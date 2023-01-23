ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gulfport Police investigating scene near Grace Temple Baptist Church

Gulfport Police are part of a multi-jurisdictional investigation that appears to be centered on Old Highway 49. A victim suffering from a gunshot wound was found in the area. Police were at Grace Temple Baptist Church on Old Highway 49 right around lunchtime. Crime scene tape was strung up around the church.
GULFPORT, MS
Police: Woman wanted for Gulfport drive-by shooting

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are looking for a woman they believe fired shots at two houses and a vehicle Thursday morning. The drive-by shooting happened around 6:35 a.m. in the 600 block of Layton Drive. So far, no one has been arrested, but police say they know who...
GULFPORT, MS
Father upset with elementary school over handling of missing son

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - A St. Martin father is speaking out against the Jackson County School District after his son went missing from school. Tyrone Johnson’s son is five years old and has non-verbal autism. He attends St. Martin North Elementary School. According to Johnson, on Jan. 6,...
Three Arrested In Pearl River County On Separate Charges

On Sunday, January 22, Narcotics Investigators with the Pearl River Sheriff’s Office were trying to serve an arrest warrant on 28-year-old Devin Brown. He lived at 45 Daisy Andrews Road in Picayune. The arrest warrant was for Scire Facias on Simple Assault Domestic Violence. Deputies found Brown at 116...
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
Investigation continues in deadly fire at William Bell Apartment Complex in Gulfport

The Gulfport Fire Department is still investigating the early Wednesday morning fire at the William Bell apartment complex. Gulfport Fire Chief Billy Kelley said the fire started in the kitchen. The flames first appeared on the stove-top before engulfing the second floor, leaving six-year-old Vashun Viverette and four-day-old Kakashi Aubrey dead and six others hurt.
GULFPORT, MS
Wanted in connection with drive-by-shooting in Gulfport

On January 26, 2023, at approximately 6:35 a.m., the Gulfport Police Department responded to the 600 block of Layton Drive in reference to a Drive-by Shooting. Through the course of the investigation, Detectives were able to develop Darrien Nicole Clark as a suspect. It was discovered that Clark had gotten into a previous physical altercation and left to retrieve a firearm. Clark then returned to the victim’s location and discharged a firearm multiple times in their direction subsequently striking two residences and a vehicle.
GULFPORT, MS
Update on victims in Gulfport apartment fire

New details released on the condition of three of the victims in yesterday’s apartment fire. The mother and child who were in critical condition are showing signs of improvement. One point of clarification, we’ve been told it was the four-year-old child who was airlifted to New Orleans in critical condition, not the two-year-old as previously reported.
GULFPORT, MS
Biloxi High School changing to virtual classes Friday, January 27th, 2023

Biloxi High School is currently experiencing a water pressure problem and they are troubleshooting solutions. The school is changing Friday, January 27, 2023 to a day of virtual instruction for Biloxi High School students. This change does not impact any other campuses, including Biloxi Junior High School. All other campuses will have in-person classes on Friday.
Two children dead after fire at Gulfport apartments, coroner says

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two young children died in a fire early Wednesday morning, Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms. Details are limited right now, but we know the fire happened at William Bell Apartments on 65th Avenue in Gulfport. Officials tell us the fire wasn’t weather related. We...
GULFPORT, MS
PHOTOS: Multi-vehicle wreck cleared after 18-wheeler overturned, spilling wine

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A wreck on I-10 involving an 18-wheeler and multiple cars is now clear after backing up traffic for hours Friday morning. According to Mississippi Department of Transportation, the crash was in the eastbound lanes between the Canal Road and County Farm Road exits. From 6 a.m. and into the afternoon, all east bound lanes were blocked in the area.
GULFPORT, MS
Harrison County School District using new trays to supplement disposable packaging

The Harrison County School District’s Child Nutrition Department is making lunch eco-friendly. Reusable lunch trays are now being used in all Harrison County School District cafeterias. The change will drastically cut back the usage of polystyrene disposable packaging. More than 30,000 units per day of polystyrene was being deposited...
US Marshals South Mississippi fugitive case featured on ‘Chasing Evil’ true crime podcast

A U.S. Marshals 15 Most Wanted fugitive investigation from 2020 is the subject of a new episode of the true crime podcast Chasing Evil available today. The investigation into Jackson County fugitive Jacob Blair Scott became a national news story in 2018 after the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force adopted the case and upgraded the investigation to 15 Most Wanted status.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS

