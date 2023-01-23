Read full article on original website
Lane Community College instructor selected by U.S. State Dept. for teaching fellowship
EUGENE, Ore. — Lane Community College ESOL instructor, Indira Marie Bakshi, has been selected for a 10-month fellowship project, training teachers and teaching English at the Asociación Tucumána de Intercambio Cultural Argentino Norteamericano (ATICANA) in San Miguel de Tucumán, Argentina, according to a release from LCC.
Roseburg city officials visit the Oregon State Capitol
ROSEBURG, Ore. — According to a press release from the City of Roseburg, City Manager Nikki Messenger and two City Councilors traveled to the Oregon State Capitol this week to support legislative priorities that increase local authority and serve communities. Messenger and Councilors, Ellen Porter and Shelley Briggs-Loosley, took...
Roseburg HS graduation rates see drop, district believes downward trend temporary
ROSEBURG, Ore. — In a report released by the Oregon Department of Education Thursday, Roseburg High School's graduation rate for 2022 was lower than the state average, a result that Roseburg Public Schools says was anticipated because of the pandemic and will be temporary based on the success of programs already in place at the school.
Bethel School District sees high graduation rates in 2021-22 school year
EUGENE, Ore. — The Bethel School District has seen high rates of on-time student graduation, topping three major metro-area districts and state average, according to a press release from the District. Graduation rate data released Thursday, January 26, by the Oregon Department of Education showed that the Bethel School...
Construction set to start for 12-story student housing building
EUGENE, Ore. — Construction is set to start next month for a 12-story apartment building near the University of Oregon. It's going up on 13th between Hilyard and Alder Street, less than two blocks away from the UO campus. Developer CRG says the building will have 302 beds for...
2023 Point-in-Time count starts Thursday in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday the Lane County Human Services Division will begin its yearly census of people experiencing homelessness. The count starts at 7:00 a.m. Thursday and ends at 7:00 p.m. Friday. The Point-in-Time count is a federal requirement from the United States Department of Housing and...
69th Annual Celebration of Businesses celebrates local business leaders
The local business community gathered Tuesday night at the Graduate Hotel in Eugene for an event. The Eugene Area Chamber of Commerce held the 69th Annual Celebration of Businesses. A night to recognize business leaders for their accomplishments and for working to solve challenges in their community. At the event,...
Eugene Citizen Police Academy now accepting applications
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is seeking interested citizens who wish to learn more about law enforcement and how their local police department works to apply to the 2023 Citizen Police Academy. Eugene Police is currently accepting applications from City of Eugene residents for the Eugene Police...
Onward Roseburg seeking volunteers for Roseburg Warming Center
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Onward Roseburg is seeking volunteers to help open the Roseburg Warming Center from Saturday night, January 29, through Wednesday morning, February 1, according to a release from the City of Roseburg. According to warming center operator Kimetha Stallings, everyone in need of temporary overnight shelter on...
Local food pantries increasing supplies, anticipating SNAP benefit changes
Local food pantries are increasing their supply in anticipation of greater need from lower-income Oregonians. February is the last month Oregonians will receive increased emergency food benefits. Since April 2020, the federal government allowed states to provide Emergency Allotments (EA) to SNAP households. The EA was in addition to the...
Eugene to hold open house on changes to Franklin Boulevard
EUGENE, Ore. — The City of Eugene will hold an open house to update the community on the latest design and get feedback on the Franklin Boulevard Transformation project. Members of the community are invited to drop in anytime on Thursday, February 2 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Ford Alumni Center Ballroom at 1720 E. 13th Avenue in Eugene.
Second inmate walks away from Marion County Transition Center this month
SALEM, Ore. — A second inmate has walked away from a Salem area transition center in the last 15 days. Deputies are looking for 39-year-old Pedro Miguel Angel Perez-Perez who left the Marion County Transition Center at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say if you see Perez-Perez, call emergency dispatch...
Eugene chef semifinalist for best chef in Pacific Northwest James Beard Award
EUGENE, Ore. — At 17, Crystal Platt realized that if she wanted to become a comedian, she would probably have to work at a restaurant to make ends meet. The restaurant owner started her on the path to being a professional chef. "She put me on the floor as...
Oregon softball ranked No. 22 in preseason poll
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon softball is ranked at No. 22 in the preseason poll - three spots ahead of Oregon State, which went to the Women's College World Series last year. After the Ducks’ season ended in the regional round last season, the team saw a number of key players enter the transfer portal, but still bring back a good mix of young and veteran players.
Chris Hampton appointed to Ducks' co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach
EUGENE, Ore. — Chris Hampton has been named as the Ducks' new co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach, according to a release from the University of Oregon. After spending the last two seasons as the defensive coordinator at Tulane, helping guide the Green Wave to a 12-2 overall record in 2022 and a win over USC in the Cotton Bowl, Hampton made his way to Eugene.
Lane County Sheriff's Office: Click It or Ticket!
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — According to the Lane County Sherriff's Office, of the 23,824 passenger vehicle occupants killed in the United States in 2020, 51% were not wearing seat belts. For drivers and front-seat passengers, using a lap and shoulder belt reduces the risk of fatal injury by 60...
Eugene Police: Shots fired at officers during pursuit, standoff
EUGENE, Ore. — A man was arrested early Friday morning after shots were fired at Eugene Police officers during a pursuit and standoff that started Thursday night, the Eugene Police Department said in a news release. At around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, a Eugene Police officer stopped...
Oregon Men's basketball team takes the win against Colorado
EUGENE, Ore. — The first half of the PAC-12 Conference schedule left the conference with a log-jam at the 3rd spot in the PAC with 3 teams sitting at 6 - 3 in conference play. While the Oregon Men's team found themselves one game behind at 5 - 4.
Bad boys Beavers baseball back and ready to compete
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Oregon State baseball team was close to making it to the College World Series but fell short to Auburn in super regionals last year. And after losing eight players to the 2022 MLB draft, many players that have been waiting their turn will have the opportunity to show what they can do.
