nicole Lindsey were arrested.
GILES COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Roanoke Fire-EMS foster dog finds forever home

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS’ first-ever foster dog has found his forever home with one of the department’s firefighters. 10 News first brought you this story last week. Caiden is a 3-year-old dog, picked up as a stray back in November and taken to the Regional Center...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Henry County juvenile charged with felony after bomb threat at middle school

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A juvenile has been arrested and charged after a bomb threat was reported at Laurel Park Middle School Friday, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday, Jan. 27, authorities said a juvenile made a bomb threat via social media, and the recipient...

