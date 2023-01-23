Man shot, killed on St. Charles Street in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A man was shot and killed in Madison County Saturday, January 21.

According to the Madison County coroner, the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on St. Charles Street in Kearney Park.

Jaquarius Ross, 21, was identified as the victim. He died at the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation.

