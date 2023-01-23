Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Will Millennials Ever Be Able to Afford a House in San Diego CA?AlexCapSan Diego, CA
Carpet Cleaning Tips By ProsKrishna YadavSan Diego, CA
fishing in San DiegoOscarSan Diego, CA
Phoenix in for a big drop: Goldman Sachs forecasts more than 25% home price declineEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Coronado Beach offers the finest of beach living.MoonCoronado, CA
Related
San Diego plotting to tax drivers 'into submission' with new highway mileage toll
San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond says local leaders are trying to tax drivers "into submission" by converting more than 800 freeway miles into toll lanes.
Will Millennials Ever Be Able to Afford a House in San Diego CA?
Admittedly, there is an element of truth to millennials complaining about their current financial situation as a generation. They have arguably accrued more student debt than any other generation, besides the ones that came after them. Inflation has also been outpacing wage increases over the past few years. Making “one hundred thousand dollars” as your yearly income doesn’t carry nearly as much weight as it used to, especially in California. Even if you make 6-figures, you’re maybe considered middle class in parts of San Diego.
San Diego Settles with Surfer in Lawsuit that Changed State Law
The settlement comes nearly nine years after the incident
kusi.com
San Diego’s housing prices continue to fall, will the trend continue?
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Housing prices in San Diego have fallen consistently since record highs slowed the market in the second half of 2022. Jim Bottrell, founder of the Real Estate Team of EXP, believes low supply and high demand will keep San Diego prices sky-high despite many theories that the county’s market will drop exponentially in 2023.
chulavistatoday.com
Wyyerd Fiber launched service in National City and Chula Vista
A new fiber-to-the-premise Internet Service Provider is available to Chula Vista and National City Residents. Wyyerd Fiber recently launched in Chula Vista and National City to provide a full suite of fast and reliable wire-based internet service to residences, businesses, enterprises, carriers, and non-profit partners including government and education entities.
New Bill Would Mandate California Gun Owners Purchase Liability Insurance
A new state senator from Encinitas teamed with a Capitol veteran Thursday to introduce legislation requiring California gun owners to have liability insurance. Sen. Catherine Blakespear, the former mayor of Encinitas, joined Sen. Nancy Skinner of the Berkeley area on Senate Bill 8, which would mandate gun owners have liability insurance to cover injuries or damage from negligent or accidental firing.
News 8 KFMB
San Diego COVID emergency to end in Feb., vaccine mandate in March
SAN DIEGO — Almost three years after it was first instated, San Diego's COVID-19 State of Emergency will come to an end on Feb. 28. On Tuesday, San Diego City Council voted unanimously to take this step, along with ending its controversial vaccine mandate for city employees. The City...
chulavistatoday.com
Low income seniors in may qualify for San Diego County Transportation Program
A local nonprofit organization received a $1.5 million grant from the County of San Diego to provide free rides for low-income seniors throughout the region. The funds were granted to the Jewish Family Services of San Diego to launch the San Diego County Senior Transportation Program in partnership with the County of San Diego Health And Services Agency, and LiveWell San Diego. The program will be operated through Jewish Family Services’ “On the Go”, which remains the county’s largest senior transportation service.
kusi.com
State legislators pressures San Diego cities to build up, not out
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego coastline could be in jeopardy due to state pressures to increase housing availability in major cities. San Diego could face financial penalties if the city doesn’t transition more units from single-family homes into high-rises, according to city officials. Sacramento politicians have...
San Diego leaders looking to lift state ban on 'pay toilets'
SAN DIEGO — The proposal coming from San Diego city leaders could overturn a nearly 50-year-old ban that prohibits cities from charging people for public restroom access. Free access to public restrooms has been a law in California, but soon San Diegans could find themselves paying a quarter to use some public restrooms and not everyone is happy about it.
San Diego wants to tax people out of their cars and into public transportation
It's not a secret that California is where many great and bad ideas first come to life. Once they catch hold in California they spread. Here's a new one designed to discourage driving.
Tijuana running out of water, turns to California for help
Due to the short supply and delivery issues, the city has been forced to cut off water to more than 40 percent of the population, and it says more could lose service in the weeks ahead.
kusi.com
Scott Sherman: “Housing as a human right” agenda will increase cost of living
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego City Leadership plans to declare housing a human right on Jan. 24. This “declaration” will hold no legal teeth, but could give local leaders the backing needed to move forward with further housing regulations such as rent-caps and eviction protection. Former...
KPBS
Legal battle over San Diego housing vouchers continues, with a new twist
Last year, in the midst of a long-running lawsuit, the city’s housing commission raised the maximum amount its voucher will cover significantly — increasing them by 37% for the most expensive neighborhoods. There was a $1 million legal fight over who gets credit for the higher amounts. Each...
kusi.com
City of San Diego prepares for homeless Point In Time Count
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Jan. 25, the 2023 Point in Time Count will kickoff in Downtown and will last from 4-8 a.m. The Point in Time Count is required by the federal government to qualify for certain funds. KUSI’s Matt Prichard went live with homeless advocate Michael McConnel,...
4 San Diego-area restaurants make Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ in US
This year, eateries across 30 states and Washington, D.C. made the list, though some states have far more restaurant representation than others.
kusi.com
City Council ends COVID-19 emergency declaration, vaccine mandates
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego City Council today voted to end the city’s COVID-19 emergency declaration and a city employee vaccine mandate at the end of February. Mayor Todd Gloria, City Attorney Mara Elliott and City Councilwoman Marni von Wilpert on Monday released a joint statement proposing to end the emergency declaration — which had been in effect since March 17, 2020, under then-Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s administration. Since that date, it has been renewed and extended multiple times by the San Diego City Council.
San Diego residents voice frustrations about condition of Guy Street
San Diego city officials say that this section of Guy Street is what's known as an "unimproved" road.
Support, criticism of transgender rights at Santee City Council meeting
The burning debate over whether Christynne Wood, a transgender woman, should have been allowed to use a women’s locker room at the local YMCA continued at a Santee city council meeting Wednesday.
7 billion gallons of water fill up San Diego reservoirs, but what does this mean for the county’s drought levels?
Given the recent Pacific and atmospheric river storms battering the entire state, San Diego reservoirs are filling up exponentially, especially within the city of San Diego.
Comments / 3