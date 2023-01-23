This page of IGN's Hitman 3 walkthrough details everything you need to know about taking out Agent Montgomery in Berlin, including how to kill him without being detected. Agent Montgomery can be found roaming around the Dance Floor on Level -2. He'll meet with Rolf Hirschmüller in his office as well, which is also located on Level -2, and the best way to take him out is actually from there. Doing this also checks off the There was a Fire Fight! Challenge for you. If you'd rather not be detected, there's a path for that as well, which will complete the How the Turntables Challenge.

