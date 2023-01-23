ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Startland News

KC is the nation’s leading exporter of authenticity; How a city with no oceans or mountains gets it right

Editor’s note: The opinions expressed in this commentary are the author’s alone. Matthew Mellor is interim CEO for Startland, the parent organization of Startland News. What is it about Kansas City? Even people from Kansas City struggle with the “but why.” “Everyone who’s been to Kansas City says it’s someplace special. But why?” As Kansas The post KC is the nation’s leading exporter of authenticity; How a city with no oceans or mountains gets it right appeared first on Startland News.
KCTV 5

Over 2,000 without power in Kansas City area as snow falls

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - More than 2,000 local electric customers are without power Wednesday morning as snow falls on the Kansas City metro. As of 6 a.m., EVERGY’s Outage Map showed over 2,100 outages, including 1,864 in Johnson County. That’s an improvement from an hour before, when almost 3,000 customers were without power, including over 2,500 in Johnson County.
KMBC.com

Grandview waste transfer station proposes alternative to landfill

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — A Grandview business owner has entered the conversation surrounding a controversialproposed landfill site in South Kansas City. Raptor Recycle and Transfer co-founder Kit Starr says his waste transfer station at 11901 S U.S. 71 Highway already provides an alternative to building a brand-new landfill site in South Kansas City.
KCTV 5

School closings roll in Wednesday morning

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - As snow fell on the Kansas City metro early Wednesday morning, most local school districts either called off school or went virtual. The full list of school closings can be seen here, but some of the major closings include:. Kansas City Public Schools. Blue Valley.
KCTV 5

Abandoned apartment complexes near downtown KC get new look

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Several abandoned apartment complexes near downtown Kansas City are going to get a much-needed face lift. “Paseo is one of the most beautiful boulevards not only in our city but in our country,” says Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. Unfortunately for years a certain...
