Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
17th annual snowmobile ‘Relic Ride’ kicks off in Rapid River
RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Snowmobile riders from across the country gathered in Delta County for an annual celebration. Collectors of relic snowmobiles showed off their classic rides and took them on the trails. 280 snowmobile drivers from across the country gathered in Rapid River for the 17th annual Relic...
WLUC
Dead River Derby begins day 1 of bootcamp
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday The Dead River Roller Derby team began day one of their 10-week boot camp at the Baraga Gym in Marquette. Dead River Derby members said they have 22 new faces this year. These new members vary from experienced roller skaters to people that have little to no skating experience. The team’s Board Secretary Ashley Sonderegger stated that roller derby is more than just a hobby.
WLUC
Marquette Mountain Ski School prepares UMT’s Elizabeth Peterson for her first time on skis
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan Today takes its show on the road once again... this time, they gear up for a skiing lesson at Marquette Mountain. But first, they chat with Kaet Johnson about the changes that have been implemented at the hill in her 2 seasons on board as resort manager.
WLUC
Beaumier UP Heritage Center celebrates alpine skiing with new exhibit
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s a new exhibit at the Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center. It’s called “It’s All Downhill: Alpine Skiing in the U.P.” The multimedia exhibition documents and celebrates alpine skiing in Northern Michigan. The exhibit features pictures, maps, videos, and artifacts that date back to the 1930s.
WLUC
Iron Mountain wrestler becomes first female UP State Champ and tournament MVP
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron Mountain wrestler has won unprecedented honors. Shayna Hruska is the only girl on the Iron Mountain High School wrestling team. On Saturday at the U.P. Finals in Marquette, she became the first female wrestler to ever win a U.P. State Championship. Hruska was also voted tournament MVP by her peers.
WLUC
Travel Marquette launches winter pass
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County residents have extra incentive to get outside, thanks to a program by Travel Marquette. The Winter Adventure Rewards Pass is a new app launched by Travel Marquette. It gives people points for visiting local trails, attractions, or recreation complexes and tracking those visits...
WLUC
Bison, elk and salmon on menu for HBAUP Wild Game Dinner
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Home Builders Association of the U.P. (HBAUP) hosted its 6th annual Wild Game Dinner on Thursday. Attendees were treated to a dinner with bison tips, elk stroganoff and salmon. There were also raffles, games and a silent auction. The event was a scholarship fundraiser for students that are studying residential construction in the Upper Peninsula.
WLUC
Feeding America distributing in Marquette County Wednesday
Gwinn, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing food in Marquette County on Wednesday afternoon. The pantry will be located at Grace Lutheran Church at 588 W. M-35 in Gwinn. Food will begin being distributed at 4:00 p.m. eastern time. Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry is a drive-through event. Anyone that is picking up items should stay in their vehicle.
WLUC
Doozers cookie store opens permanent location in Ishpeming.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Doozers cookie store held a grand opening ceremony at their new permanent location Friday. The cookie store used to operate at the Marquette farmers market and online, but this morning, the business opened a location in the Gossard building in downtown Ishpeming. Gossard Building Co-Owner Sandra Arsenault...
abc12.com
Northern Michigan hunter admits to sabotaging tree stand
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Northern Michigan hunter is serving a jail sentence for harassing and sabotaging another hunter using the same piece of state-owned land in the Upper Peninsula. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says 23-year-old Thomas Steele III received a 60-day sentence in the Marquette County...
WLUC
Negaunee prepares for Heikki Lunta
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - This year’s Heikki Lunta in Negaunee is happening February 3 & 4 and will feature a ski and snowboard show, fireworks and more. Negaunee DDA Consultant Mona Lang and City Manager Nate Heffron stopped by the TV6 Morning News to chat about how the two days of events all come together.
WLUC
$5.9 million renovation project underway at Ishpeming National Guard Armory
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - $5.9 million of state and federal money will be invested into the Ishpeming Armory. Michigan’s Master Planner Delbert Avery said this comes from one of Governor Whitmer’s priorities. It is to modernize older armories, so women National Guard soldiers have more equitable facilities. “Most...
wnmufm.org
Marquette Food Co-op closing Marquette Baking Company storefront
MARQUETTE, MI— The Marquette Baking Company is closing its retail space, but not closing the bakery itself. The Marquette Food Co-op owns and operates the MBC. Co-op General Manager Matt Gougeon says customer count at the bakery next to the children’s museum has not met their projections and doesn’t warrant the costs associated with running the storefront.
Watch: Here’s How Crews Clear Snow From Michigan’s Railroads
You already know winters in Michigan can be brutal. Keeping the roads clear when we get several feet of snow can be difficult enough, but have you ever wondered how Michigan keeps its nearly 3,600 miles of rail corridors clear of snow?. YouTuber Jason Asselin shared an amazing video that...
UPMATTERS
#1 Iron Mountain takes down #2 Negaunee
#1 Iron Mountain once again proved they deserved their top ranking when they hosted #2 Negaunee on Tuesday night. The Mountaineers topped the Miners, 58-47, to stay perfect on the season.
Helicopter paged to northwoods snowmobile crash
Two people were injured, one traumatically, in a snowmobile crash Thursday in northern Wisconsin. The crash was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on a trail near Shooting Range Road in Phelps, in Vilas County. First responders began CPR on the most seriously injured victim, a female. A second patient reportedly suffered arm injuries in the crash.
ironcountyreporter.com
5 Upper Peninsula projects receive $5.9M from Natural Resources Trust Fund
UPPER PENINSULA – The Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund board recommended $23.3 million in funding for 45 recreation development projects, including five in the Upper Peninsula. U.P. acquisition projects include Fort Wilkins – Keweenaw Point Acquisition, Iron Ore Heritage Trail – Single Track Trail Acquisition in Marquette County, and Lakeshore Campground Acquisition – Phase 2 in Schoolcraft County. Development projects include Iron Ore Heritage Trail Extension to Lakenenland in Marquette County and Pentoga Park Boat Launch and Iron Belle Trailhead in Iron County. Recommendations next go to the Michigan Legislature for review.
WLUC
Negaunee High School brings hydroponic greens to the lunchroom
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette County high school has been awarded a $5,000 grant that will help bring more fresh food into the lunchroom. The grant comes from a health endowment fund by the Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Services Agency. Negaunee High School Environmental Science Teacher Todd Backlund says the...
WLUC
‘I really want to impact students’ lives’: Bark River-Harris partners with NMU to offer dual enrollment class
HARRIS, Mich. (WLUC) - Bark River-Harris students have a new opportunity to get ahead on their college credits. This dual enrollment class is called Schooling in America and is targeted toward students looking to teach someday. “Often times we’re kind of more based on the Common Core,” said Ashleigh Davis,...
WLUC
WI Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez promotes ‘Main Street Bounceback Grant Program’ in Marinette
MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez (D-WI) promoted the “Main Street Bounceback Grant” program in Marinette on Thursday. She visited “A Place for Coffee” and “Leo’s Mercado,” two businesses that received money through the program. In Marinette County alone, 58...
Comments / 1