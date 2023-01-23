Read full article on original website
Margarine and butter prices are surging. Here's why.
The cost of butter and margarine has skyrocketed over the last year, one of several humble kitchen staples that have surged in price amid the fiercest inflation in 40 years.As of December margarine prices were up a whopping 44% from a year ago, according to the Consumer Price Index, while butter prices jumped 31% during the same period. The average price of butter soared to $4.81 per pound in December, up from $3.47 a year prior, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.Egg prices have soared 60% in a year. Here's why.Margarine producers blame the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine for disrupting...
The avian flu is hammering U.S. poultry farmers, leaving experts to ask: What has changed?
The worst outbreak of avian influenza on record is threatening to stretch into a second year, as the United States races to contain a virus that has already caused some food prices to soar amid a shortage of eggs. Nearly 58 million birds from commercial and backyard flocks have been...
Ars Technica
As egg prices soar, the deadliest bird flu outbreak in US history drags on
The ongoing bird flu outbreak in the US is now the longest and deadliest on record. More than 57 million birds have been killed by the virus or culled since a year ago, and the deadly disruption has helped propel skyrocketing egg prices and a spike in egg smuggling. Since...
Mississippi egg producer targeted by US Senator with price-gouging probe as profits jump 110%
With egg prices more than doubling in the past year, calls are coming for an investigation into possible price gouging. U.S. Sen. Jack Reed sent a letter Tuesday asking for the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether egg prices have been improperly manipulated by producers. A farmer-led advocacy group called Farm Action made a similar request last week arguing that there “appears to be a collusive scheme among industry leaders to turn inflationary conditions and an avian flu outbreak into an opportunity to extract egregious profits.”
Federal judge finds poultry companies' chicken poop polluted Oklahoma's scenic rivers
A U.S. District Court Judge has ruled that nine poultry companies operating across parts of western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma have generated chicken manure used as fertilizer that's caused excessive phosphorus runoff polluting Lake Tenkiller, the Illinois River and other scenic waterways in Oklahoma. The ruling by Judge Gregory K....
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
Egg prices need to be investigated for price gouging, demands Farm Group
Many people are shocked by the cost of eggs lately and wonder why the price of eggs has more than doubled and is up some 130% within the past year (source). Is it a matter of greed and price gouging? Or is the Bird Flu to blame?
Science Friday
Lab-Grown Meats Are Finally Inching Closer To Commercial
The United States is one of the largest consumers of meat in the world, with the average American eating 273 pounds of meat per year That’s not to say that tastes aren’t changing: Nearly a quarter of Americans say they have cut down on meat consumption, and 41% of Americans under 50 have tried plant-based meat.
dallasexpress.com
Strangely Behaving Bears Contracted Avian Flu
Three grizzly bears that were behaving oddly subsequently tested positive for a strain of bird flu, according to a January 17 statement from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP). The bears appeared to suffer from neurological issues, displaying symptoms like partial blindness and disorientation. The neurologically impaired young bears were...
First-Ever Insect Vaccine for Honeybees Gets U.S.D.A. Approval: What it Means for Our Food Supply
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced the approval of the first-ever vaccine for honeybees to combat American foulbrood disease. This bacterial disease can be lethal for honeybee colonies, and the vaccine is expected to provide a critical tool for protecting and preserving these important pollinators.
Recall Alert: Hot chocolate products recalled due to undeclared peanuts
Corim Industries has issued a voluntarily recall of various peanut butter hot chocolate products due to undeclared peanuts, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA says the recall was initiated after it was discovered that a replacement flavoring ingredient from a different supplier may have trace...
Vaccines are not making COVID strains like ‘Kraken’ stronger. Here’s how the four shots battle variants
Scientists say there is no evidence to suggest that vaccinations are making COVID “stronger” and that mutations are a normal part of virus evolution.
Powerball Winners Confirmed in Louisiana
Louisiana's Lottery luck continues to be hotter than a ripe Cayenne Pepper. The state's lottery players are smoking the big-money multi-state lottery games with wins in the past few days in both Mega Millions and Powerball. Just yesterday we told you about the third Mega Millions jackpot win that has...
natureworldnews.com
Lab-Grown Meat to be Served at American Plates Sooner than Later
After one business received approval from a crucial regulator, executives at cultured meat companies are hopeful that meat produced in enormous steel vats might be available in a matter of months. Some have shown their trust by hiring famous chefs to display the meats in their upscale restaurants, such as...
Egg shortage sends New Zealanders rushing to buy their own hens
Eggs have soared in cost around the world over the past year as avian flu decimated chicken flocks and fallout from Russia's war with Ukraine raised the prices of energy and animal feed.
WebMD
Baby Formula Manufacturer Faces Criminal Investigation
Jan. 22, 2023 – The company at the center of last year’s baby formula recall is under federal criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. Abbott Laboratories, which makes 90% of U.S. baby formula, is being investigated by federal attorneys who specialize in the enforcement consumer protection laws, according to The Wall Street Journal.
‘Pandemic potential’: bird flu outbreaks fuelling chance of human spillover
Multiple waves of avian influenza have left a trail of devastation across the globe, leading to the deaths and culling of more than 300 million chickens, ducks and geese and an unknown number of wild birds between 2005 and 2021. Today, with parts of Europe and North America in the...
foodsafetynews.com
Year-long Salmonella outbreak connected to bearded dragons sickens 32
The CDC has updated investigation details into a Salmonella Vitkin and IIIb outbreak connected to bearded dragons. As of Jan. 20, 2023, there have been 32 people infected, 12 with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Vitkin and 20 people with the outbreak strain of Salmonella IIIb. Epidemiologic and laboratory data...
State officials urge poultry owners to take steps to protect their flocks against highly pathogenic avian influenza
As spring wild bird migration nears, Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) Director Randy Padfield reminded poultry owners this week to protect their flocks. Neighbors’ flocks and the Commonwealth’s economy can also be protected by working to prevent highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI)...
swineweb.com
Jim Long Pork Commentary, USDA Confuses U.S., January 16th 2023
The December 1 USDA Hogs and Pigs Report indicated the market hog inventory at 66.966 million, a year ago 68.321 million. A 2% decrease year over year. After seeing the 2% decline in inventory it was a surprise to us when we read the U.S. government’s quarterly Animal Product Production Report released last week.
