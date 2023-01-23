ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, KY

KSP: 19-year-old killed in Washington County crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - A 19-year-old was killed in a crash in Washington County early Thursday morning. A release from Kentucky State Police said it happened around 6:54 a.m. on KY 555 near Mayes Creek Road. Early investigation revealed Jadin Coleman of Willisburg was headed south on KY 555 in...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, KY
Murder suspect arraigned, held on $1M bond

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man charged in connection to a woman’s shooting death from a shooting in Louisville has made his first court appearance. Brendan Bell, 21, was arrested and charged with murder-domestic violence after a January 24 shooting in the 3300 block of Breckenridge Lane. When Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Man, woman show up at Mary and Elizabeth Hospital after shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers were notified shortly after midnight about two victims showed up to Mary and Elizabeth Hospital in a private vehicle. Police investigated and determined that someone had shot at a man and woman inside a vehicle in a business parking lot in the 4400 block of Manslick Road. The man and woman immediately drove to the hospital after the shooting.
LOUISVILLE, KY
2 men in court for death of Jefferson County Sheriff

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The two men facing murder charges for the death of Deputy Brandon Shirley were in court Tuesday. Jesse Johnson and Marquis Mitchell gave statements in a suppression hearing. Both men are facing complicity to murder charges with $500,000 bonds. Deputy Shirley was shot around 2:30 a.m....
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Former LMDC officer sentenced to federal prison for assaulting inmate

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A former corrections officer convicted of assaulting an inmate at Louisville Metro Corrections has been sentenced to federal prison. Darrell Taylor was sentenced to three years in prison and two years under supervised release, a judge determined. Taylor was convicted of violating an inmate’s civil rights...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Car crashes into building, driver arrested for DUI

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after crashing into a Penn Station on Dixie Highway Thursday evening. According the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 6:40p.m. officers responded to a report of vehicle versus a building in the 10800 block of Dixie Highway. Officers conducted an investigation and determined...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LMPD: Man dies in Irish Hill neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Irish Hill neighborhood on Thursday evening. Calls came in shortly before 4 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Cooper Street, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. When...
LOUISVILLE, KY
SWAT situation at Jeffersonville apartment complex, man arrested

Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg announced new investments in the city to help combat homelessness and provide more affordable housing. Brides panic after Jeffersontown bridal shop declares bankruptcy. Updated: 13 hours ago. The Bridal Suite of Louisville filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on Tuesday. Bardstown PD donates confiscated grow lamps to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Teen shot during attempted armed robbery in Newburg neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager was taken to the hospital after he was shot during an attempted armed robbery Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 7:15 p.m. at the Mcdonald’s on Preston Highway and Indian Trail. Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said early investigation revealed an unknown suspect in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Student in custody after making threat at Bluegrass Middle School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A student is in custody after making a threat Tuesday at Bluegrass Middle School. According to Elizabethtown Police Department, around 3:50p.m. EPD was contacted by Hardin County Control for a threatening complaint. The complaint stated that a seventh grade student told classmates that they were planning...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY

