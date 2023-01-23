Read full article on original website
kswo.com
‘Think Ability’ community garden preparing for Valentines Day
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Think Ability community garden is getting ready to spread some Valentines cheer to the community. Every year, organizers put together rose bouquets to purchase. Volunteers are now hard at work assembling the gifts, and will deliver them once completed. The annual event helps the garden...
kswo.com
Volunteers took to the streets of Lawton today counting the homeless population
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Volunteers took to the streets of Lawton today, trying to figure out just how many homeless people live in Lawton during the “point in time count.”. The numbers in the count will dictate how much federal funding organizations will receive to provide resources to the homeless.
KOCO
Oklahoma community holds beautiful tribute for Athena Brownfield
ENID, Okla. — An Oklahoma community held a beautiful tribute for Athena Brownfield. Investigators said the 4-year-old girl from Cyril was killed on Christmas Day. Oklahomans gathered in Enid to honor and celebrate Athena’s life. It was an incredibly moving and emotional day as Oklahomans from across the...
kswo.com
Community meeting to discuss the future of Lawton lakes rescheduled
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton Parks and Recreation Department was initially supposed to host its second, and final, Public Input Meeting on Lakes on Thursday evening, but it’s since been rescheduled. The meeting will now take place at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, in the...
A New Restaurant is Coming to the Central Plaza in Lawton, OK.
Get ready, a brand new restaurant is coming to Lawton, Fort Sill. It will be located downtown at the Central Plaza in the old White Buffalo location. That's great news, but it gets even better. It's opening very soon!. So what is the new restaurant and what will they be...
The Best Local ‘Cheap Eats’ in Lawton, Oklahoma
We all know the drill. When you're hungry you just want a quick bite to fill you up without emptying your wallet. More often than not it's a trip through the drive-thru of some national chain fast food place. The big Cheap Eats list over at Trip Advisor is full of chain restaurants like Chick Fil A, Braum's, and Whataburger but sitting down to have a meal at a local restaurant doesn't have to break the bank either.
newschannel6now.com
United Regional unveils new transition clinic
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - United regional is celebrating the unveiling of a bigger and better transition clinic. The original was built to provide assistance to discharged patients with financial resources and support to lead a healthier lifestyle leaving the hospital. This new facility has 70% more space than the...
marlowreview.com
Brantley’s Battle
The community of Marlow is pulling together to help a local family, Barry and Cherokee Rohrbough, as they are facing a struggle in the medical health conditions of their little boy, Brantley, 5. He was recently diagnosed with Lupus and many challenges have added to their worries, including kidney concerns and a mini-stroke.
kswo.com
6th Annual Lawton RV and Boat Show returning to the Comanche County Fairgrounds
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton RV and Boat show is returning to the Comanche County Fairgrounds for the sixth year. 7News spoke with Don Miner, the event coordinator, about hosting the show each year, new additions this year, and how community members can make the most of their experience.
kswo.com
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: MWR Run Series
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill recently started their 2023 Fort Sill Family MWR Run Series with their Polar Plunge 5k. 7News spoke with Edward Muniz, a Public Affairs Specialist for Fort Sill, about the run series as a whole, an upcoming road closure on post, and some valentine’s day specials for the community to take advantage of.
Some of Those Mini Fireball Bottles in Wichita Falls are NOT Fireball
I have seen these at several gas stations around Wichita Falls and turns out if you bought one. You may have gotten ripped off. I know for a fact all of the Stripes locations in Wichita Falls currently have a display set up for these things. It's like a bucket of Fireball you can buy, but the bucket is filled up with mini shots. I didn't think any thing of it the past few weeks, but wait a minute. How in the hell is a gas station in Texas selling liquor. Texas has some of the hardest liquor laws in the country.
More Store Closings at the Central Plaza in Lawton, OK.
If you haven't heard the unfortunate news yet, there are more stores closing at the Central Plaza in Lawton, Fort Sill. It seems more and more retailers are exiting the old mall to open elsewhere or to leave town. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHAT NEW STORES HAVE CLOSED AT CENTRAL...
Stamp by Lawton, Oklahoma Artist Now Available for Purchase
Last year an artist from Lawton, Oklahoma, was commissioned to design a stamp for the United States Postal Service (USPS). Now as of Jan. 23, you can purchase the USPS stamp for Black History Month that was designed by local artist Robert Peterson!. The stamp features novelist Ernest J. Gaines....
newschannel6now.com
Street name change to honor Wichita Falls pioneer
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - What is now known as Cleveland Avenue in Wichita Falls will soon come to commemorate the service Leroy Cleaver gave to the nation and community. Cleveland Avenue is set to be renamed Cleaver Street. “We need to mark that, someone who has that many accolades,”...
KOCO
kswo.com
Hospital staff undergo active shooter simulation
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Those visiting the Comanche County Memorial Hospital on Wednesday may have noticed some odd tape and noise as the hospital held the exercise portion of their active shooter training. Women and Children’s Services Director Paula Griffith said, “So today we are having active shooter drills throughout...
kswo.com
Sunglasses required for Friday | 1/26PM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight’s forecast will be similar to last night: clear skies, light winds & cold temperatures. Walking out the door tomorrow morning, temperatures will be in the mid 20s. Wind chills, much like the past few mornings, will feel more like the low to mid 20s.
kswo.com
Comanche County Memorial Hospital hosts active shooter training classes
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Tuesday, the Comanche County Memorial Hospital had its staff sit through the classroom portion of their active shooter training. Participants watched a presentation on active shooting events and learned the ways to react if one breaks out in their workspace. The training was organized in response to a growing rate of gun violence across the nation.
kswo.com
Man deals with property line issues after sale
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Richard McLaughlin purchased a business along Sheridan road in 2003, but when he sold it a few months ago, the process wasn’t over. McLaughlin was still billed for the property tax which raised some questions. He was told the legal description is incorrect and needed...
Winter Weather Closings & Delays for Lawton, OK.
If the forecast holds and the Winter weather warnings and advisories from the National Weather Service are accurate, which they probably are Lawton, Fort Sill is going to remain under a winter storm warning until 6:00 a.m. tomorrow (01-25-23) morning. It will continue to snow with an 80% chance until 9:00 p.m. this evening.
