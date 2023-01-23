Lawsuit alleges Roundup cancer settlement denied because of citizenship status

Read full article on original website
Court reverses class action decision in Burger King lawsuit
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge improperly certified a lawsuit alleging that scores of Burger King managers across Wisconsin deserve overtime pay as a class action, a state appeals court ruled Tuesday. A group of around a half-dozen managers and assistant managers at Burger Kings run by Cave Enterprises...
The FTC wants to ban companies from telling their employees they can't work for competitors — and says it'll help workers make $300 billion more a year
Noncompete clauses in employment contracts are one way employers can hold power over workers and keep wages low.
Black contractors lose appeal against Tommy White, Laborers 872
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Laborers Local 872 boss Tommy White has weaponized his position, using it to financially bury anyone who crosses him, according to a group of Black subcontractors in the twelfth year of a discrimination lawsuit against White, the union and its trust funds. The suit filed by the subcontractors in 2011 alleges the union and trust […] The post Black contractors lose appeal against Tommy White, Laborers 872 appeared first on Nevada Current.
New rule would bar employers from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements
Employers would be prohibited from requiring workers to sign noncompete agreements under a proposed new rule announced Thursday by the Federal Trade Commission. The rule also would require employers to rescind any existing noncompete agreements. Approximately 20% of American workers, or 30 million people, are bound by such clauses, according...
Company threatened to fine low-wage workers $100,000 if they left for a competitor, feds say
Federal regulators are taking aim at companies that make workers promise not to take jobs elsewhere as a condition of employment. The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday announced settlements with three companies that made workers sign noncompete agreements, in which they promised not to work for competitors for a period of time after leaving their jobs. It is the first time that the FTC has taken legal action on noncompetes — restrictions that have grown increasingly popular with employers in recent years and that tend to lower workers' wages by reducing their options.
It May Become Illegal to Stop Employees From Taking a Job with a Competitor
The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday proposed a rule that would ban companies from requiring their employees to sign noncompete agreements, a prominent practice in the tech industry that prevents departing workers from taking jobs with competitors or starting their own rival businesses for a period of time after they leave their former jobs.
Supreme Court takes up property 'theft’ dispute over unpaid taxes
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to decide a property rights dispute on whether government entities violate the Constitution when they seize homes for failure to pay taxes and then keep all the proceeds or allow private investors to profit. The justices will decide whether such seizures...
Sheetz is reviewing its controversial 'smile policy' that prohibits employees from having 'missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth'
Sheetz is reviewing its so-called smile policy that bars its convenience stores and gas stations from hiring people with visible teeth problems.
Trans doctor says major insurance companies are refusing to pay her after legal name change
Insurance companies can be a frustrating maze for consumers and for providers. It's not uncommon to call the number on the back of your insurance card and get a different answer every time you call with the same question. But for Dr. Tiffany Najberg, the fight with the insurance companies is a bit more personal.Najberg is a transgender woman who has run into a multitude of problems in the insurance claims world—not as a patient, but as a provider. After changing her name legally and updating all of the required information on official websites, including the Council for Affordable Quality Healthcare and the National Plan and Provider Enumeration System, two websites insurance companies look at to verify providers' credentials and ability to practice, her claims have been denied.In the beginning of this year-long saga, Najberg was receiving checks, but the checks were in her dead name and couldn't be cashed. After going several rounds with the insurance companies, the checks stopped coming and the insurance companies started denying her claims altogether. Of course, this prompted even more questions and frustration since Najberg updated the insurance companies with her legal name as required.
Supreme Court to hear a 93 year-old woman' case about county government that foreclosed her home and took every penny
In a case that defies logic and questions the legitimacy and morality of certain laws, the Supreme court will hear the case brought before it by “Geraldine Tyler, a 94-year-old widow who had her entire home’s equity confiscated after she failed to pay $2,300 in property taxes.” The case originating from Hennepin County, Minnesota, has nationwide implications. The legal organization representing Geraldine asserts that home equity is a form of property that is protected by the constitution.
US Supreme Court Rejects Veteran's Challenge to Disability Claims Filing Deadline
The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously rejected a veteran's argument that his disability compensation should have been made retroactive to his date of discharge because his condition rendered him incapable of filing a claim within the required one-year window after leaving military service. In a 9-0 opinion announced Monday, the justices...
EPA considers tougher regulation of livestock farm pollution
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it will study whether to toughen regulation of large livestock farms that release manure and other pollutants into waterways. EPA has not revised its rules dealing with the nation's largest animal operations — which hold thousands of hogs, chickens and...
Recouping their losses: Gatlinburg wildfire victims plead their case before appeals court
The fate of hundreds of people seeking money from the federal government over the 2016 Gatlinburg wildfire disaster now rests in the hands of three appellate court judges in Cincinnati. Lawyers for people such as Michael Reed, Jackie Barnes and Jim Vance as well as the government argued Wednesday morning...
Illinois Residents - Boone vs Snap Privacy Class Action Settlement Payments for $16.35 Being Sent Out
Boone vs Snap Privacy Class Action Settlement Payments Being Sent $16.35. $16.35 Payments to PayPal and Prepaid Cards are being reported as sent out to individuals who filed valid and timely claims in the Snapchat Privacy Class Action Lawsuit. The total settlement amount was $35,000,000 which is being sent out to consumers who qualified, before court, lawyers, and administrative fees.
Biden overstepped authority in COVID vaccine mandate, argue Hanford workers
Over 300 Hanford contract workers and Department of Energy employees sued over the mandate.
Rogers' bid for Shaw boosted after court rejects antitrust effort to block deal
TORONTO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - A Canadian court on Tuesday dismissed the competition bureau's effort to overturn an approval of Rogers Communications Inc's (RCIb.TO) C$20 billion ($14.9 billion) bid to buy Shaw Communications Inc (SJRb.TO).
What Are the Phases of Open Class Actions?
Consumers who have suffered comparable wrongs at the hands of a single business may find protection in a class action lawsuit. Typically, the cases involve relatively minor losses that affect a large number of clients. Though lengthy, this procedure provides victims with compensation and guarantees that the offender will take steps to prevent a recurrence of the situation.
San Francisco Appeals Court Order Banning Homeless Sweeps, Citing ‘Impossible Situation’
San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu is appealing a court order that temporarily banned sweeps of homeless encampments, saying the injunction created an untenable situation. Chiu’s office filed a notice of appeal in federal court on Monday, sending the matter to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. In a statement, Chiu wrote that the order “is unnecessarily broad and has put the City in an impossible situation.”
The fight is on as California's fast food law goes before the voters
California officials verified Wednesday that opponents of the state’s controversial new fast-food wage law have collected the signatures needed to put the measure to a yes/no vote in the state’s 2024 general election, ensuring the measure remains on hold until then. The validation also virtually guarantees a fierce...
