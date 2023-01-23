Read full article on original website
kgns.tv
UISD offers ‘Meet in the Middle’ program for special needs students
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The United Independent School District (UISD) is making sure that special education students feel love at their respective campuses. UISD officials said the “Meet in the Middle” program helps special needs students interact with other students. Every month, the program hosts activities like reading, writing, and even in-school parades.
kgns.tv
Casa la Esperanza provides support to expecting mothers
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Expecting mothers in need of support can turn to a local organization for help. Casa la Esperanza has been assisting pregnant girls and women since 1997. The resource center briefly shut down during the pandemic but has been up and running since Sept. The center provides...
kgns.tv
Boys & Girls Club of Laredo names Robert Eads as executive director
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A familiar face is named the new executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Laredo. The board voted to place Laredo’s former City Manager Roberto Eads in the leadership role after a months-long search. This comes after Hector Noyola, the club’s former executive...
kgns.tv
Webb County celebrates 175 years
WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - One of the largest counties in Texas is celebrating a major milestone. Saturday marks 175 years since Webb County was founded. The county covers cities such as Laredo, Rio Bravo, El Cenizo, Oilton, Mirando, Aguilares and Bruni. It also houses three school districts which include...
Laredo Border Patrol welcomes first support K-9, Pearl
LAREDO, Texas — The Laredo Sector Border Patrol welcomed their first support canine named Pearl to the federal workforce. The program was launched last week to help improve the mental health of the Border Patrol workforce nationwide. "Laredo Sector Border Patrol introduced Pearl, a 6-year-old yellow Labrador born on...
kgns.tv
TAMIU blocks access to TikTok on campus’ WiFi and devices
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - TAMIU is among the growing list of institutions in Texas that have outlawed using TikTok on its WiFi network and devices. In December, Governor Greg Abbott issued an order to all Texas State Agencies, which included TAMIU, to ban TikTok on all state-issue devices and state- networks.
kgns.tv
Señor and Señora Internacional for Washington’s Birthday Celebration announced
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The 12th council of LULAC announced 2023′s Señor and Señora Internacional for Washington’s Birthday Celebration. The honor goes to Mexico’s ambassador to the U.S. Esteban Moctezuma and Dr. Maria Elena Giner with the International Boundary and Water Commission. Jose Gamez, president...
kgns.tv
Property tax deadline approaching in Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is reminding the public that the deadline to pay property taxes is near. According to Dora Maldonado, the City of Laredo Tax Director people have until Tuesday, Jan. 31 to pay their property tax. If people miss that date, they will have...
kgns.tv
Student detained following lockdown at Nixon High School
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A student is in custody following a lockdown at Nixon High School. According to the Laredo Police Department, a lockdown and search was conducted by LISD for precautionary measures regarding a possible threat at the campus. LISD contacted the Laredo Police Department for assistance which led...
kgns.tv
Laredo City Council approves plans for new detox center
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city of Laredo is one step closer to making a new detox center possible. On Tuesday, January 24, city council approved the creation of a new department that will provide services for those battling drug addiction. City officials say the new department will be overseen by the city and Webb County.
kgns.tv
La Bota Ranch residents invited to meet new court-appointed board
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - After seven years of issues, residents at La Bota Ranch finally have a board of directors to call their own. La Bota residents are encouraged to meet the new court-appointed board over at the Fasken Recreation Center. The board will go over the new members, current...
kgns.tv
Trial begins for City Council District Two lawsuit
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Day one of the trial to determine whether 51 people voted illegally in the district two race for city council is in the books. Two candidates both wanting to represent Laredo City Council District Two faced each other for the first time in court on Thursday.
kgns.tv
Webb County Fire Department requests funding
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - The Webb County Fire Department is looking to get funding to buy and replace equipment. The commissioners’ court supported this request and decided to petition the federal government for $300,000. For this, the county must provide 10% of the amount while awaiting a response from the federal government.
kgns.tv
Student arrested after allegedly making threat
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A student is arrested following an alleged threat made to a high school campus. The incident happened on Thursday morning at around 9:25 a.m. which is when campus officials placed Nixon High School on a lockdown as a precautionary measure. While LISD was investigating the threat...
borderreport.com
Laredo Border Patrol agents rescue lost Mexicans in South Texas brush
McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Border Patrol agents found two lost migrants who had been injured and were wandering through the thick South Texas brush earlier this week, the agency said. Both were from Mexico and were found Jan. 23 in a ranch in Hebbronville, Texas, an hour’s drive...
San Angelo LIVE!
Illegal Migrants Found with Fake Immigration Documents on a Bus on I-35
LAREDO – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the I-35 checkpoint arrested several individuals in a commercial bus as they attempted to pass through the checkpoint by using fraudulent identification documents. On Jan. 20, while conducting immigration inspections aboard a commercial passenger bus, Border Patrol agents discovered five...
kgns.tv
District Two lawsuit: Witnesses explain why they did not show up to testify
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Threats of a hefty fine or even jail time seemed to have done the trick for at least five of the six witnesses in the lawsuit between Ricardo Rangel and Daisy Campos Rodriguez. The individuals involved appeared before a judge to explain why they did not...
kgns.tv
LPD reminds public to remain vigilant amid plague of nationwide shootings
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Over the past four days, there have been eight mass shooting across the United States. According to the Gun Violence Archive, in the first few weeks of 2023, at least 73 people have been killed in 40 mass shootings across the country compared to 27 at this point last year.
kgns.tv
Laredo Police respond to disturbance on Reynolds Street
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is responding to a disturbance in central Laredo. Multiple Laredo Police units are responding to a home at the 500 block of Reynolds. This is an active scene, and they are advising residents to stay clear of the area. At least one...
