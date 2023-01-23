ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, MS

WLOX

PHOTOS: Multi-vehicle wreck cleared after 18-wheeler overturned, spilling wine

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A wreck on I-10 involving an 18-wheeler and multiple cars is now clear after backing up traffic for hours Friday morning. According to Mississippi Department of Transportation, the crash was in the eastbound lanes between the Canal Road and County Farm Road exits. From 6 a.m. and into the afternoon, all east bound lanes were blocked in the area.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Groundbreaking ceremonies mark progress for George County schools

David Lewis has taken the reigns as Executive Director of the agency. The Open Doors Homeless Coalition is working with others to measure the extent of homelessness on the coast. The group's executive director, Mary Simons, is right here, right now. Dr. Phillip Levin talks about medical marijuana in Mississippi.
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WLOX

TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi-truck overturned on Hwy 26 in George Co.

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A semi-truck overturned on Highway 26 in George County Friday afternoon, according to Mississippi Highway Patrol. The wreck happened on the exit ramp to Highway 63 North. The ramp will be closed until the cleanup process is complete. MHP advises motorists to take a different...
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Biloxi councilman’s home, businesses raided by DEA agents

It was cold start this morning with lows in the upper 20s to low and mid 30s. Today will be nice and sunny but still cool with highs in the upper 50s. We could see a few high, thin clouds passing through this afternoon. We will feel a warming trend this weekend with highs in the 60s Saturday, upper 60s to low 70s Sunday. It will be more humid as the atmosphere is getting primed for the scattered showers and thunderstorms which will be likely Sunday afternoon. A few storms could be heavy. The wet pattern will continue next week.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Meet Bobby Freeman, Mississippi's first cybersecurity director

Gulfport Fire Department safety program in high gear after deadly fire. The day after a deadly fire at the William Bell Apartments in Gulfport, Gulfport firefighters are doing what they can to keep something like this from happening again. Pascagoula woman beats cervical cancer, encourages others to get frequent checkups.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Harrison County supervisors approve 4-year road plan

Technically 4th Congressional District Representative Mike Ezell is part of the freshman class in Washington, D.C. However, the former Jackson County Sheriff said that experience has already given him some veteran leadership at the U.S. Capitol. |. Tyrone Johnson’s son is five years old and has non-verbal autism. He attends...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Biloxi planning commission discusses city’s future with short-term rentals

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Biloxi Planning Commission is looking into the future of the city’s approach with short-term rentals. Biloxi Beach lures in tourists all year round, some of those tourists prefer staying in short-term rental properties. “We were getting different applications from property owners from different locations...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Update on victims in Gulfport apartment fire

New details released on the condition of three of the victims in yesterday’s apartment fire. The mother and child who were in critical condition are showing signs of improvement. One point of clarification, we’ve been told it was the four-year-old child who was airlifted to New Orleans in critical condition, not the two-year-old as previously reported.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

New Coastal Family Health facility opens up in Biloxi

The home is located at Florence Gardens in Gulfport. HAPPENING NOW: Boaters brace stormy weather conditions at Courthouse Road Pier. Noah Noble gives us a look at weather preparations from Gulfport. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Jacolbi Rivers joins us from Bay-Waveland Yacht Club where flooding could become a problem.
BILOXI, MS
WJTV 12

Reward offered for information on killed south Mississippi horses

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A nonprofit group focused on protecting animals and wildlife is offering a reward for information that leads to the conviction of the person(s) responsible for killing three horses in George and Greene counties. Organizers of Help Asheville Bears posted the reward after seeing the WKRG story on Monday, Jan. 23. […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Thousands without power as severe weather rolls in overnight

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Some South Mississippi residents are already feeling the effects of Tuesday night’s severe weather, even before it actually hits them. Residents throughout Ocean Springs have reported losing power late Tuesday night. Just over 2,000 people are without power across the six southernmost counties. Slowly, power...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Biloxi High to hold virtual classes on Friday due to water pressure issues

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Due to water pressure issues at Biloxi High School, officials have announced that classes will be held virtually on Friday. The change does not impact any other campuses, including Biloxi Junior High School. High school students will log into classes virtually using Google Classroom and attendance will be taken and live instruction will be provided.
BILOXI, MS

