Virginia State

Virginia nurse shows appreciation for fellow frontline healthcare workers

By Angela Bohon
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The number of flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases are down, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Still, healthcare workers are staying extremely busy. One local emergency department nurse told News 3 that because of her non-profit organization called Care4Frontline, she’s talked to managers across the area and they’re feeling the weight.

“I hear things like we’re barely staying afloat,” Pam Blais stated, though added that staffing has improved.

To help show appreciation, her group teamed up with Firehouse Subs on Sunday to deliver a surprise meal to healthcare workers at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital.

“The team appreciates it so much,” said Elise Clow, director of patient care services. “Sentara Princess Anne employees, our team members, our physicians have been continuing to receive donations from individuals, from family members who have really appreciated their care and businesses and organizations that continue to drop off food, treats — that are really appreciated by the team here and are never expected but definitely feel like an amazing pat on the back to the team.”

Care4Frontline posted on their Facebook page, "While Covid numbers are down, we understand the challenges still exist. We are incredibly proud of our healthcare workers who show up every day and provide excellent care to our community."

As for potential patients, Blais said that sometimes wait times can be deceiving and she offers some advice to those who are sick.

“If you’re going to the emergency room today, be patient. If you’re going to the emergency room with something that could be seen by primary care, reach out to your primary care doctor and don’t wait until the end of the day,” recommended Blais. “If you wait until the end of the day, your choice is taken from you, and you want to have a choice on where you receive your care," adding that they never turn down a patient but it might take time.

WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

