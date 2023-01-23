Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
New Starbucks coming to southwest Fresno in 2024
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A brand-new Starbucks is coming to town – more specifically to southwest Fresno. According to Fresno City Mayor Jerry Dyer, the new location will be coming to MLK Jr. Blvd and Church Avenue. When is it coming?. Mayor Dyer says Fresno residents and those...
KMPH.com
Fresno Unified warning students NOT to watch Tyre Nichols video
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — In what is expected to cause some outrage, Fresno Unified has sent out a public service announcement, warning parents and students not to watch what is being called a ‘horrific and is very graphic’ Tyre Nichols’ beating video. As the video, is...
KMPH.com
Next of kin needed for man who died in Fresno hospital
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno County Coroner’s Office is asking the community for help Wednesday in finding the family of a man who recently passed away in Fresno. According to the coroner’s office, little is known about Pedro Villalta Lopez, 67, other than he was taken to a Fresno hospital where he later died. He also previously lived in Mexico, Stockton, and Calexico.
KMPH.com
'Suspicious package' found outside Selland Arena had clothes inside, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Police have given the all clear after confirming a suspicious package found east of Selland Arena, in Downtown Fresno, had clothes inside. Workers with the Fresno Convention Center alerted Fresno Police just after 7 p.m. Thursday, after staff found the package on a loading dock near Selland Arena and Valdez Hall.
KMPH.com
Clovis West hosts annual 1-day blood drive
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — Clovis West High School is hosting its annual 1-day blood drive event on Wednesday. The blood drive takes place from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the Clovis West cafeteria. This is the biggest blood drive event in the Central Valley. The goal this year...
KMPH.com
Would-be copper wire thieves cause significant damage in Fresno, leave empty handed
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A truck fire at a sports complex in southwest Fresno caused extensive damage on Friday. Fire crews were called to the area of W. Jensen and S. West Avenues around 6:00 a.m. When they arrived, they found a truck stuck on top of an underground...
KMPH.com
Video: Porch pirate swipes package, driver blows through stop sign in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Do you know this man?. A porch pirate was caught on video Wednesday stealing a package from someone’s home near Cedar and Butler in Fresno. According to Dave Wells, the porch pirate could have been following an Amazon delivery driver in the neighborhood before swiping his box at 12:55 p.m. Wells also mentioned that his delivery was dropped off just minutes before it was stolen from his doorstep.
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: John Michael Wells
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is John Michael Wells. John Wells is wanted on a felony warrant of “Domestic Violence”. 27-year-old Wells is 5' 11" tall, 175 lbs., and has brown hair and blue eyes. If you know where John Wells...
KMPH.com
Two men arrested after caught with stolen generator worth $35,000 in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — Two men were arrested Thursday after they were caught driving with a stolen generator from L.A. County. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were told about a stolen generator that was making its way toward Tulare County. That generator is said to be worth $35,000.
KMPH.com
Card skimmer found at ATM in Clovis on Thursday
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A card skimming device was found on a Bank of America ATM Thursday morning. A service technician was working on one of the drive-thru stand-alone machines in the parking lot on Shaw Ave. near Peach Ave. when he found the device. The technician called the...
KMPH.com
New program to reduce sports fee for children, young teens in low-income households
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The City of Fresno has launched a new program that will facilitate children and young teens in low-income households to join various sports teams. City Council President Tyler Maxwell and Mayor Jerry Dyer announced the Youth Sports Fee Waiver Program. They say $300,000 was set...
KMPH.com
Three wanted following attempted robbery, shooting near Tarpey Village
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Three men are now on the run following an attempted robbery and shooting Saturday evening near Tarpey Village. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Shanghai Massage Spa around 7:30 p.m. near Clovis and Griffith Avenue. When deputies...
KMPH.com
Wanted: Woman accused of 2nd-degree commercial burglary, grand theft
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help Wednesday in finding a woman wanted for grand theft and second-degree commercial burglary. According to the sheriff’s office, Alexandra Bravo is known to live in the city of Merced and is 5...
KMPH.com
VIDEO: Firefighters put out suspected arson fire at apartment in Central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Firefighters put out a suspected arson fire at an apartment building Tuesday afternoon in Central Fresno. The efforts of the firefighters were caught on a helmet camera by the captain of Engine 5. The fire was around 2:30 p.m. on Tyler Avenue, near First Street...
KMPH.com
Two men wanted, accused of stealing equipment worth thousands in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera Police Department says they are on the lookout for two suspects they say committed a commercial burglary. According to Madera Police, two suspects broke into the cosmetology store, CosmoProf, and walked out with over $4,000 worth of barber shears. They also caused about...
KMPH.com
1 injured, apartment destroyed after fire breaks out in central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A person is now in the hospital and more than a dozen others are out of a home after an apartment fire broke out in Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department says the apartment fire broke out Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. at a complex near Angus and Weldon in central Fresno. That’s just a few blocks east of Highway 41.
KMPH.com
Senior Terrier, Max, in search for furever home
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A senior Terrier named Max is currently searching for his furever home. Max is an adorable Terrier mix who has been at the Valley Animal Center for 792 days and the nonprofit no-kill shelter is looking for the right people to welcome him into their home.
KMPH.com
Emotional support dog missing after owner crashes in Selma
SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — A Selma family is desperate for the return of their emotional support dog, who ran away following a crash Monday night. The dog, a pit bull mix named “Yumi”, had been in his owner’s Nissan Sentra when he hit a power pole on Manning and McCall.
KMPH.com
2 killed in fiery crash near Corcoran
HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — The California Highway Patrol says two people died in a head-on crash Tuesday evening near 10th and Niles Avenues west of Corcoran. Officers were called just before 7:00 p.m. regarding a crash involving a Ford Escape and Toyota Camry. They say bystanders pulled the driver...
KMPH.com
Fresno residents could face an overall electricity rate increase of 36.2% in 2023
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Pacific Gas & Electric has put in an application through the California Public Utilities Commission to increase rates and charges for electric and gas service by 36.2% over 2023. Periodically over three months increments, PG&E is hoping to increase electricity prices, having a drastic jump...
