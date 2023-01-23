Read full article on original website
Idaho Fish and Game wants to reduce the wolf population by 60%
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game wants the state’s wolf population to be reduced by approximately 60% from 2021 numbers. That’s according to an initial overview of a new statewide wolf management plan presented by department staff to the Fish and Game Commission Thursday. On average, there...
6 Reasons People Say They Moved Away from Idaho in 2022, Ranked
Since 1977, a moving company named United Van Lines has done an annual migration survey to see which states were the most popular destinations to move to and which states were driving people away. Idaho appeared in their “Top 10 States to Move To” list from 2014-2021, taking the #1...
boisestatepublicradio.org
What you need to know about filing your taxes in Idaho
Tax season has officially begun in Idaho, with the Idaho State Tax Commission starting to process 2022 Idaho individual tax returns on Jan. 23, 2023. If you haven’t started yet, or feel intimidated by the process, here’s what you need to know about filing in Idaho and information on tax credits.
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: Love is under attack in Idaho, again
Once again, who you love and why is under attack in Idaho. The latest salvo comes courtesy of Sen. Scott Herndon, a right-winger from Sagle (North Idaho near Sandpoint) who is proposing a bill that would, essentially, set up a potential court battle to outlaw same-sex marriage in the state of Idaho. This, despite the fact the U.S. Supreme Court legalized the institution on the strength of a right-wing swing-vote (Justice Anthony Kennedy, a Reagan appointee) and the U.S. Congress passed legislation legalizing same-sex and inter-racial marriage with bipartisan votes that included Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson.
Lucky Idaho Mom Stunned By Huge Prize She Won on a FREE Lottery Ticket
Normally, when lottery stories hit the news it’s about someone who won a gigantic Mega Millions or Powerball jackpot. They get all the attention, but the Idaho Lottery’s in-state draw games have life-changing jackpots too!. One of the coolest draw games Idaho has is “Weekly Grand.” The game...
Idaho’s #1 Chinese Restaurant (Ranked One of the Best in America)
Chinese food anyone? Boise is home to a ton of amazing restaurants, and among those are some of the most out-of-this-world Chinese food restaurants in the country. A recent article from Lovefood shares the "Best Chinese Restaurant for the Year of the Rabbit" in every state, and of course we were curious to see who ranked #1 for Idaho.
Massive Crowd Gathers To Adopt Idaho’s Most Popular Dog
Folks in the Treasure Valley LOVE their pets and that is no secret! No matter the season, you're sure to see doggos running around on the greenbelt, in local breweries, and up on Boise's best hikes!. The good folks at the Idaho Humane Society are some of Idaho's finest when...
Is Idaho’s Very Best Grocery Store One of the Best in America?
What grocery store was recently rated as the very best grocery store in all of Idaho?. There’s an article from Lovefood that shares each state’s best grocery store, at least for the time being, because apparently their list is frequently being updated — but of course we were wondering which store was rated the very best grocery store in Idaho.
solarindustrymag.com
Duke Brings Idaho’s Largest Solar Facility Online
Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions, a nonregulated commercial brand of Duke Energy, has placed into commercial operation the 120 MW Jackpot Solar project in Twin Falls County, Idaho. This is the organization’s first utility-scale renewable energy project in the state and is the largest solar facility in operation in Idaho. It...
kmvt
Idaho Fish and Game reminds homeowners the dangers of toxic plants around your property
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After a moose was found dead due to toxic yew plants, the Idaho Fish and Game want to remind people just how dangerous these plants are. The plants are considered ornamental plants, meaning they’re oftentimes found in people’s yards. While Blaine County has...
Idaho’s Most Common Surnames (Last) are a Familiar List
Idaho’s most common last name is the same across much of America. The name Smith tops the list in 40 states! Idaho’s second most popular name is Johnson and its third is Anderson. Neighboring Utah, Montana and Washington have the same top three, which says a lot about migration patterns. Smith has an advantage over many other surnames. It was common in several European countries and the German Schmidt was often anglicized. Anderson is also a common name in more than one European nation.
PODER launches campaign supporting legislation to allow a restricted driver's license for undocumented Idahoans
IDAHO, USA — PODER of Idaho, an organization that empowers the Latino and immigrant community and pushes for policy changes, just launched their Manejando Sin Miedo campaign to encourage the Idaho Legislature to allow a restricted driver's license for undocumented Idahoans. According to a press release from PODER, the...
2023 Stimulus Checks Totaling $500 Million Are On The Way To Idaho
Last year, we told you about the 14 states that were approved for inflation relief checks thanks to a bill signed by Governor Brad Little in February of 2022. That bill provided a fluffy $350 million in tax rebates for residents of Idaho according to the Idaho State Tax Commission. Here we are in 2023 and more checks are on the way...
Idaho Senators Grill University Leaders Over Woke Indoctrination
It's that time of year at the legislature when educational leaders answer elected officials' questions about what is and what isn't being taught in Idaho colleges and universities. Once again, the topic of 'woke ideology forced upon students and teachers was discussed with Boise State's President, Doctor Marlene Tromp. Several...
idahoednews.org
What if grocery stores were run like public schools?
What if Idaho did groceries the same way it does public education? Each community would have a local grocery district, and families would be assigned their local grocery stores. Everyone would get the same groceries in the same amounts. Many would mistakenly think the food is free because there would be no charge at the public grocery store. All groceries would be funded by local property taxes, state income taxes, lottery money, and even the federal government. Sound good?
Most Idahoans Have Never Heard Of The Oldest Restaurant In The State
Only the well-traveled in Idaho or those who live in the same city will have heard of the oldest fast-food restaurant, and even fewer have probably been to it. The hidden burger joint in northern Idaho has been around for more than a century and has stellar reviews online. You...
Celebrities Who Own Property in Idaho
Celebrities love Idaho, some so much that they decided they had to own a home here. Some use their Idaho properties as a vacation house while others have it as a main residence. See 23 celebrities who own a home in Idaho. Keep scrolling to see other celebrities that maybe don't own in the state but that come visit enough that you are you likely to run into them in Idaho.
Idaho Transportation Department's New 511 Mobile App and Updated Website Now Live
IDAHO - On Monday, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) launched its new Idaho 511 App and updated their website. Drivers will need to download a new version of the app to their mobile devices. The web address, 511.idaho.gov, and phone number, dial 511, will stay the same. After January 23,...
theforestscout.com
Facts and Feelings: Idaho Murders
Earlier this month, Idaho State Police arrested Bryan Kohberge, a criminology graduate student, in connection with the murders of four University of Idaho students. While many of us are preparing to head to college in a few short months, things like this hitting the news can be terrifying. While we may not be able to avoid a calculated killer, educating ourselves about how and what happened can help ease our minds a bit.
