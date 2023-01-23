Read full article on original website
Georgia foster children are staying in hotels due to the state’s health care problems
A legislative hearing about the “hoteling” of foster children in Georgia zeroed in the problems children in state custody face in getting health care. So far this fiscal year, more than 400 children have spent the night in hotels or state offices because appropriate placements could not be found for them, Audrey Brannen, a complex care coordinator at the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) told lawmakers Wednesday.
Medical marijuana gets approval to distribute to residents in Georgia
ATLANTA — The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission voted to approve regulations for two companies that received licenses to manufacture and distribute low THC oil on Wednesday. Despite that, there’s still no timeline on when that could begin. Now, the bureaucracy holding things up is incredibly frustrating to...
valdostatoday.com
Georgia renews ESAP for seniors
ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Human Services recently received approval to renew the simplified application process for SNAP. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) announced approval from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service to renew Georgia’s Elderly Simplified Application Project (ESAP) through Jan. 31, 2028. ESAP is a federal demonstration project that seeks to simplify the SNAP application and verification process for eligible households. SNAP applications are eligible for ESAP if all eligible household members are age 60 or older and have no earned income.
allongeorgia.com
Ga Dept of Human Services Receives Approval to Renew Simplified Process for Seniors Applying for SNAP
How these two major companies are supporting Black maternal health in Georgia
ATLANTA — Pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson is partnering with Walmart to support Black maternal health in Georgia. Racial disparities exist, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC data also shows that Black women are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than white women.
Dr. Bonzo Reddick makes history as first black health director of the Coastal Health District
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Public health in Coastal Georgia has a new leader. Bonzo Reddick, MD. has been named health director of the 8-county Coastal Health District, becoming the first African American to fill the position. “I’m really excited for the opportunity to join and lead the fantastic team of people who comprise the Coastal […]
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Oldest City in Georgia
Georgia was the southernmost of the 13 original British Colonies that eventually formed the United States of America. The state has a deep history and played a central role in the American Revolution and the Civil War. Let’s discover the oldest city in Georgia by discussing its history and attractions.
Kemp raises HOPE for students in Georgia
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Governor Kemp announcing full HOPE Tuition paid for qualifying students in Georgia in his State of the State Address Wednesday morning. It is a part of his budget proposal. If passed, 100% of students’ tuition is now paid through Governor Kemp’s decision to bring that percentage up from 89.95. Students say they’re […]
Georgia drug trafficker sentenced in overdose, dismemberment case of WV woman
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A convicted drug trafficker who helped dismember and bury the body of a West Virginia woman in Georgia following a fatal overdose was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison Thursday. Seddrick Banks, 30, of Cartersville, Georgia, was sentenced in federal court in Clarksburg for his July 2021 conviction for drug […]
AARP reports: Over 1.8 million Georgians set to benefit from historic changes to medicare
ATLANTA, GA. - Significant changes are coming to Medicare, and it is a historic month for enrollees in the program. More than 1.8 million Georgians are enrolled in Medicare, and many will soon see lower premiums, deductibles, and prescription drug costs.
FOX Carolina
2 assisted living employees accused of abusing vulnerable adult
Dairy is a staple for a lot peoples diets. How one local dairy farm continues to serve its customers throughout the years. There’s growing discussions and work on the state’s "worst performing" rural roads. Fox Carolina’s Arthur Mondale explains where improvements are scheduled to happen next.
WLKY.com
Kentucky woman battling colon cancer encouraging others to get routine screenings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One year ago Lisa Murphy never imagined she would be fighting cancer. “As it stands right now, I don't feel like this is going to beat me,” Murphy said. This is her 15th chemotherapy treatment at Norton Cancer Institute. However, she believes she could have...
Did you feel it? Earthquake rattles part of Georgia
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — A 2.1 magnitude earthquake shook part of Georgia Friday morning. The earthquake was near Milledgeville at 7:13 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The epicenter of the quake was located near Lake Sinclair.
Courthouse News Service
Army Corps asks panel to let it tear down Georgia lock and dam system
RICHMOND, Va. (CN) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers argued before a Fourth Circuit panel Friday for the reversal of an injunction blocking the removal and replacement of the aging Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam near the Georgia-South Carolina border. The Corps is appealing U.S. District Judge Richard...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Event created in Georgia to uplift Black entrepreneurs sells out
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - TAG Connect is a huge opportunity for Black entrepreneurs in Georgia to get themselves noticed. It works like Shark Tank. Entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to representatives from six to 10 big Georgia companies. “I am here today to get more exposure to the...
VERIFY: Yes, Georgia average teacher salaries leads the Southeast region
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp covered a lot of ground Wednesday in his fifth State of the State address Wednesday. There was a big focus on education and crime. He made a lot of claims about teacher raises and gang arrests. 11Alive took those statements to the experts to verify if they were true.
a-z-animals.com
3 Dinosaurs that Lived in Georgia (And Where to See Fossils Today)
3 Dinosaurs that Lived in Georgia (And Where to See Fossils Today) Georgia is known for its diverse environments like mountains, plains, and swamps that rapidly transition throughout a relatively small area. This state has been home to different ecological zones during its long history. The complex environmental and geological history of Georgia has made it hard to find evidence of terrestrial creatures, like dinosaurs, in the state. Nevertheless, this article will explore the three dinosaurs that lived in Georgia.
DFCS employees frustrated amid burnout, suspension of temporary pay supplements
ATLANTA — Three employees with Georgia's Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) are expressing concerns about a pay supplement that has dried out. They say it's bad timing and a source of more frustration. Two months ago, 11Alive first reported on staffing issues there. Since then, more employees...
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported in Georgia Friday morning
EATONTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Georgia Friday morning. The quake hit at 7:13 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers. USGS says the earthquake hit 9.6 miles away from Eatonton, Ga, 31.4 miles from Macon, Ga and 72.7...
WALB 10
Deer collisions becoming a year-round problem in South Ga.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you live in Georgia, you know deer are a common obstacle in rural areas. As a result, collision repair shops are staying busy, even outside of deer season. “I know it’s not just me. It was just my turn. I knew it was inevitable,” said...
