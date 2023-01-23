Read full article on original website
Related
WLOX
PHOTOS: Multi-vehicle wreck cleared after 18-wheeler overturned, spilling wine
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A wreck on I-10 involving an 18-wheeler and multiple cars is now clear after backing up traffic for hours Friday morning. According to Mississippi Department of Transportation, the crash was in the eastbound lanes between the Canal Road and County Farm Road exits. From 6 a.m. and into the afternoon, all east bound lanes were blocked in the area.
WLOX
Groundbreaking ceremonies mark progress for George County schools
David Lewis has taken the reigns as Executive Director of the agency. The Open Doors Homeless Coalition is working with others to measure the extent of homelessness on the coast. The group's executive director, Mary Simons, is right here, right now. Dr. Phillip Levin talks about medical marijuana in Mississippi.
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi-truck overturned on Hwy 26 in George Co.
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A semi-truck overturned on Highway 26 in George County Friday afternoon, according to Mississippi Highway Patrol. The wreck happened on the exit ramp to Highway 63 North. The ramp will be closed until the cleanup process is complete. MHP advises motorists to take a different...
WLOX
Saucier man, 7 others, arrested in connection to retired officer found shot in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A retired law enforcement officer found shot near a Gulfport church Thursday afternoon had been reported missing from Vicksburg. And a Saucier man is among those charged in connection with the case. Now investigators in two states are trying to piece together what happened and how...
WLOX
Biloxi councilman’s home, businesses raided by DEA agents
It was cold start this morning with lows in the upper 20s to low and mid 30s. Today will be nice and sunny but still cool with highs in the upper 50s. We could see a few high, thin clouds passing through this afternoon. We will feel a warming trend this weekend with highs in the 60s Saturday, upper 60s to low 70s Sunday. It will be more humid as the atmosphere is getting primed for the scattered showers and thunderstorms which will be likely Sunday afternoon. A few storms could be heavy. The wet pattern will continue next week.
WLOX
Meet Bobby Freeman, Mississippi's first cybersecurity director
Gulfport Fire Department safety program in high gear after deadly fire. The day after a deadly fire at the William Bell Apartments in Gulfport, Gulfport firefighters are doing what they can to keep something like this from happening again. Pascagoula woman beats cervical cancer, encourages others to get frequent checkups.
WLOX
Harrison County supervisors approve 4-year road plan
Technically 4th Congressional District Representative Mike Ezell is part of the freshman class in Washington, D.C. However, the former Jackson County Sheriff said that experience has already given him some veteran leadership at the U.S. Capitol. |. Tyrone Johnson’s son is five years old and has non-verbal autism. He attends...
WLOX
Biloxi planning commission discusses city’s future with short-term rentals
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Planning Commission is looking into the future of the city’s approach with short-term rentals. Biloxi Beach lures in tourists all year round, some of those tourists prefer staying in short-term rental properties. “We were getting different applications from property owners from different locations...
wxxv25.com
Update on victims in Gulfport apartment fire
New details released on the condition of three of the victims in yesterday’s apartment fire. The mother and child who were in critical condition are showing signs of improvement. One point of clarification, we’ve been told it was the four-year-old child who was airlifted to New Orleans in critical condition, not the two-year-old as previously reported.
WLOX
Gulfport planning commission to review zoning ordinance for medical cannabis dispensaries
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning new details on the future of medical marijuana on the coast following the Gulfport City Planning Commission meeting on Thursday. Representatives of a medical cannabis company say zoning for dispensaries is too strict; they’d like to put the rules under review. City...
WLOX
Emergency officials to survey damage after overnight storms, minimal damage in most areas
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Emergency officials will be surveying the Coast Wednesday morning, assessing any damage from last night’s harsh storms. So far, we haven’t gotten many damage reports. We are sending crews to the St. Andrews/South Pointe area of Ocean Springs, where viewers tell us there may...
WLOX
New Coastal Family Health facility opens up in Biloxi
The home is located at Florence Gardens in Gulfport. HAPPENING NOW: Boaters brace stormy weather conditions at Courthouse Road Pier. Noah Noble gives us a look at weather preparations from Gulfport. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Jacolbi Rivers joins us from Bay-Waveland Yacht Club where flooding could become a problem.
WLOX
HAPPENING NOW: Boaters brace stormy weather conditions at Courthouse Road Pier
The home is located at Florence Gardens in Gulfport. Jacolbi Rivers joins us from Bay-Waveland Yacht Club where flooding could become a problem. National underage drinking campaign launches in Pascagoula, first time on MS Coast. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Rodger Bradley, an alcohol and drug prevention specialist with Singing...
WLOX
Gulfport Fire Department safety program in high gear after deadly fire
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The day after a deadly fire at the William Bell Apartments in Gulfport, Gulfport firefighters are doing what they can to keep something like this from happening again. So, their arrival at a Gulfport home Thursday afternoon was not an emergency call. In fact, it might...
Reward offered for information on killed south Mississippi horses
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A nonprofit group focused on protecting animals and wildlife is offering a reward for information that leads to the conviction of the person(s) responsible for killing three horses in George and Greene counties. Organizers of Help Asheville Bears posted the reward after seeing the WKRG story on Monday, Jan. 23. […]
WLOX
Thousands without power as severe weather rolls in overnight
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Some South Mississippi residents are already feeling the effects of Tuesday night’s severe weather, even before it actually hits them. Residents throughout Ocean Springs have reported losing power late Tuesday night. Just over 2,000 people are without power across the six southernmost counties. Slowly, power...
WLOX
Gonzales manhunt tied to Miss. officer shooting, home invasion; suspects identified
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A manhunt in Gonzales ended with multiple people taken into custody Thursday, Jan. 26, including two with warrants for crimes in Mississippi, according to investigators. A large police presence was seen around the Jack in the Box fast food restaurant on Airline Highway near Burnside Avenue....
WLOX
Pascagoula woman beats cervical cancer, encourages others to get frequent checkups
Gulfport Fire Department safety program in high gear after deadly fire. The day after a deadly fire at the William Bell Apartments in Gulfport, Gulfport firefighters are doing what they can to keep something like this from happening again. Cold start Friday, rain returns Sunday. Updated: 9 hours ago. |
WLOX
Biloxi High to hold virtual classes on Friday due to water pressure issues
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Due to water pressure issues at Biloxi High School, officials have announced that classes will be held virtually on Friday. The change does not impact any other campuses, including Biloxi Junior High School. High school students will log into classes virtually using Google Classroom and attendance will be taken and live instruction will be provided.
Comments / 0