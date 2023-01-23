Pedestrian, 22, killed in suspected DUI crash in Crown Point area is ID'd

The county Medical Examiner's Office has publicly identified a young Arizona woman who was fatally injured over the weekend in a suspected DUI crash in the Crown Point area off Mission Bay.

Vanessa Urbina Aragonez, 22, had just gotten out of a parked Chevrolet Tahoe on Riviera Drive in Pacific Beach and was standing next to the SUV on a sidewalk when a Toyota Tacoma veered off the roadway and hit her and a man she was with, according to San Diego police and the Medical Examiner's Office.

The impact, which happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, killed Urbina Aragonez at the scene and left her 24-year-old companion pinned underneath the damaged Toyota pickup.

After firefighters freed the man, paramedics took him to a hospital for treatment of injuries of undisclosed severity.

The driver, 22-year-old Nestor Hernandez, was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of murder, gross vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence of alcohol, according to county jail records.

Prosecutors will determine what charges, if any, Hernandez will face in court.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .