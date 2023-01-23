ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, MS

Man shot, killed on St. Charles Street in Madison County

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WYzLM_0kOj2sJt00

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A man was shot and killed in Madison County Saturday, January 21.

According to the Madison County coroner, the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on St. Charles Street in Kearney Park.

Man killed in shooting on Highway 12 in Attala County

Jaquarius Ross, 21, was identified as the victim. He died at the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Baton Rouge man gets 25 years for stealing RV in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – A Baton Rouge, Louisiana, man was found guilty and sentenced to 25 years in prison for stealing an RV from a storage facility in Pearl. Prosecutors said the owner of the 40-foot RV received a phone call from the storage facility it was kept at on June 6, 2022. The facility […]
PEARL, MS
WAPT

Man faces charges in Madison County fatal shooting

The Madison County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting in Flora. Deputies were called at about 4:30 p.m. on Saturday about a shooting victim inside a vehicle at a home on St. Charles Street in Kearney Park. The Madison County coroner identified the victim as Jaqarius Ross, 22.
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WLBT

No suspects after 4-year-old girl shot in Jackson, police say

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There are still no suspects after a child was shot in Jackson earlier this week. According to police, on late Monday, a 4-year-old girl was shot while sitting in the front room of her home on Road of Remembrance. The mother took the child to a...
JACKSON, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Jackson Police Arrest Woman For Shooting Into Car And House

Jackson Police arrested a woman named Javon Porter. She was arrested on two counts of Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling and one count of Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle. The incident happened on Gibraltar Drive in December 2022. Porter is now in custody.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Hazmat incident forces Madison County schools, businesses to evacuate

UPDATE: GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – The hazmat incident has been cleared, according to MDOT. GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – A hazmat incident has blocked all lanes of Gluckstadt Road near Interstate 55 in Madison County. The Mississippi Department of Transportation reported the incident just before 1:00 p.m. According to the City of Gluckstadt, the incident was […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WAPT

JPD chief says misdemeanor jail would help put dent in Jackson crime

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police Chief James Davis was in the hot seat during a community meeting in Fondren. Davis answered questions Thursday at the meeting held at Fondren Presbyterian Church. The chief addressed the problem his department has arresting people who commit misdemeanor offenses. He said misdemeanor offenders are handed a pink slip and are not taken to jail.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Capital murder and shooting suspects appear in court

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several people, including one juvenile, came before Judge Lilly Bass for their initial bond hearings on some of the most heinous crimes here in Jackson; including murder. After being accused of multiple crimes, Robert Smith Jr., the 15-year-old allegedly connected to a string of crimes that...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Four arrested, 1 wanted for stealing dirt bikes, gun in Byram

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram police arrested four suspects and are searching for a fifth in connection to a business burglary investigation. Police said they responded AAA Powersports on Interstate 55 Frontage Road on Friday, January 13 and Monday, January 17. The business owner reported the theft of five dirt bikes, a firearm and a […]
BYRAM, MS
WJTV 12

One injured in Rankin County officer-involved shooting

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was injured after an officer-involved shooting in Rankin County Tuesday night. The shooting happened on January 24 around 11:45 p.m. near 135 Conerly Road in Braxton. Officials with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) said Rankin County deputies were conducting a narcotics investigating when they encountered a […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Child is one of three injured in late-night shooting

JACKSON, Miss. — Two men and a 4-year-old girl were shot on Road of Remembrance in Jackson late Monday night. Police said two men, driving separate cars, attempted to go around a brown car that was stopped in the roadway. They told police that a man got out and...
JACKSON, MS
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Man killed in weekend shooting in Madison County

A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Madison County over the weekend.The Madison County coroner confirmed that Jaqarius Ross was shot to death but provided no other details.Ross’ mother said the shooting took place Saturday on Charles Street in the Magnolia Heights neighborhood in Flora. “All I can say is, my baby is gone,” Ross’ mother said. The family asked not to be identified out of fear of retaliation. They said Ross was a graduate of Madison Central High School and described him as upbeat and having a close relationship with his cousins.”He loved all of his family. It’s hard on me right now,” she said.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man killed in shooting on Highway 12 in Attala County

ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating a homicide that happened in Attala County. MBI officials said 23-year-old Ricky Webster, Jr., was shot and killed on Sunday, January 22. Breezy News reported the shooting was initially reported as a one-vehicle crash on Highway 12 West in Sallis. […]
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

50K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy