ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was killed in a crash on I-64 in St. Clair County early Friday morning. A 58-year-old man from Belleville, Ill. was killed in the accident. According to ISP, it happened around 3:37 a.m. A semi truck and trailer were parked on the shoulder of I-64 eastbound. The passenger was lying in the sleeper birth of the semi when a pickup truck crashed into the back of the trailer. The driver of the pickup, a Ford F250, was pronounced dead on scene. The passenger in the semi was uninjured.

SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO