Read full article on original website
Related
‘Tomb Raider’ Film in the Works as Amazon Makes Rich Rights Deal for Marvel-Like Franchise (Exclusive)
Amazon is building a Tomb Raider franchise. Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the retail giant and streamer has teamed with Dmitri M. Johnson’s dj2 Entertainment for a massive rights deal to make a Tomb Raider feature film, in addition to the newly announced TV series from Phoebe Waller-Bridge and at least one video game in the Lara Croft franchise. More from The Hollywood ReporterPhoebe Waller-Bridge Prepping 'Tomb Raider' TV Series for Amazon (Exclusive)Phoebe Waller-Bridge Renews Amazon Overall Deal (Exclusive)Ben Affleck, Matt Damon's 'AIR' Scores 2023 Global Theatrical Release The idea is to build out a connected world of Tomb Raider, with...
Boston
5 must-watch movies and TV shows streaming right now
The best of what's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more. Welcome to Boston.com’s weekly streaming guide. Each week, we recommend five must-watch movies and TV shows available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, and more. Many recommendations are for new...
Comments / 0