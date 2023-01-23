Mercedes-Benz has become the first automaker to be certified for Level 3 self-driving in the United States. In a press release, the company announced the self-certification, which has specifically been achieved in the state of Nevada. Level 3 self-driving, also known as “conditional automation,” means that the vehicle is able to perform all aspects of driving, but the driver must be ready to take control at any time. This level of automation is considered to be a significant step towards fully autonomous vehicles, as it allows for the vehicle to handle a wide range of driving tasks while still requiring human oversight.

NEVADA STATE ・ 48 MINUTES AGO