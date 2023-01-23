ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho Fish and Game wants to reduce the wolf population by 60%

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game wants the state’s wolf population to be reduced by approximately 60% from 2021 numbers. That’s according to an initial overview of a new statewide wolf management plan presented by department staff to the Fish and Game Commission Thursday. On average, there...
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

What you need to know about filing your taxes in Idaho

Tax season has officially begun in Idaho, with the Idaho State Tax Commission starting to process 2022 Idaho individual tax returns on Jan. 23, 2023. If you haven’t started yet, or feel intimidated by the process, here’s what you need to know about filing in Idaho and information on tax credits.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Opinion: Love is under attack in Idaho, again

Once again, who you love and why is under attack in Idaho. The latest salvo comes courtesy of Sen. Scott Herndon, a right-winger from Sagle (North Idaho near Sandpoint) who is proposing a bill that would, essentially, set up a potential court battle to outlaw same-sex marriage in the state of Idaho. This, despite the fact the U.S. Supreme Court legalized the institution on the strength of a right-wing swing-vote (Justice Anthony Kennedy, a Reagan appointee) and the U.S. Congress passed legislation legalizing same-sex and inter-racial marriage with bipartisan votes that included Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Is Idaho’s Very Best Grocery Store One of the Best in America?

What grocery store was recently rated as the very best grocery store in all of Idaho?. There’s an article from Lovefood that shares each state’s best grocery store, at least for the time being, because apparently their list is frequently being updated — but of course we were wondering which store was rated the very best grocery store in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
solarindustrymag.com

Duke Brings Idaho’s Largest Solar Facility Online

Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions, a nonregulated commercial brand of Duke Energy, has placed into commercial operation the 120 MW Jackpot Solar project in Twin Falls County, Idaho. This is the organization’s first utility-scale renewable energy project in the state and is the largest solar facility in operation in Idaho. It...
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Idaho’s Most Common Surnames (Last) are a Familiar List

Idaho’s most common last name is the same across much of America. The name Smith tops the list in 40 states! Idaho’s second most popular name is Johnson and its third is Anderson. Neighboring Utah, Montana and Washington have the same top three, which says a lot about migration patterns. Smith has an advantage over many other surnames. It was common in several European countries and the German Schmidt was often anglicized. Anderson is also a common name in more than one European nation.
IDAHO STATE
idahoednews.org

What if grocery stores were run like public schools?

What if Idaho did groceries the same way it does public education? Each community would have a local grocery district, and families would be assigned their local grocery stores. Everyone would get the same groceries in the same amounts. Many would mistakenly think the food is free because there would be no charge at the public grocery store. All groceries would be funded by local property taxes, state income taxes, lottery money, and even the federal government. Sound good?
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Celebrities Who Own Property in Idaho

Celebrities love Idaho, some so much that they decided they had to own a home here. Some use their Idaho properties as a vacation house while others have it as a main residence. See 23 celebrities who own a home in Idaho. Keep scrolling to see other celebrities that maybe don't own in the state but that come visit enough that you are you likely to run into them in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
theforestscout.com

Facts and Feelings: Idaho Murders

Earlier this month, Idaho State Police arrested Bryan Kohberge, a criminology graduate student, in connection with the murders of four University of Idaho students. While many of us are preparing to head to college in a few short months, things like this hitting the news can be terrifying. While we may not be able to avoid a calculated killer, educating ourselves about how and what happened can help ease our minds a bit.
IDAHO STATE

