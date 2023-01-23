ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickinson County, MI

WLUC

17th annual snowmobile ‘Relic Ride’ kicks off in Rapid River

RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Snowmobile riders from across the country gathered in Delta County for an annual celebration. Collectors of relic snowmobiles showed off their classic rides and took them on the trails. 280 snowmobile drivers from across the country gathered in Rapid River for the 17th annual Relic...
RAPID RIVER, MI
WLUC

Dead River Derby begins day 1 of bootcamp

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday The Dead River Roller Derby team began day one of their 10-week boot camp at the Baraga Gym in Marquette. Dead River Derby members said they have 22 new faces this year. These new members vary from experienced roller skaters to people that have little to no skating experience. The team’s Board Secretary Ashley Sonderegger stated that roller derby is more than just a hobby.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Beaumier UP Heritage Center celebrates alpine skiing with new exhibit

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s a new exhibit at the Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center. It’s called “It’s All Downhill: Alpine Skiing in the U.P.” The multimedia exhibition documents and celebrates alpine skiing in Northern Michigan. The exhibit features pictures, maps, videos, and artifacts that date back to the 1930s.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Travel Marquette launches winter pass

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County residents have extra incentive to get outside, thanks to a program by Travel Marquette. The Winter Adventure Rewards Pass is a new app launched by Travel Marquette. It gives people points for visiting local trails, attractions, or recreation complexes and tracking those visits...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Bison, elk and salmon on menu for HBAUP Wild Game Dinner

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Home Builders Association of the U.P. (HBAUP) hosted its 6th annual Wild Game Dinner on Thursday. Attendees were treated to a dinner with bison tips, elk stroganoff and salmon. There were also raffles, games and a silent auction. The event was a scholarship fundraiser for students that are studying residential construction in the Upper Peninsula.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Feeding America distributing in Marquette County Wednesday

Gwinn, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing food in Marquette County on Wednesday afternoon. The pantry will be located at Grace Lutheran Church at 588 W. M-35 in Gwinn. Food will begin being distributed at 4:00 p.m. eastern time. Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry is a drive-through event. Anyone that is picking up items should stay in their vehicle.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Doozers cookie store opens permanent location in Ishpeming.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Doozers cookie store held a grand opening ceremony at their new permanent location Friday. The cookie store used to operate at the Marquette farmers market and online, but this morning, the business opened a location in the Gossard building in downtown Ishpeming. Gossard Building Co-Owner Sandra Arsenault...
ISHPEMING, MI
abc12.com

Northern Michigan hunter admits to sabotaging tree stand

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Northern Michigan hunter is serving a jail sentence for harassing and sabotaging another hunter using the same piece of state-owned land in the Upper Peninsula. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says 23-year-old Thomas Steele III received a 60-day sentence in the Marquette County...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Negaunee prepares for Heikki Lunta

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - This year’s Heikki Lunta in Negaunee is happening February 3 & 4 and will feature a ski and snowboard show, fireworks and more. Negaunee DDA Consultant Mona Lang and City Manager Nate Heffron stopped by the TV6 Morning News to chat about how the two days of events all come together.
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

$5.9 million renovation project underway at Ishpeming National Guard Armory

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - $5.9 million of state and federal money will be invested into the Ishpeming Armory. Michigan’s Master Planner Delbert Avery said this comes from one of Governor Whitmer’s priorities. It is to modernize older armories, so women National Guard soldiers have more equitable facilities. “Most...
ISHPEMING, MI
wnmufm.org

Marquette Food Co-op closing Marquette Baking Company storefront

MARQUETTE, MI— The Marquette Baking Company is closing its retail space, but not closing the bakery itself. The Marquette Food Co-op owns and operates the MBC. Co-op General Manager Matt Gougeon says customer count at the bakery next to the children’s museum has not met their projections and doesn’t warrant the costs associated with running the storefront.
MARQUETTE, MI
WausauPilot

Helicopter paged to northwoods snowmobile crash

Two people were injured, one traumatically, in a snowmobile crash Thursday in northern Wisconsin. The crash was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on a trail near Shooting Range Road in Phelps, in Vilas County. First responders began CPR on the most seriously injured victim, a female. A second patient reportedly suffered arm injuries in the crash.
VILAS COUNTY, WI
ironcountyreporter.com

5 Upper Peninsula projects receive $5.9M from Natural Resources Trust Fund

UPPER PENINSULA – The Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund board recommended $23.3 million in funding for 45 recreation development projects, including five in the Upper Peninsula. U.P. acquisition projects include Fort Wilkins – Keweenaw Point Acquisition, Iron Ore Heritage Trail – Single Track Trail Acquisition in Marquette County, and Lakeshore Campground Acquisition – Phase 2 in Schoolcraft County. Development projects include Iron Ore Heritage Trail Extension to Lakenenland in Marquette County and Pentoga Park Boat Launch and Iron Belle Trailhead in Iron County. Recommendations next go to the Michigan Legislature for review.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Negaunee High School brings hydroponic greens to the lunchroom

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County high school has been awarded a $5,000 grant that will help bring more fresh food into the lunchroom. The grant comes from a health endowment fund by the Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Services Agency. Negaunee High School Environmental Science Teacher Todd Backlund says the...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI

