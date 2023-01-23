ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

lakeshorepublicradio.org

Porter County Council pulls Opera House project funding, amid concern with possible changes

Funding has once again been pulled from the Memorial Opera House renovation and expansion. Last year, money for the project was removed from Porter County's plans for its share of American Rescue Plan funds, only for the county council to add it back in several months later. Then on Tuesday, many of those same council members voted to remove the allocation. They want the project to move forward, but they worry the county commissioners are trying to scale it back.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
nwi.life

Pokagon Band and its Four Winds Casinos contribute $860,000 to the City of South Bend and local non-profits

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – January 26, 2023 – The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and its Four Winds Casinos are pleased to announce that they presented checks totaling $860,000 to South Bend Mayor James Mueller and representatives from several area non-profits today at a ceremony at Four Winds South Bend. This contribution is part of a voluntary local agreement between the Pokagon Band and the City of South Bend. In addition to annual payments to the City of South Bend, the Pokagon Band also funds a variety of community development projects and causes.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Common Councilmember calls for help in Clerk controversy

A member of the South Bend Common Council is asking for Indiana's Public Access Counselor to weigh-in on the controversy at the City Clerk's Office. As ABC57 reported, Council President Sharon McBride canceled Monday night's council meeting, claiming City Clerk Dawn Jones failed to post proper public notice of the meeting.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

1 dead, 5 hurt in Kosciusko County crash

1 dead, 5 hurt in Kosciusko County crash
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Historic schoolhouse in Cass County to be restored

Historic schoolhouse in Cass County to be restored
CASS COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Fire put out on East Dayton Street in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department battled flames at a house on East Dayton Street Wednesday afternoon, according to St. Joseph County dispatch. A call came in for the fire at 4:49 p.m. According to dispatch, no one was injured in the fire and flames were marked...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Emergency crews respond to fire in South Bend

Emergency crews respond to fire in South Bend

It happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 18 at the intersection of State Road 13 and County Road 34.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Councilmember Karen White responds to council meeting cancellation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, South Bend Common Council Member Karen White issued a statement voicing support for the cancelation of Monday night’s council meeting and went on to suggest a state counselor be brought in to clarify government roles. Earlier this month, the Common Council temporarily...
SOUTH BEND, IN

