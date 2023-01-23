Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Said He "Never Came Back," So She Left His Young Children Alone In An Abandoned HouseThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Man Sentenced to 235 Months In Federal Prison After IRS InvestigationTaxBuzzEast Saint Louis, IL
10 St. Louis Employers That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Historic St. Louis, Missouri house built for prominent dentist, Dr. George Ashe Bronson, in 1885CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Related
KMOV
One person dead following early morning crash on I-64 in St. Clair Co.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was killed in a crash on I-64 in St. Clair County early Friday morning. A 58-year-old man from Belleville, Ill. was killed in the accident. According to ISP, it happened around 3:37 a.m. A semi truck and trailer were parked on the shoulder of I-64 eastbound. The passenger was lying in the sleeper birth of the semi when a pickup truck crashed into the back of the trailer. The driver of the pickup, a Ford F250, was pronounced dead on scene. The passenger in the semi was uninjured.
KSDK
3 injured after crash involving vehicles carjacked in St. Louis
A car taken in a recent carjacking was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon. That car was "followed covertly" and its tires were deflated, police said.
KMOV
Woman robbed, pistol-whipped near Forest Park, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 62-year-old woman was robbed and pistol-whipped just outside Forest Park Thursday afternoon, police tell News 4. The robbery happened around 3:45 p.m. on Lindell between DeBaliviere and Union. The woman was walking eastbound when the suspect approached her from behind and demanded he give him her purse. When she turned around, she noticed the suspect was pointing a gun at her.
Police: Group shoots at two in south St. Louis over ‘personal matters’
ST. LOUIS – A group of three women shot at a man and his mother overnight in south St. Louis over “personal matters,” police say. The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Stansbury Street. Three women are accused of physically assaulting...
Mother gets $10 million after son fatally shot outside St. Louis nightclub
ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis jury ordered an insurance company to pay $10 million to the mother of a teenager fatally shot outside a St. Louis nightclub on Christmas night in 2010. Orlando Willis died in the shooting outside of the former Pulse nightclub at the age of...
KSDK
Driver involved in single-car crash Monday in north St. Louis identified by police
The driver was identified by police Tuesday as William Brown III, 20, of Castle Point. It is unknown at this time what led up to the first attempt to stop the car.
mymoinfo.com
Two Injured In Jefferson County Car Accident
(Jefferson County) Two individuals were injured Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 4:10 p.m. on Highway 141 at Highway 21, when a Ford Taurus driven by 25-year-old Lacey Snow of Park Hills changed lanes directly into the path of a Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven by a minor. Snow suffered minor injuries while her passenger, 75-year-old Rita Flores of Mineral Point, suffered moderate injuries. Both Snow and Flores were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South. No one in the other car was injured.
Police respond head-on collision in parking lot of Pops in Sauget, IL
Police respond to a collision in the parking lot of Pops. There is a heavy police presence here. This is at 1403 Mississippi Ave., right near the Pops in Sauget, IL.
61-year-old woman found dead in Fairview Heights house fire Thursday morning
Tragedy unfolding Thursday morning in Fairview Heights. A 61-year-old woman was found dead inside her home after authorities responded to a medical emergency there and found a fire.
KMOV
3 in custody after fleeing from police, crashing near downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Three teenagers were injured in a car crash near downtown St. Louis Wednesday afternoon involving a vehicle taken in a recent carjacking. Maj. Janice Bockstruck with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said city police and federal agencies were surveilling a white Nissan Altima that was taken in a carjacking on January 23. The person driving the Altima stepped out and got into another vehicle, a Ford Fusion, which was involved in a crash soon after. That vehicle was also stolen in a South City carjacking in December, Bockstruck said.
St. Louis teen still recovering months after he was shot at school and escaped by jumping out a window
ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old boy was shot when a gunman opened fire inside Central Visual and Performing Arts High School (CVPA) back in October. For the first time, student Brian Collins is speaking about the tragedy that claimed the lives of his teacher and classmate. "Planets and stars...
KSDK
Caught on camera: A St. Louis man protects his property, chases away would-be thieves
The thieves were trying to steal his car's catalytic converter. This automotive piece holds precious metals worth thousands of dollars.
Teen suspects released following violent St. Louis incident
Authorities are addressing concerns about why juvenile suspects were released following a violent incident outside the City Foundry in Midtown, where shots were fired.
wlds.com
State Police Release Report on Fatal U.S. 67 Crash
The Illinois State Police have released more information about a two-vehicle crash that killed a Roodhouse woman on Tuesday. According to the report, at approximately 7:30AM on Tuesday a 2010 Yellow Freightliner Straight Truck driven by 28 year old Johnathan Price of Pittsfield was traveling eastbound on the Winchester-Woodson Road. At the same time, a 2017 silver Subaru Forester being driven by 66 year old Karen S. Crabtree of Roodhouse was traveling northbound on U.S. Route 67.
KMOV
Kendall Perry out as East St. Louis police chief
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The East St. Louis Chief of Police is being terminated, leaving the town searching for a new police chief. The chief, Kendall Perry, was told “insubordination” is the reason he is being let go. Perry was promoted to chief in May 2019. Sources...
KMOV
Teens arrested for several St. Louis area burglaries; police recover 5 guns
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three teenagers were arrested for a number of burglaries in the St. Louis region. Officers with St. Louis County and St. Louis City said a stolen white Hyundai Sonata was used in a string of business burglaries that happened on December 6, 2022. Officers arrested two 16-year-old boys on burglary and stealing charges for hitting these businesses:
Possible carjacking attempt leaves woman shot, critically injured Wednesday
ST. LOUIS — A woman was hospitalized with critical injuries early Wednesday after what police said could have been an attempted carjacking in St. Louis' Bevo neighborhood. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just after midnight Wednesday in the 5000 block of Gravois Avenue.
Eureka man charged in south St. Louis car crash that killed 2 sisters in November
ST. LOUIS — A Eureka man charged this month is accused of causing a car crash that killed two sisters in November of last year. According to charging documents from the Circuit Attorney of the City of St. Louis, 26-year-old Brian R. Kelly was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter, and one count of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
Homicide detectives investigating separate shootings minutes apart in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to two separate fatal shootings in south St. Louis Tuesday night. The first shooting happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Minnesota Avenue in St. Louis' Gravois Park neighborhood. Police found a man shot in his chest inside a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Comments / 1