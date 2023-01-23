Read full article on original website
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
Devon Energy is an innovator in its approach to rewarding shareholders. Mativ Holdings is a high-yield candidate for risk-tolerant investors.
Tesla Stock Soars After Earnings Surprises: Here's A Summary
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
Why ExxonMobil and Chevron Stocks Dried Up Today
An analyst at a prominent global bank made price cuts to both companies' shares. While these slices weren't drastic, they come at a relatively nervous time for the market.
6 Great Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever
Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in FedEx, General Motors, Kinsale Capital Group, MetLife, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and Walt Disney.
Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033
Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
Why Shares of Chevron Are Falling Today
Chevron failed to meet analysts' expectations on the bottom line. The company reported record annual operating cash flow in 2022.
2 Stocks to Buy In 2023 to Help You Retire Early
Buying and holding dividend stocks can supercharge your retirement income and help you retire early. Prologis is the leading industrial REIT, with a long history of dividend growth. Invitation Homes has long-term demand with massive dividend growth opportunities.
Should You Buy the Dip on Lucid Group Stock?
Lucid is a pure-play electric automaker with a unique focus on luxury. Despite rapid growth, the ongoing cash burn will be a big problem.
Tesla's Stock Has Nosedived Since Elon Musk Took Over Twitter. Now We Find Out Why
It's already a hard time to be a Tesla fan. The resale value of the company's famous electric cars is dropping along with the company's stock, while Tesla's CEO Elon Musk continues to burn goodwill across the tech industry and the wider public. This week comes another test as the company reports its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings, during which it'll either prove the haters right or recharge many fans' beliefs in the company.
Is Verizon's Dividend Safe After Q4 Earnings?
Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.
3 Reasons to Buy a House in 2023
If you're considering becoming a homeowner, these three reasons could convince you you're making the right move.
Elon Musk banks almost $12B of Tesla money in seven days
While Forbes lists Elon Musk’s overall worth at $168.7 billion, data compiled by the Dow Jones Market Data Group shows Musk earned $11.98 billion over the last seven days from his Tesla holdings.
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks Down 55% and 61% to Buy In 2023
HubSpot is a leader in the customer relationship management (CRM) software market. Etsy has cultivated significant brand recognition by focusing on unique and creative goods. HubSpot and Etsy currently trade at a discount to their historical valuations.
Tesla Stock's Lifting the Nasdaq, but Here's Thursday's Biggest Winner
The Nasdaq moved higher on Thursday morning, keeping up positive momentum in 2023. Tesla shares jumped as the company defended against concerns about slowing demand. Qualtrics stock got a big boost after the experience management software specialist reported its latest financial results.
Why Customers Bancorp Stock Dropped 9.8% This Week
The market was up this week, but Customers Bancorp dropped sharply after its Q4 and year-end earnings were released on Jan. 25.
NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New York
The City of New York supports those who are interested in buying an apartment or house in the city with an assistance program of up to $100,000. The program is called HomeFirst and consists of an interest-free loan with a term of up to 15 years for all those who qualify and are looking to buy a house or apartment for the first time.
When will US home prices finally stop dropping?
The U.S. housing market will likely bottom out by mid-year, according to Goldman Sachs economists, as mortgage rates continue to decline from a peak of 7%.
3 Reasons Why Johnson & Johnson Stock Could Rebound After a Bad Start in 2023
The negative impact associated with COVID-19 should become less of an issue for J&J this year. Foreign-exchange headwinds seem likely to subside somewhat in 2023, potentially boosting J&J's sales. J&J's upcoming spinoff of its consumer health unit could provide a catalyst.
2 Monster Stocks That Could Soar in 2023
The travel and e-commerce industries face changes in consumer spending in the near future, but favorable long-term tailwinds remain. Airbnb provides a source of income for millions of hosts around the world, and is attracting every type of traveler. Chewy is rapidly growing its pet healthcare segment while tapping into...
Why Shares of Canoo Are Rocketing Higher Today
Canoo named Ken Manget as the new chief financial officer. The interim CFO, Ramesh Murthy, will remain with the company as a senior vice president.
