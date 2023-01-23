ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
WMTW

Snow changes to rain overnight

Snow has overspread the area from southwest to northeast as low pressure approaches from the Ohio Valley. Snowfall rates will ramp up this evening into the first part of tonight. Overnight warm air aloft and then at the surface marches northward bringing a wintry mix changing to rain south of the mountains and snow to a wintry mix across the north before precipitation tapers to showers Thursday.
MAINE STATE
newscentermaine.com

More heavy snow on the way to Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Things are on track so far with this storm as the precipitation shield slowly works into Maine from Southwest to Northeast. Now if you are good at decoding radar (chicks dig it), you may notice some big gaps in the precipitation shield right now. That means initially the snow will be light and intermittent before the heavier bands settle in this evening.
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

Another Major Snowstorm to Impact All of Maine

As most Mainers are rebounding from a storm that dumped about a foot of snow in many areas on Monday, another powerful storm is expected to hit the entire state Wednesday night and Thursday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch from Fort Kent to Kittery with...
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

Much of Maine Under a Winter Storm Warning Ahead of ‘Significant Storm’

Another winter storm is expected to bring a foot of snow to much of Maine. The National Weather Service is watching a storm that's expected to bring a mixed bag of precipitation to Maine. The bulk of the storm is expected overnight Wednesday, into Thursday. Snow is expected to fall heavy at times throughout the overnight hours, eventually changing to sleet and freezing rain.
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

Maine to Get Dumped on Wednesday Night Into Thursday, Snowfall Total Predictions Here

Okay, whoever keeps using all their magical Genie wishes on more snow for the State of Maine, if you could kindly stop, that'd be just terrific. Just kidding- kind of. But it does look like we're set to receive another dollop of snow this week. Fresh off the heels of a storm that I feel like most weather people got slightly wrong. I mean, I don't know about you all, but we definitely got more snow in our area than was predicted. And, not just by a little, but a whole lot!
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

An Open Letter to Everyone on My Bumper During the Snowstorm

Dear "Drivers Who Were On My Bumper During the Snow Storms," What a week huh? It may have felt like winter was avoiding us for a while there, but then it came in and reared its ugly head with three snow storms in less than a week. We went from a considerable snow deficit for the season, to just about where we should be.
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

Looking for Your Heat Assistance Check? First Round Goes Out This Week.

They always say... the check's in the mail. When I was a kid, my mom was the queen of surprises. She'd sometimes make up these elaborate tales to throw someone off the scent of one of her schemes. They were harmless schemes... Always meant to add to the excitement of an already over-the-top event. If she can elevate that experience in any way, she always will.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

How much snow did you get? Maine snow reports for Jan. 23, 2023

A storm pushing through Maine and New Hampshire on Monday brought several inches of fresh snow to the area just a couple days after another storm dropped half a foot or more on the region. Where you live made a huge difference in how much snow fell, especially with rain...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Hundreds of school closings, delays throughout Maine as snow falls

Hundreds of closings, delays and switches to remote learning were reported by Monday morning in Maine as a Winter Storm Warning is expected to last through the evening hours. Visit this link to view the closings list and refresh that page often for updates. Roads will be slippery for the...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Heavy snow brings thousands of outages in Maine

Thousands are without power as winter weather continues to push through Maine, bringing heavy snow. As of 3:15 p.m., Central Maine Power is reporting more than 26,100 people are without power. York County is experiencing more than 25,700 of those outages including more than 10,400 in the town of Wells,...
MAINE STATE
MassLive.com

How much more snow will Massachusetts get Wednesday? (Interactive map)

As Massachusetts residents clear anywhere from a thin layer to nearly a foot of snow, forecasters are already tracking the state’s next winter storm. The National Weather Service expects a snowstorm to arrive Wednesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday night. But the snow will transition to rain sometime between 6 p.m. and midnight, leading to what could be “another messy ride home” Wednesday evening, the weather agency said.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
94.9 HOM

These Are the Top 10 Leading Causes of Death in Maine

Breaking News, we are all going to die. Well, I don't necessarily mean right now. But, yes, we will all die eventually. Sadly, nobody has found the Fountain of Youth, Holy Grail, or secret to immortality. The underlying truth is that we have just a finite amount of time to enjoy these rotations around the Sun.
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

People Name The Places In Maine They Think Are ‘Tourist Traps’

Is there anywhere in Maine that you would not go to because it is too “touristy” (Yes, it is a word, I checked) When the question was posed recently on social media, it got me to thinking about how much I love Bar Harbor, and Old Orchard Beach, but maybe I don’t enjoy both of those spots as much as I should, because each time I go, there seems to be a ton of traffic and out of state visitors.
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

When Will Maine See the $450 Winter Energy Relief Checks?

You should be seeing the $450 relief checks in the mail soon. The initial round of winter energy money should be in the mail this week, according to the Department of Administrative and Financial Services. 200,000 Checks Going in the Mail Each Week. Up to 200,000 checks will be sent...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy