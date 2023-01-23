Read full article on original website
Wave 3
GRAPHIC: 2 people sentenced in gruesome torture resulting in man’s death
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people have been sentenced in connection to the death of a man who was kidnapped and brutally tortured back in 2020. James Branham and Samantha Johnson plead guilty to multiple charges in the death of Jeremy Lind and the kidnapping of another woman on Sept. 27, 2020.
KSP: 19-year-old killed in Washington County crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - A 19-year-old was killed in a crash in Washington County early Thursday morning. A release from Kentucky State Police said it happened around 6:54 a.m. on KY 555 near Mayes Creek Road. Early investigation revealed Jadin Coleman of Willisburg was headed south on KY 555 in...
Murder suspect arraigned, held on $1M bond
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man charged in connection to a woman’s shooting death from a shooting in Louisville has made his first court appearance. Brendan Bell, 21, was arrested and charged with murder-domestic violence after a January 24 shooting in the 3300 block of Breckenridge Lane. When Louisville...
‘Grandmaster Jay’ sentenced to prison for pointing rifle at officers during protests
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was federally convicted for pointing a weapon at law enforcement officers during protests over Breonna Taylor’s death has been sentenced in Kentucky for additional charges. John Fitzgerald Johnson, also known as “Grandmaster Jay,” entered a guilty plea for five counts of wanton...
Hardin County man accused of strangling mother, destroying property after steroid needles found
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - An Elizabethtown man was arrested for a violent incident that occurred after his mother found alleged steroid needles in his bathroom. Michael L. Nisbett, 25, was charged with strangulation, assault, possession of a controlled substance and criminal mischief in connection to the incident which occurred on Jan. 22.
Man, woman show up at Mary and Elizabeth Hospital after shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers were notified shortly after midnight about two victims showed up to Mary and Elizabeth Hospital in a private vehicle. Police investigated and determined that someone had shot at a man and woman inside a vehicle in a business parking lot in the 4400 block of Manslick Road. The man and woman immediately drove to the hospital after the shooting.
2 men in court for death of Jefferson County Sheriff
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The two men facing murder charges for the death of Deputy Brandon Shirley were in court Tuesday. Jesse Johnson and Marquis Mitchell gave statements in a suppression hearing. Both men are facing complicity to murder charges with $500,000 bonds. Deputy Shirley was shot around 2:30 a.m....
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in connection to woman’s death from Breckenridge Lane shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in connection to a woman’s death from a shooting in Louisville. Brandon L. Bell, 21, was taken into custody after a shooting took place on Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Breckenridge Lane. The Louisville Metro Police...
Former LMDC officer sentenced to federal prison for assaulting inmate
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A former corrections officer convicted of assaulting an inmate at Louisville Metro Corrections has been sentenced to federal prison. Darrell Taylor was sentenced to three years in prison and two years under supervised release, a judge determined. Taylor was convicted of violating an inmate’s civil rights...
Car crashes into building, driver arrested for DUI
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after crashing into a Penn Station on Dixie Highway Thursday evening. According the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 6:40p.m. officers responded to a report of vehicle versus a building in the 10800 block of Dixie Highway. Officers conducted an investigation and determined...
Bardstown Police Department donates confiscated grow lamps to Nelson County High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Bardstown Police Department is hoping to turn a drug bust into new curriculum. Their narcotics unit conducted a search warrant on someone growing marijuana indoors, with BPD confiscating several growing lights. Now, since there’s been a conviction, the department is donating the lights to a local high school.
LMPD: Man dies in Irish Hill neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Irish Hill neighborhood on Thursday evening. Calls came in shortly before 4 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Cooper Street, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. When...
7th grader at Bluegrass Middle School taken into custody after alleged gun threats
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A student is in custody after making a threat at Bluegrass Middle School on Tuesday. Chris Denham with Elizabethtown Police Department said officers were notified about a threatening complaint around 3:50 p.m. The complaint stated that a seventh-grade student at Bluegrass Middle School told classmates that...
Louisville man arrested, accused of shooting another man who was walking his dog
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An 18-year-old man was arrested after allegedly robbing and shooting another man who was walking his dog in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. Deshaun Jackson was charged with assault and robbery in connection to an incident at South Central Park on Monday night. Around 6:30 p.m., officers...
Eastern High School schedules additional security, K-9 searches following gun incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a gun was confiscated at Eastern High School in an incident Monday morning, Jefferson County Public Schools said additional security has been scheduled. According to a letter sent to Eastern High School families on Wednesday, the JCPS K-9 Unit will be performing randomly scheduled searches...
SWAT situation at Jeffersonville apartment complex, man arrested
Teen shot during attempted armed robbery in Newburg neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager was taken to the hospital after he was shot during an attempted armed robbery Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 7:15 p.m. at the Mcdonald’s on Preston Highway and Indian Trail. Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said early investigation revealed an unknown suspect in...
Student in custody after making threat at Bluegrass Middle School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A student is in custody after making a threat Tuesday at Bluegrass Middle School. According to Elizabethtown Police Department, around 3:50p.m. EPD was contacted by Hardin County Control for a threatening complaint. The complaint stated that a seventh grade student told classmates that they were planning...
