Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
The Last of Us Showrunner Says Part 2 Is 'More Than a Season's Worth of Television'
HBO announced today that there will be a Season 2 of their critically acclaimed video game adaptation The Last of Us, but it's clear that showrunner Craig Mazin was thinking about the next installment long before it was official. After the announcement, game creator and show executive producer Neil Druckmann...
IGN
Best New Anime to Watch (Winter Season 2023)
Time travel, androids, and a classic anime reimagining are just some of what you can expect this winter anime season. There's a new season full of anime to check out this Winter like the highly anticipated Vinland Saga Season 2, the video game-based Nier: Automata Ver1.1a, and some new adaptations of Junji Ito's work. We're also seeing the return of Vash after more than 20 years since the original anime with Trigun Stampede. Across Crunchyroll, HIDIVE, and Netflix, as well as others, there are a lot of places to enjoy anime at the moment.
IGN
Why Pinocchio Still Worth Adapting | Guillermo Del Toro asks What’s the Difference?
The Adventures of Pinocchio is the MOST adapted children’s story of all time, with 3 screen adaptations in 2022 alone. Guillermo del Toro is the latest filmmaker to take on the tried and true coming of age story about a puppet who longs to be a real boy, but what is it about the 19th century folk tale that keeps creatives coming back for more? Looking at the original text, the 1940 Disney animated classic and GDT’s recent stop motion version for Netflix (where he literally brings a puppet to life), it’s time to ask, What’s the Difference?
IGN
Game Scoop! 707: Dead Space, Fire Emblem, Forspoken Impressions
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Colin Stevens, and Mark Medina -- are discussing Dead Space, Fire Emblem Engage, Forspoken, Redfall, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions. Watch the video...
IGN
Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct January 2023: Everything Announced
The Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct for January 2023 aired earlier today, as Microsoft and its partners shared updates on games including Redfall, The Elder Scrolls Online, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, and more. Read on to learn about everything announced at today's event. Redfall Gets Extended Gameplay Showcase, Coming May...
IGN
GoldenEye 007 Nintendo Switch, Xbox Differences - IGN Daily Fix
GoldenEye 007 finally got a re-release on Nintendo Switch and Xbox, but the two versions are not the same. We'll break down what the differences are. In other news, the post-apocalyptic survival game The Day Before is facing a copyright issue and has been delayed yet again. However, the developers insist the delay was already planned due to ongoing development, which is leading more than a few online to think this game is nothing but vaporware. And finally, Sony's DualSense Edge controller is now available, and along with all the new features comes shorter battery life. You might be surprised to see what's causing it.
IGN
Naughty Dog Under 'No Pressure' to Make Another Uncharted: 'We're Moving On'
Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann has said the studio has officially moved on from Uncharted and is now focusing on the next chapter of The Last of Us through the new multiplayer game. In an interview with Buzzfeed, Druckmann explained that Sony doesn't pressure Naughty Dog into creating a sequel...
IGN
Disney Dreamlight Valley Roadmap 2023
Disney Dreamlight Valley has heralded in quite a few new exciting characters and content updates since its initial release, and 2023 promises to keep that trajectory going. The Disney Dreamlight Valley team has announced its official roadmap for 2023, hinting at what new Disney characters will be added in 2023, new secrets to discover, and even the addition of multiplayer!
IGN
Forspoken PS5 Performance Review
What do you get when you cross Alice in Wonderland with Iron Man? Square Enix’s latest action-RPG Forspoken aims to answer that question, with a fish out of water plot as the protagonist Frey is thrown into a world of dragons and sorcery. Built on the same Luminous Engine that powered the team's last game, Final Fantasy XV, it has a similar open world design, with animation, art, creature design and more that will feel familiar.
IGN
Let It Be Morning - Official Trailer
Sami (Alex Bakri, Mars at Sunrise), a Palestinian-born Israeli citizen, thought he’d found his place in life. But then, without any conceivable reason, the Arab village where he grew up is suddenly surrounded by an ominous wall. Now he is forced to deal with questions of identity and national belonging. The bittersweet film is about a state of siege, both internal and external – about a man who built a wall around his heart, and how that wall starts coming apart when another, more real one goes up around his home.
