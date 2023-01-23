Read full article on original website
Related
Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA
EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
Mike Golic Swats the Idea of Trading Justin Fields to Draft a QB
Mike Golic swats the idea of trading Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears earned the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft by way of recording the worst record in the NFL last season. Some outsiders took this information an extra step past a bona...
NFL Predictions, Picks Against the Spread for AFC, NFC Conference Championship Games
NFL picks against the spread for AFC, NFC conference championship games originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL playoffs have reached the final four, and championship weekend features two phenomenal matchups between evenly matched and supremely talented teams. The AFC Championship Game is a repeat of last season. The...
Todd McShay Says Texans ‘Will Do Everything' for Bears' No.1 Pick
ESPN analyst says Texans will try to trade with Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In the eyes of one ESPN analyst, the Bears hold an ineffable amount of power by owning the rights to the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Specifically, he believes teams hungry for a quarterback will do whatever it takes to trade with the Bears for the first selection.
Warren Sapp Says Bears Are Trading Justin Fields to Draft Bryce Young
Warren Sapp says Bears are trading Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. How on earth would Warren Sapp know if the Chicago Bears are trading Justin Fields?. Who knows, but he went on a podcast and said that is all he is hearing about. The Bears want to trade Fields for picks and then use the No. 1 overall selection on Alabama's Bryce Young.
Report: Velus Jones Jr. Plans to ‘Work His Tail Off' in Offseason
Report: Velus Jones Jr. ready for vigorous offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bears rookie receiver, Velus Jones Jr., spoke with Jacob Infante of the Windy City Gridiron recently to discuss his offseason plans. Amid a relatively unproductive rookie season with the Bears, he spoke about his mentality ahead...
Over the Cap Projects Lower Than Believed Cap Space for the Bears
Over the Cap projects lower cap space for Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One of the prizes in the Bears' preconceived war chest included over $100 million in cap space to freely use in free agency this offseason. While still projected to have the most cap space in the league, Over the Cap projects the Bears' budget around $92 million for the future.
Report: Rams to Hire Mike LaFleur as Offensive Coordinator After Jets Stint
Report: Rams to hire Mike LaFleur as OC after Jets stint originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Los Angeles Rams have a new offensive coordinator. Mike LaFleur, who served in that role for the New York Jets over the last two seasons, will fill the same position on Sean McVay's staff in 2023. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the news.
Peter Skoronski Would Love to Play for Bears, With Justin Fields
Skoronski: 'Dream' to play for Bears, despite Packers heritage originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Northwestern star left tackle Peter Skoronski could be a top-10 pick in this year’s NFL draft, and the Park Ridge native said it’d be a dream if it ended up being the Bears to call his name. Playing alongside Justin Fields would be great, too.
How Teven Jenkins Found Peace in ‘Wake-Up Call' Season With Bears
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – On Aug. 31, Teven Jenkins sat in the Bears’ locker room scrolling through his phone with a number of thoughts racing through his head. After a tumultuous offseason filled with a demotion, position change, trade rumors, and anonymous sources questioning his maturity, the second-year offensive lineman made it through cut-down day and onto the Bears’ 53-man roster.
Saquon Barkley's Contract Demand Should Determine Bears' Interest
Saquon's contract ask should determine Bears' free-agent interest originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bears general manager Ryan Poles is about to walk into a critical offseason with a heavy wallet and a lot of holes to fill. The Bears will have over $100 million in salary cap room this...
Steve Wilks' Lawyers Say They're ‘Shocked and Disturbed' by Panthers' Decision to Hire Frank Reich Over Interim Coach
The Carolina Panthers announced Frank Reich as the team’s next head coach on Thursday, leaving lawyers for interim head coach Steve Wilks “shocked and disturbed.”. Reich, who most recently served as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, is making a homecoming trip of sorts after serving as the Panthers’ first-ever quarterback in 1995. That hiring seems to have come at the expense of Steve Wilks, the team’s interim coach for over half of the season.
Colts Fan Petitions for Jim Irsay to Not Hire Jeff Saturday as Head Coach
Colts fan petitions for Jim Irsay to not hire Jeff Saturday originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It’s not uncommon for fans to want a coach fired. But right now, Indianapolis Colts fans are begging for one coach not to get hired. Jeff Saturday went 1-7 as the Colts’...
49ers Shirt Appears on Rocky Balboa Statue Ahead of NFC Title Game Vs. Eagles
Rocky statue adorned with 49ers shirt before NFC Championship originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Yo, Adrian! Someone is up to some shenanigans in Philadelphia. The city's beloved Rocky Balboa statue was photographed wearing a 49ers shirt Thursday night ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game, and Philadelphia Eagles fans are not happy.
Will Patrick Mahomes Play in the AFC Championship Vs. Bengals?
Will Patrick Mahomes play in the AFC championship vs. Bengals? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s never a good time to sustain an injury, but Patrick Mahomes’ high ankle sprain came during a crucial point of the Kansas City Chiefs' season. After suffering the sprain during the...
Bulls' Alex Caruso Garnering Trade Interest From Two Suitors
Alex Caruso garnering trade interest from two suitors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Alex Caruso is garnering trade interest from other teams, and some are checking in with the Bulls about his status on the trade market, sources told NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson. The New York Knicks and...
Ex-Bear Chris Harris Reportedly to Titans for Defensive Coach Spot
Report: Ex-Bear to Titans for defensive coach spot originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Former Bears player and coach, Chris Harris, is expected to be hired by the Tennessee Titans as their defensive pass game coordinator/cornerbacks coach, according to a report from Tom Pelissero. The ex-Bear spent the last three...
Bears Free Agency Primer: Potential Under-The-Radar Targets
Examining potential Bears under-the-radar free-agent targets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. I'm not sure if there has ever been a three-win team that has garnered as much optimism as the 2022 Chicago Bears. The second-year growth of quarterback Justin Fields was the lone bright spot in a season full...
Bears Roster Fallers After Disappointing 2022 NFL Season
Bears roster fallers after disappointing 2022 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Throughout the year we tracked how several Bears either improved their standing on the depth chart, or stood to lose some snaps. Now that the Bears season has been done for a few weeks, let’s look at which guys made a case for their careers to continue in Chicago, and who may have lost a job over the course of the year. For instance, Velus Jones went on a journey from high-upside prospect, to turnover-prone scapegoat, to high-upside prospect again. The Bears probably would’ve liked to see more production from their third-round rookie, and fewer mistakes, but the resiliency Jones displayed towards the end of year was encouraging. That resiliency saved Jones from being lumped in with the rest of the “fallers” this year, but the mistakes kept him from being a “riser,” too. Here are the guys who didn’t manage to save their stock as much as Jones Jr. did. Check out our risers here.
Warriors Owe James Wiseman Trade Or Playing Time ‘Fair' Question to Steve Kerr
Why Kerr 'feels bad' for Wiseman amid tumultuous NBA career originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. What do the Warriors do with James Wiseman? Not even Steve Kerr knows the answer. The third-year center returned from an ankle injury Wednesday night but did not log a single minute in the...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
105K+
Followers
88K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0