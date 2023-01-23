Funding has once again been pulled from the Memorial Opera House renovation and expansion. Last year, money for the project was removed from Porter County's plans for its share of American Rescue Plan funds, only for the county council to add it back in several months later. Then on Tuesday, many of those same council members voted to remove the allocation. They want the project to move forward, but they worry the county commissioners are trying to scale it back.

PORTER COUNTY, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO