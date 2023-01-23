FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Do you know this man?. A porch pirate was caught on video Wednesday stealing a package from someone’s home near Cedar and Butler in Fresno. According to Dave Wells, the porch pirate could have been following an Amazon delivery driver in the neighborhood before swiping his box at 12:55 p.m. Wells also mentioned that his delivery was dropped off just minutes before it was stolen from his doorstep.

FRESNO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO