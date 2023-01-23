Read full article on original website
nrgmediadixon.com
The City of Oregon Will Not Take No for an Answer and Will Try to Change IDOT’s Mind
A month or two ago a two vehicle accident at the intersection of Route 2 and Route 64 in Oregon resulted in one of the vehicles crashing into the Ogle County Brewery. The business sits on the corner of the intersection. At the time, city officials said they dodged a...
rockrivercurrent.com
Pritzker visits Rockford to announce repairs to one of the city’s busiest and bumpiest roads
ROCKFORD — One of the city’s busiest and bumpiest roads will get an upgrade this summer. Gov. JB Pritzker was in town Thursday with a host of local and state dignitaries to formerly announce plans to resurface and repair South Alpine Road in both the short and long term.
WIFR
State to invest $2.6M in Rockford aviation mechanic pipeline
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A $2.6 million investment was announced Thursday to support workforce training through the AAR Corp. facility at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport (RFD). The grant will be awarded through the Workforce Connection (TWC) which strengthens curriculum alongside AAR for Rock Valley Community College’s Airframe and Powerplant Program....
New 211 phone line launches Friday for Chicago, suburban Cook County
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting today, a 211 call center will be available for Chicago and suburban Cook County residents.211 Metro Chicago connects people with essential health and social service support and information during times of non-emergency crisis and for everyday needs.A launch party for the 211 social service connector will be held this morning at 9:30 a.m. at the Greater Chicago Food Depository.
The richest person in Chicago is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
WIFR
Deputies to patrol Temporary Hard Rock Casino for at least another year
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office agrees to keep up its patrol efforts at the Hard Rock Casino in Rockford for at least another year. This comes on the heels of a shooting in the parking lot last May that ended with one person dead. Since...
WIFR
Lawyer for 15th & Chris owner releases statement after restaurant fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The attorney for 15th & Chris owner, James Purifoy, released a statement Wednesday after the Rockford business suffered $100,000 in damages over the weekend. 23 News met up with Elder Granger II for the first statement released from Purifoy’s perspective since a fire broke out just...
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: List of snow emergencies declared for the Rockford area
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With several Winter Weather Advisories declared ahead of Saturday’s expected snowfall, municipalities across the Rockford region have declared snow emergencies, meaning parking ordinances are in effect. Temperatures will make it into the lower to mid-30s under mostly cloudy skies Friday afternoon. Overnight Friday, temperatures will drop into the lower teens. Snow […]
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?
A report reveals that we are facing housing crises and it is really very important to handle the situation before so many people lose their homes. On one hand, a large number of outsiders have entered Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C., and on the other hand, the prices are touching the sky.
wjol.com
License plate fees lowered for seniors, people with disabilities under Loughran Cappel law
(Illinois Secretary of State via AP) State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel representing District 49 which includes parts of Will County including Joliet, Crest Hill, Plainfield, Shorewood and Bolingbrook is reminding seniors and people with disabilities that their annual license plate renewal fee will be reduced by more than half under a law she championed that took effect Jan. 1.
WIFR
Stretch of I-39/90 closed between Janesville & Beloit
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – A stretch of I-39/90 is completely closed between Janesville and Beloit – and it is expected to be closed for a while because of a pileup that may have included dozens of vehicles. The Rock Co. communication center told NBC15 News that it has...
northernstar.info
DeKalb plans to reduce traffic in Annie Glidden North
DeKALB – The new Community Development Block Grant annual action plan outlines how over $800,000 will be invested into DeKalb to improve infrastructure and invest in social service agencies. The City of DeKalb released the first draft of their 2023 annual action plan. The draft describes how its annual...
WBBM News Radio
CPS changes grade promotion requirements for elementary students
The Chicago Public School system is looking to require more of students before they’re promoted to the next grade. Those who don’t meet the requirements will have to attend summer school.
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford’s last locally owned camera store is for sale as owner Tom Brady plans to retire this spring
ROCKFORD — You shouldn’t be surprised if Tom Brady knows your name the moment you walk into Camera Craft for a second time. He might even know what camera you shoot with and what new gear is on your mind. Brady, who has owned the camera store he...
wmay.com
College tuition increasing for some, not others, across Illinois
College tuition is on the rise for some in Illinois this academic year – but for those attending the University of Illinois Springfield, that hike will not be felt. Meanwhile, for incoming freshmen at the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign, as well as Chicago, students’ personal budgets will likely be more constrained than ever before.
WIFR
Day five in the Murdaugh trial
Rockford Christian closes with 13-0 run to take down Lutheran in Crosstown Showdown. An update of today's local and national news headlines along with your First Alert forecast and local sports highlights. Rockford Christian tops Lutheran in Crosstown Showdown. Updated: 15 hours ago. An update of today's local and national...
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford Casino customers donate $2k in unused vouchers to United Way of Rock River Valley
ROCKFORD — Rockford Casino: A Hard Rock Opening Act customers donated $2,000 worth of unused vouchers and cash in December to help United Way of Rock River Valley. Hard Rock presented the check Wednesday to United Way at its downtown offices on Main Street. “It’s very important to us...
Residents escape Freeport apartment fire
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — No one was hurt Thursday after a fire broke out at a Freeport apartment complex. Firefighters worked for about 4 hours to extinguish the blaze at the tri-plex house on South Blackhawk Avenue. Officials said the fire started around 10 a.m. Damages to the building were estimated at over $70,000 and […]
WIFR
NEW RESIDENCY PROGRAM
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new program in Rockford gives 10 students at a local university a chance to achieve their dream job. “Just having this strong foundation in Rockford and being able to serve this community, and continue to serve this community, is exactly what I wanted to do,” said Reilly Wojchiehowski, who is one-of-ten University of Illinois College of Medicine students in Rockford who will practice being a Family Medicine doctor through one local hospital: UW Health SwedishAmerican.
Another Storm Takes Aim at Illinois, 1/2 Foot of Snow Possible
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through late afternoon on Wednesday (1/25) for most of northern Illinois, with some areas downstate getting over half a foot of accumulation. Flurries are expected to begin early Wednesday morning across the state with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation expected in the...
