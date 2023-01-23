The Utes are in need of a new center after Paul Maile transferred to BYU. Maile replaced Nick Ford and did a solid job starting in 12 games for Utah, helping them become back-to-back Pac-12 championships. He was a key contributor to an offensive line that effectively ran the ball and protected Cam in the pocket. Maile wasn't a first-team all-Pac-12 performer but was still a vital component of the O-Block, even if he had some ups and downs. So who will be the Utes third starting center in the last three seasons?

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 20 HOURS AGO