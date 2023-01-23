Read full article on original website
WNDU
South Bend Common Council seeks citizen applications for standing committees
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Common Council is looking for residents to serve on standing committees. The city is looking for citizen members to serve across 10 different committees. To serve on a standing committee, you must: have lived in South Bend for at least a year,...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Porter County Council pulls Opera House project funding, amid concern with possible changes
Funding has once again been pulled from the Memorial Opera House renovation and expansion. Last year, money for the project was removed from Porter County's plans for its share of American Rescue Plan funds, only for the county council to add it back in several months later. Then on Tuesday, many of those same council members voted to remove the allocation. They want the project to move forward, but they worry the county commissioners are trying to scale it back.
nwi.life
Pokagon Band and its Four Winds Casinos contribute $860,000 to the City of South Bend and local non-profits
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – January 26, 2023 – The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and its Four Winds Casinos are pleased to announce that they presented checks totaling $860,000 to South Bend Mayor James Mueller and representatives from several area non-profits today at a ceremony at Four Winds South Bend. This contribution is part of a voluntary local agreement between the Pokagon Band and the City of South Bend. In addition to annual payments to the City of South Bend, the Pokagon Band also funds a variety of community development projects and causes.
abc57.com
South Bend Common Councilmember calls for help in Clerk controversy
A member of the South Bend Common Council is asking for Indiana's Public Access Counselor to weigh-in on the controversy at the City Clerk's Office. As ABC57 reported, Council President Sharon McBride canceled Monday night's council meeting, claiming City Clerk Dawn Jones failed to post proper public notice of the meeting.
WNDU
State bill seeks funding for stadium expansion, convention center at Four Winds Field
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Details of plans to improve and expand South Bend’s baseball stadium are trickling out now that a bill moving through the Indiana legislature could open up the funding floodgates. In the past 10 years, Four Winds Field has drawn some 3.2 million visitors to...
WNDU
1 dead, 5 hurt in Kosciusko County crash
Michiana Boat & Sports Show happening this weekend in South Bend. Multiple boat retailers will be showing off their latest and greatest models at the Century Center . Father Bly was a longtime theology teacher, football coach, and chaplain at Saint Joseph High School. Graduation ceremonies for South Bend Schools...
WNDU
Historic schoolhouse in Cass County to be restored
'I've got a second Coach Mabrey': Dara to play key roll for ND WBB despite injury. South Bend police urging residents to be vigilant amid robbery spike. First Alert Weather Forecast – 5 p.m. As Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht explains, we’re in for some lake effect snow after getting...
WNDU
Several South Bend council members voice support, denounce city clerk after meeting cancelation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Multiple members of the South Bend Common Council are voicing their support for the cancelation of Monday night’s meeting while denouncing criticism as to why it was possibly canceled. According to Council President Sharon McBride, Monday’s council meeting was canceled because the notice of...
abc57.com
Fire put out on East Dayton Street in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department battled flames at a house on East Dayton Street Wednesday afternoon, according to St. Joseph County dispatch. A call came in for the fire at 4:49 p.m. According to dispatch, no one was injured in the fire and flames were marked...
WNDU
Emergency crews respond to fire in South Bend
It happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 18 at the intersection of State Road 13 and County Road 34. South Bend man sentenced to 55 years for murder of woman at hotel. Jamie Garner, 49, pleaded guilty to murder back on Dec. 5, 2022, as part of a plea agreement in which a charge for firearm sentencing enhancement was dropped.
WNDU
South Bend police urging residents to be more vigilant amid robbery spike
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is dealing with a serious rash of robberies. The department’s public information bulletin lists eight separate hold-ups that took place over the past four days. Half of all the robberies were carried out during a two-and-a-half-hour period on Sunday...
WNDU
First Alert Forecast
Michiana Boat & Sports Show happening this weekend in South Bend. Multiple boat retailers will be showing off their latest and greatest models at the Century Center . A Warsaw man is dead and five other people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday night in Kosciusko County. Father...
WNDU
South Bend Community School Corp. adds cutting-edge, electric buses to fleet
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Community School Corporation has added two brand-new, 100% zero emission electric school buses to their fleet. “Oh, it’s exciting, you know, technology, if you don’t embrace it, you’re going to fall behind,” said SBCSC Assistant Transportaion Director, Bob Durm.
max983.net
Marshall County Commissioners Looking for Candidates to Populate Regional Sewer District Board
Now that the Marshall County Regional Sewer District has been officially approved by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, the next action is to populate the Regional Sewer District Board. There was no remonstrance filed with IDEM against the Regional Sewer District within the 30-day window, which expired January 11.
abc57.com
Community Task Force meeting Tuesday night with South Bend School Corporation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Community School Corporation (SBCSC) is hosting a Community Task Force meeting Tuesday night from 5:00 to 6:30pm in Classroom B at the St. Joseph County Library downtown. The focus of the meeting will be on the Facilities Master Plan with Fanning Howey LLC,...
WNDU
2 dead after car crashes into tree in Berrien County identified
Michiana Boat & Sports Show happening this weekend in South Bend. Multiple boat retailers will be showing off their latest and greatest models at the Century Center . A Warsaw man is dead and five other people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday night in Kosciusko County.
WNDU
Two South Bend developments awarded millions in low-income housing tax credits
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -New developments for some...new developments. Two firms building in South Bend will be able to save a lot of money after earning low-income housing tax credits for their future projects. These incentives only go to projects that promise to build affordable housing units, which is the...
abc57.com
South Bend Community School Corporation graduation ceremonies to be held at Compton Family Ice Arena
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - All South Bend Community School Corporation high school graduation ceremonies will be held at the University of Notre Dame's Compton Family Ice Arena this June, Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings announced Thursday. Ceremonies will be held June 8 through 10 on the campus. “The Compton Arena is...
WNDU
Councilmember Karen White responds to council meeting cancellation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, South Bend Common Council Member Karen White issued a statement voicing support for the cancelation of Monday night’s council meeting and went on to suggest a state counselor be brought in to clarify government roles. Earlier this month, the Common Council temporarily...
