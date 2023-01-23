Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Overland ParkTed RiversOverland Park, KS
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major TradeOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
The Chiefs go into their 5th AFC Championship GameChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
During the Chiefs-Jaguars playoff game, an NFL official has a hot mic momentkosen khanKansas City, MO
Related
Parents worried about armed security at North Kansas City schools
Starting next month, North Kansas City School District will have new armed security guards in its elementary schools.
kcur.org
Want to buy legal weed in Kansas City? You may have to deal with a sales tax from Jackson County too
After the April election, people in several cities in Jackson County may pay up to 12% in special taxes on their purchase of recreational marijuana. The Jackson County Legislature approved a ballot question Tuesday to establish a sales tax on marijuana sales. The ballot question proposes a 3% tax on...
KMBC.com
South Kansas City project expected to create 583 new jobs, $199.6 million in development
Nearly 600 new jobs are expected in Kansas City from the development of a cold storage facility and food processing center. West Liberty Foods and Vertical Cold Storage are planning to invest $199.6 million in the project, which will create 583 new jobs. “Missouri is home to nearly 400 food...
KMBC.com
North Kansas City Schools Superintendent Dan Clemens to retire after the 2023-2024 school year
NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — North Kansas City Schools Superintendent Dr. Dan Clemens is set to retire following the 2023-2024 school year. Clemens will have been with the school district for eight years by the end of his tenure. The school district announced the move in a press release...
KCTV 5
KC engineering firm that lost out on bid to build new airport is awarded $62M
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City engineering firm that lost out on its bid to build the city’s soon-to-be open, billion-dollar airport has been awarded $62 million over legal misconduct by an attorney. The story was first reported by the Kansas City Star. A panel of arbitrators...
$200M food processing center to bring nearly 600 new jobs to south Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Iowa-based food company plans to put down roots in south Kansas City and bring hundreds of new jobs to the area. West Liberty Foods announced it will open a new food processing center at the I-49 Logistics Center, which is near Missouri Route 150 and Botts Road in southern Jackson County. […]
KC area bank cites rising rates, housing inventory as reasons for layoffs
North American Savings Bank, based in Kansas City, notified Missouri officials earlier this month that it planned to lay off dozens of employees as part of a restructuring.
kcur.org
Young Black Kansas Citians start an activist coalition to ensure ‘kids getting seats at the table’
Instead of partying or relaxing over his recent winter break, James McGee II spent much of his time organizing other young people and their families, and reviving a wide-ranging service organization called the Black Archives Youth Coalition Network, or BAYCON. Earlier this month, the group held a public relaunch event,...
Chiefs running back helps boost business for longtime Kansas City-area restaurant
Since Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco started dining at Pegah's in Kansas City, business has boomed.
kcur.org
Utilities are restored to Kansas City apartments, but tenants say landlord is still absentee
The owners of a northeast Kansas City apartment complex say they have corrected the code violations that prevented Spire from restoring natural gas service to dozens of residents who have been without heat for days. Residents of the Gladstone Court apartment complex on N. Lawn Avenue have been without heat...
KC is the nation’s leading exporter of authenticity; How a city with no oceans or mountains gets it right
Editor’s note: The opinions expressed in this commentary are the author’s alone. Matthew Mellor is interim CEO for Startland, the parent organization of Startland News. What is it about Kansas City? Even people from Kansas City struggle with the “but why.” “Everyone who’s been to Kansas City says it’s someplace special. But why?” As Kansas The post KC is the nation’s leading exporter of authenticity; How a city with no oceans or mountains gets it right appeared first on Startland News.
KCTV 5
Over 2,000 without power in Kansas City area as snow falls
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - More than 2,000 local electric customers are without power Wednesday morning as snow falls on the Kansas City metro. As of 6 a.m., EVERGY’s Outage Map showed over 2,100 outages, including 1,864 in Johnson County. That’s an improvement from an hour before, when almost 3,000 customers were without power, including over 2,500 in Johnson County.
KCMO groups denounce racist, antisemitic threats from Bishop Miege students
Two local groups released a joint statement Wednesday denouncing the racist and antisemitic social media posts sent by students at Bishop Miege High School.
KMBC.com
Grandview waste transfer station proposes alternative to landfill
GRANDVIEW, Mo. — A Grandview business owner has entered the conversation surrounding a controversialproposed landfill site in South Kansas City. Raptor Recycle and Transfer co-founder Kit Starr says his waste transfer station at 11901 S U.S. 71 Highway already provides an alternative to building a brand-new landfill site in South Kansas City.
KCTV 5
School closings roll in Wednesday morning
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - As snow fell on the Kansas City metro early Wednesday morning, most local school districts either called off school or went virtual. The full list of school closings can be seen here, but some of the major closings include:. Kansas City Public Schools. Blue Valley.
Attorneys file motion to dismiss lawsuit from former communications director
Attorneys representing the city of Kansas City, Missouri, are asking a judge to throw out a lawsuit filed last month by the city’s former director of communications.
Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department seizes over 10k fentanyl-laced pills
The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department announced Wednesday that it seized over 10,000 fentanyl-laced pills over the weekend.
KCTV 5
Abandoned apartment complexes near downtown KC get new look
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Several abandoned apartment complexes near downtown Kansas City are going to get a much-needed face lift. “Paseo is one of the most beautiful boulevards not only in our city but in our country,” says Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. Unfortunately for years a certain...
Grain Valley sues Jackson County Election Board over April 4 election boundaries
The city of Grain Valley announced Tuesday morning that it is suing the Jackson County Election Board after the use of a new ward boundary map in the April 4 election was denied.
KMBC.com
Kansas City police spot potential human remains near wastewater treatment plant
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is now working with the Jackson County Medical Examiner's Office after officers found what is believed to be human remains early Wednesday morning. Police said officers from KCMO's East Patrol Division were in the area of the Blue River...
Comments / 0