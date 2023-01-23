ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield County, PA

Clearfield County Commissioner Dave Glass running for re-election

By Tristan Klinefelter
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Clearfield County Commissioner Dave Glass has announced his candidacy for re-election in 2023.

This will be Glass’s second term if re-elected as well as his last. “I promised to serve no more than two terms when I ran in 2019 and I stand by that,” said Glass. “While we have accomplished a lot, there’s still much work to be done and I want to finish what we started here.”

Since 2019 Glass has had many accomplishments, including: economic recovery from the COVID pandemic through the disbursement of business and non-profit grants; extensive renovation of the Clearfield County jail; enhanced cybersecurity and information technology upgrades to protect county systems; and increased wages for all county workers, enhancing retention efforts. These were accomplished with no tax increases for Clearfield County residents.

Pa. lawmakers propose medical debt relief bill

During his second term, Commissioner Glass intends to make broadband accessibility a top priority. He was named chair of the County Commissioners Association of PA’s statewide Broadband Task Force in 2022 and intends to work hard to make high-speed internet available to as many county residents as possible.

“Broadband access in 2023 is like electricity or telephone access in 1953 – every home should have it. That should be our primary goal here,” said Glass.

Commissioner Glass also intends to continue working on the modernization of county systems, to increase efficiency and improve the service to the public.

In addition to the Broadband task force, Mr. Glass currently sits on the Clearfield County Conservation District board; the North Central Economic Development board; the Community Connections of Clearfield/Jefferson Counties board; and the CCAP Technology board.

You can learn more about Dave’s time in office and his plans for next term by visiting www.dsg4cc.com .

