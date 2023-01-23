ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otsego, MI

Dad Likely Popped Hatch as Car Sank into Mich. Lake, Saving His 2 Young Girls Before He Died: Cops

Jon Paul Dowler of Otsego died on Sunday after driving his car into Lake Macatawa, which police believe was an accident. His two daughters, 8 and 10, escaped and sought help Police believe a Michigan dad who died after driving into a lake was able to pop the back hatch of the vehicle open as it sank, which allowed his two young daughters to escape.  The father, identified as 52-year-old Jon Paul Dowler of Otsego, died after driving into Lake Macatawa over the weekend, according to a release obtained by PEOPLE from...
OTSEGO, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

1 arrested following police chase in and around Muskegon

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The video above has been submitted by a viewer. An individual has been arrested following a chase through Muskegon city and county. The chase started in the City of Muskegon around 6 p.m. Troopers attempted to stop a car involved in a narcotics investigation when the suspect crashed into the patrol vehicle and drove off.
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

Authorities address 16-year-old found dead in East Grand Rapids

Authorities have identified the teen found fatally shot in an East Grand Rapids street Wednesday as 16-year-old Cahari Maurice Walton. (Jan. 26, 2023) Authorities address 16-year-old found dead in East …. Authorities have identified the teen found fatally shot in an East Grand Rapids street Wednesday as 16-year-old Cahari Maurice...
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Man’s body discovered near Grand Rapids hospital

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man’s body was found with a fatal gunshot wound early Wednesday morning near Corewell Health Blodgett Hospital, East Grand Rapids Police said. Police responded to a 12:35 a.m. report of a man down Wednesday, Jan. 25, near the intersection of Lake Drive SE and Plymouth Avenue. Officers found a Black man bleeding from the head.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Sister condemns brother for killing their parents

MUSKEGON, MI – A Muskegon man has been sentenced to up to 100 years in prison for stabbing his parents, a combined 79 times, to death inside the couple’s home. Gregory Michael Scholtens must serve a minimum 27 years behind bars before he’s eligible for parole, Muskegon County Circuit Judge Annette R. Smedley ordered Thursday morning, Jan. 26, at sentencing.
MUSKEGON, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo man dies in I-94 rollover crash

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI – A 55-year-old Kalamazoo man died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning. The man was driving a passenger van around 6:45 a.m. on Jan. 25, on the Beadle Lake Road ramp onto eastbound I-94 in Emmett Township, Michigan State Police said. Two male passengers were in the van.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

