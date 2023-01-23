ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

One person dead following early morning crash on I-64 in St. Clair Co.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was killed in a crash on I-64 in St. Clair County early Friday morning. A 58-year-old man from Belleville, Ill. was killed in the accident. According to ISP, it happened around 3:37 a.m. A semi truck and trailer were parked on the shoulder of I-64 eastbound. The passenger was lying in the sleeper birth of the semi when a pickup truck crashed into the back of the trailer. The driver of the pickup, a Ford F250, was pronounced dead on scene. The passenger in the semi was uninjured.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
KMOV

Woman robbed, pistol-whipped near Forest Park, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 62-year-old woman was robbed and pistol-whipped just outside Forest Park Thursday afternoon, police tell News 4. The robbery happened around 3:45 p.m. on Lindell between DeBaliviere and Union. The woman was walking eastbound when the suspect approached her from behind and demanded he give him her purse. When she turned around, she noticed the suspect was pointing a gun at her.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Two Injured In Jefferson County Car Accident

(Jefferson County) Two individuals were injured Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 4:10 p.m. on Highway 141 at Highway 21, when a Ford Taurus driven by 25-year-old Lacey Snow of Park Hills changed lanes directly into the path of a Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven by a minor. Snow suffered minor injuries while her passenger, 75-year-old Rita Flores of Mineral Point, suffered moderate injuries. Both Snow and Flores were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South. No one in the other car was injured.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

3 in custody after fleeing from police, crashing near downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Three teenagers were injured in a car crash near downtown St. Louis Wednesday afternoon involving a vehicle taken in a recent carjacking. Maj. Janice Bockstruck with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said city police and federal agencies were surveilling a white Nissan Altima that was taken in a carjacking on January 23. The person driving the Altima stepped out and got into another vehicle, a Ford Fusion, which was involved in a crash soon after. That vehicle was also stolen in a South City carjacking in December, Bockstruck said.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wlds.com

State Police Release Report on Fatal U.S. 67 Crash

The Illinois State Police have released more information about a two-vehicle crash that killed a Roodhouse woman on Tuesday. According to the report, at approximately 7:30AM on Tuesday a 2010 Yellow Freightliner Straight Truck driven by 28 year old Johnathan Price of Pittsfield was traveling eastbound on the Winchester-Woodson Road. At the same time, a 2017 silver Subaru Forester being driven by 66 year old Karen S. Crabtree of Roodhouse was traveling northbound on U.S. Route 67.
ROODHOUSE, IL
KMOV

Kendall Perry out as East St. Louis police chief

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The East St. Louis Chief of Police is being terminated, leaving the town searching for a new police chief. The chief, Kendall Perry, was told “insubordination” is the reason he is being let go. Perry was promoted to chief in May 2019. Sources...
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
KMOV

Teens arrested for several St. Louis area burglaries; police recover 5 guns

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three teenagers were arrested for a number of burglaries in the St. Louis region. Officers with St. Louis County and St. Louis City said a stolen white Hyundai Sonata was used in a string of business burglaries that happened on December 6, 2022. Officers arrested two 16-year-old boys on burglary and stealing charges for hitting these businesses:
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Eureka man charged in south St. Louis car crash that killed 2 sisters in November

ST. LOUIS — A Eureka man charged this month is accused of causing a car crash that killed two sisters in November of last year. According to charging documents from the Circuit Attorney of the City of St. Louis, 26-year-old Brian R. Kelly was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter, and one count of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy