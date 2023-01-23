EUGENE, Ore. — Chris Hampton has been named as the Ducks' new co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach, according to a release from the University of Oregon. After spending the last two seasons as the defensive coordinator at Tulane, helping guide the Green Wave to a 12-2 overall record in 2022 and a win over USC in the Cotton Bowl, Hampton made his way to Eugene.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO