Most licensed nurses in state are already employed, workforce report reveals
The health care industry has long been in the throes of a nursing shortage, but a new state report shows that a majority of licensed nurses who are able to work are currently employed full-time in the field. The Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance released the 2022 Nursing Workforce...
Missouri awards over $260 million to broadband expansion projects
Missouri awarded over $261 million to 60 projects across the state that will improve or expand internet access in underserved locations, the Department of Economic Development announced Monday. Funding for the projects comes from the state’s broadband infrastructure grant program, which is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, or...
Missouri Realtors elects 2023 president
Missouri Realtors elected Andrea Sheridan, a longtime Missouri realtor and former teacher, as its next president on Wednesday. The association of realtors, which advocates for property rights and providing resources for members, elects a new president each year to a one-year term. Sheridan was officially installed as president during a...
How can small businesses buffer against recession? Tune in Friday for a live discussion.
As many economists forecast a recession on the horizon, are small business prepared? Join Missouri Business Alert for a conversation about navigating uncertainty and getting ready for a potential recession. This event features Jill Hathaway, a senior business development consultant with the Small Business Development Center at the University of...
