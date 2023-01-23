Read full article on original website
WMTW
Snow changes to rain overnight
Snow has overspread the area from southwest to northeast as low pressure approaches from the Ohio Valley. Snowfall rates will ramp up this evening into the first part of tonight. Overnight warm air aloft and then at the surface marches northward bringing a wintry mix changing to rain south of the mountains and snow to a wintry mix across the north before precipitation tapers to showers Thursday.
More heavy snow on the way to Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Things are on track so far with this storm as the precipitation shield slowly works into Maine from Southwest to Northeast. Now if you are good at decoding radar (chicks dig it), you may notice some big gaps in the precipitation shield right now. That means initially the snow will be light and intermittent before the heavier bands settle in this evening.
Another Major Snowstorm to Impact All of Maine
As most Mainers are rebounding from a storm that dumped about a foot of snow in many areas on Monday, another powerful storm is expected to hit the entire state Wednesday night and Thursday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch from Fort Kent to Kittery with...
Much of Maine Under a Winter Storm Warning Ahead of ‘Significant Storm’
Another winter storm is expected to bring a foot of snow to much of Maine. The National Weather Service is watching a storm that's expected to bring a mixed bag of precipitation to Maine. The bulk of the storm is expected overnight Wednesday, into Thursday. Snow is expected to fall heavy at times throughout the overnight hours, eventually changing to sleet and freezing rain.
Weather Blog: Another snowstorm to arrive in Maine Wednesday night
MAINE, USA — Sometimes it's better to get the inevitable over with. Like when I submit a video to win an Emmy. Since I'm not very good I just wait for the email telling me I lost ... it's the natural end result. Maine winters are the same way....
WMTW
How much snow did you get? Maine snow reports for Jan. 23, 2023
A storm pushing through Maine and New Hampshire on Monday brought several inches of fresh snow to the area just a couple days after another storm dropped half a foot or more on the region. Where you live made a huge difference in how much snow fell, especially with rain...
WMTW
Hundreds of school closings, delays throughout Maine as snow falls
Hundreds of closings, delays and switches to remote learning were reported by Monday morning in Maine as a Winter Storm Warning is expected to last through the evening hours. Visit this link to view the closings list and refresh that page often for updates. Roads will be slippery for the...
WMTW
Heavy snow brings thousands of outages in Maine
Thousands are without power as winter weather continues to push through Maine, bringing heavy snow. As of 3:15 p.m., Central Maine Power is reporting more than 26,100 people are without power. York County is experiencing more than 25,700 of those outages including more than 10,400 in the town of Wells,...
How much more snow will Massachusetts get Wednesday? (Interactive map)
As Massachusetts residents clear anywhere from a thin layer to nearly a foot of snow, forecasters are already tracking the state’s next winter storm. The National Weather Service expects a snowstorm to arrive Wednesday afternoon and continue into Wednesday night. But the snow will transition to rain sometime between 6 p.m. and midnight, leading to what could be “another messy ride home” Wednesday evening, the weather agency said.
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: ME: HEAVY SNOW FALLS IN LEWISTON