IGN
Agent Banner
This page of IGN's Hitman 3 walkthrough details everything you need to know about taking out Agent Banner in Berlin, including how to kill him without being detected. Agent Banner can be found on Level -1, keeping a watchful eye on the Dance Floor below. The best way to take out Banner actually involves Agent Montgomery as well, making it a perfect two-for-one. It'll also complete the How the Turntables Challenge for you.
IGN
Aqua Teen Hunger Force Returning to Adult Swim After 8 Years
After an eight-year hiatus, Aqua Teen Hunger Force is finally returning to Adult Swim. The network announced today that the beloved animated series will return for its 12th season. The new season, which will consist of five all-new episodes, hails from the series' original creators Dave Willis and Matt Maiellaro.
IGN
Agent Chamberlin
This page of IGN's Hitman 3 walkthrough details everything you need to know about taking out Agent Chamberlin in Berlin, including how to kill him without being detected and only killing him. Agent Chamberlin can be found on the dance floor on Level -2 of Club Hölle. How to...
IGN
FFXIV Valentines Event: Valentiones Day
A special Valentine's quest is rolling around to help you get into the lovey-dovey mood with Final Fantasy XIV. Participate in the Valentione's Day seasonal event in FFXIV this February, and complete Lisette de Valentione's quest to earn exclusive Valentine-themed quest rewards. On this page of IGN's Final Fantasy XIV...
IGN
Agent Montgomery
This page of IGN's Hitman 3 walkthrough details everything you need to know about taking out Agent Montgomery in Berlin, including how to kill him without being detected. Agent Montgomery can be found roaming around the Dance Floor on Level -2. He'll meet with Rolf Hirschmüller in his office as well, which is also located on Level -2, and the best way to take him out is actually from there. Doing this also checks off the There was a Fire Fight! Challenge for you. If you'd rather not be detected, there's a path for that as well, which will complete the How the Turntables Challenge.
IGN
Kevin Feige Talks About Marvel’s ‘Secret’ Formula, Reveals Why Ant-Man 3 Begins Phase 5
Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige says that the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) does not have a secret at all, despite being a globally successful phenomenon since 2008. Even though the franchise now has dozens of films and shows, Feige says there is nothing special behind it. Appearing on The Movie...
IGN
Phil Spencer on Halo's Future: 'The Heart and Soul of Halo Is with 343'
After a mass wave of 10,000 layoffs at Microsoft that impacted, among other Xbox teams, 343 Industries, there have been a number of concerning reports and rumors surrounding the future of the Halo series in the hands of a significantly downsized team. In response to these concerns, Xbox head Phil Spencer has reassured that 343 remains "critically important" to the success of Halo.
IGN
AEW Wrestler Kenny Omega Gets a Cameo in Like a Dragon: Ishin! as the One-Winged Angel
If you somehow thought the Like a Dragon (formerly Yakuza) series wasn’t over-the-top enough already, a new addition to the upcoming remake of Like a Dragon: Ishin! might just turn the tables…or flip them. Developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has revealed that wrestler Kenny Omega will be making a cameo appearance in Ishin as a summonable character to aid in battle, complete with a wondrous crossover of a move: One-Winged Angel. He’ll be joined by Midnight Mass star Rahul Kohli.
IGN
The Xbox Direct Delivered the Optimism Xbox Fans Have Waited For
I went at Microsoft pretty hard for the company’s baffling no-show at December’s massive Game Awards event. As such, it’s only fair I give them credit where credit is due: its first-ever Developer_Direct – aka Xbox Direct for those of us who don’t have the patience to type that damn underscore every single time – was a success. The 40-minute broadcast wisely mimicked the hostless format that Nintendo pioneered and Sony smartly stole, and as a result we saw five games, got four release dates, and perhaps most of all, took away some optimism for the months to come.
IGN
V Rising Update Roadmap 2023
V Rising had quite the exciting first year, but the fun isn't over with just yet. A massive free content update for V Rising is in the works for 2023, promising not only to add new regions to explore, enemies to beat, or V Blood carrier bosses to steal powers from, but a slew of quality-of-life changes that will make all the difference.
Comments / 0