Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara Expands Homeless Services Downtown
For the first time ever, the City will have the presence of a homeless outreach team during the evening and weekend hours in the Downtown Corridor and along the Waterfront. The City will also be continuing its commitment to provide homeless outreach, case management, and housing navigation services throughout the entire City during weekday hours. On Tuesday, the City Council approved a new contract with City Net to provide these expanded services given their proven track record and responsiveness to both the needs of our unsheltered population as well as the concerns of residents, business owners and visitors.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Downtown Santa Barbara's Newest Hotel and Restaurant Saint Remy are Now Open
Santa Barbara welcomed its newest hotel, Courtyard Santa Barbara Downtown, a Courtyard by Marriott hotel, and Saint Remy restaurant on December 26, 2022. Behind the reinvented hotel is Andrew Firestone, former star of ABC’s The Bachelor and co-founder with Jess Parker of StonePark Capital, a Santa Barbara-based hospitality development company.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Disaster Recovery Centers Reopening on Saturday
A Disaster Recovery Center (DRC)/Local Assistance Center (LAC) will be opening in both north and south Santa Barbara County to provide resources to residents who were impacted by the January 2023 Storms. The DRC/LAC is a partnership between the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade To Deploy Flood Relief Volunteers In Orcutt
The Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade, in partnership with Direct Relief and the Santa Barbara Foundation, will deploy volunteers and heavy equipment to Northern Santa Barbara County this Saturday to help homeowners recover from the recent flooding. This Saturday, January 28, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, volunteers will gather at...
Santa Barbara Edhat
East Beach Closed for Sewage Spill
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department issued a “BEACH CLOSURE”notice for all recreational water contact at East Beach within one-quarter (¼) mile of the Sycamore Creek outfall in response to a spill of untreated sewage reaching ocean waters along this beach shoreline. Santa Barbara County Environmental...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Montecito Disaster Recovery Center: Aid Agencies Promise Help to Storm Survivors
Buckets of clean-up supplies, advice on discount hotels, and tips on how to qualify for grants and low interest loans for food, clothing, and rebuilding were some of the resources a steady stream of storm survivors received on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the temporary Storm Assistance Center held at the Montecito YMCA.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Serial Burglary Suspect Arrested in Downtown Santa Barbara
On January 18, 2023, Santa Barbara police officers were on patrol in the area of 300 East Cabrillo Blvd. when they contacted and detained 47-year-old Brian Christopher Schotz for violating a Santa Barbara municipal code section. Schotz was identified as a suspect involved in multiple commercial burglaries over the past several months in Santa Barbara.
Santa Barbara Edhat
High Energy Santa Barbara Women's March
The Women's March started in January 2017 with the inauguration of Trump. Even though Trump is gone, his Supreme Court legacy continues to take rights away from women. Sunday January 22, 2023 should have been a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the 1973 decision Roe v Wade, which gave American women control over their reproductive rights. Instead, it was a day to protest the Republican-packed Supreme Court taking those rights away. Quite a change for the party that once initiated the Equal Rights Amendment in 1940.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Nate Mendoza Named Santa Barbara High School Football's Head Coach
Nate Mendoza will be Santa Barbara High School (SBHS) Football’s next Head Coach. The Santa Barbara Unified Board of Trustees voted to approve the appointment Tuesday night. This marks a return to the sidelines for Mendoza, who previously was Head Coach at Dos Pueblos High School from 2012-2017. He coached the Chargers to Channel League Titles in 2012, 2016, and 2017. In 2017, he led DP to a school record, 12 wins, as they reached the CIF Finals for the second time in school history.
