NBC Chicago

Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
Todd McShay Says Texans ‘Will Do Everything' for Bears' No.1 Pick

ESPN analyst says Texans will try to trade with Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In the eyes of one ESPN analyst, the Bears hold an ineffable amount of power by owning the rights to the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Specifically, he believes teams hungry for a quarterback will do whatever it takes to trade with the Bears for the first selection.
CHICAGO, IL
Warren Sapp Says Bears Are Trading Justin Fields to Draft Bryce Young

Warren Sapp says Bears are trading Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. How on earth would Warren Sapp know if the Chicago Bears are trading Justin Fields?. Who knows, but he went on a podcast and said that is all he is hearing about. The Bears want to trade Fields for picks and then use the No. 1 overall selection on Alabama's Bryce Young.
CHICAGO, IL
Report: Velus Jones Jr. Plans to ‘Work His Tail Off' in Offseason

Report: Velus Jones Jr. ready for vigorous offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bears rookie receiver, Velus Jones Jr., spoke with Jacob Infante of the Windy City Gridiron recently to discuss his offseason plans. Amid a relatively unproductive rookie season with the Bears, he spoke about his mentality ahead...
CHICAGO, IL
Over the Cap Projects Lower Than Believed Cap Space for the Bears

Over the Cap projects lower cap space for Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One of the prizes in the Bears' preconceived war chest included over $100 million in cap space to freely use in free agency this offseason. While still projected to have the most cap space in the league, Over the Cap projects the Bears' budget around $92 million for the future.
CHICAGO, IL
Peter Skoronski Would Love to Play for Bears, With Justin Fields

Skoronski: 'Dream' to play for Bears, despite Packers heritage originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Northwestern star left tackle Peter Skoronski could be a top-10 pick in this year’s NFL draft, and the Park Ridge native said it’d be a dream if it ended up being the Bears to call his name. Playing alongside Justin Fields would be great, too.
CHICAGO, IL
How Teven Jenkins Found Peace in ‘Wake-Up Call' Season With Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – On Aug. 31, Teven Jenkins sat in the Bears’ locker room scrolling through his phone with a number of thoughts racing through his head. After a tumultuous offseason filled with a demotion, position change, trade rumors, and anonymous sources questioning his maturity, the second-year offensive lineman made it through cut-down day and onto the Bears’ 53-man roster.
CHICAGO, IL
Steve Wilks' Lawyers Say They're ‘Shocked and Disturbed' by Panthers' Decision to Hire Frank Reich Over Interim Coach

The Carolina Panthers announced Frank Reich as the team’s next head coach on Thursday, leaving lawyers for interim head coach Steve Wilks “shocked and disturbed.”. Reich, who most recently served as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, is making a homecoming trip of sorts after serving as the Panthers’ first-ever quarterback in 1995. That hiring seems to have come at the expense of Steve Wilks, the team’s interim coach for over half of the season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bulls' Alex Caruso Garnering Trade Interest From Two Suitors

Alex Caruso garnering trade interest from two suitors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Alex Caruso is garnering trade interest from other teams, and some are checking in with the Bulls about his status on the trade market, sources told NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson. The New York Knicks and...
CHICAGO, IL
Bears Free Agency Primer: Potential Under-The-Radar Targets

Examining potential Bears under-the-radar free-agent targets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. I'm not sure if there has ever been a three-win team that has garnered as much optimism as the 2022 Chicago Bears. The second-year growth of quarterback Justin Fields was the lone bright spot in a season full...
CHICAGO, IL
Bears Roster Fallers After Disappointing 2022 NFL Season

Bears roster fallers after disappointing 2022 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Throughout the year we tracked how several Bears either improved their standing on the depth chart, or stood to lose some snaps. Now that the Bears season has been done for a few weeks, let’s look at which guys made a case for their careers to continue in Chicago, and who may have lost a job over the course of the year. For instance, Velus Jones went on a journey from high-upside prospect, to turnover-prone scapegoat, to high-upside prospect again. The Bears probably would’ve liked to see more production from their third-round rookie, and fewer mistakes, but the resiliency Jones displayed towards the end of year was encouraging. That resiliency saved Jones from being lumped in with the rest of the “fallers” this year, but the mistakes kept him from being a “riser,” too. Here are the guys who didn’t manage to save their stock as much as Jones Jr. did. Check out our risers here.
CHICAGO, IL
