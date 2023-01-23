ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

nwi.life

Pokagon Band and its Four Winds Casinos contribute $860,000 to the City of South Bend and local non-profits

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – January 26, 2023 – The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and its Four Winds Casinos are pleased to announce that they presented checks totaling $860,000 to South Bend Mayor James Mueller and representatives from several area non-profits today at a ceremony at Four Winds South Bend. This contribution is part of a voluntary local agreement between the Pokagon Band and the City of South Bend. In addition to annual payments to the City of South Bend, the Pokagon Band also funds a variety of community development projects and causes.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

1 dead, 5 hurt in Kosciusko County crash

Michiana Boat & Sports Show happening this weekend in South Bend. Multiple boat retailers will be showing off their latest and greatest models at the Century Center . Father Bly was a longtime theology teacher, football coach, and chaplain at Saint Joseph High School. Graduation ceremonies for South Bend Schools...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Historic schoolhouse in Cass County to be restored

'I've got a second Coach Mabrey': Dara to play key roll for ND WBB despite injury. South Bend police urging residents to be vigilant amid robbery spike. First Alert Weather Forecast – 5 p.m. As Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht explains, we’re in for some lake effect snow after getting...
CASS COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Fire put out on East Dayton Street in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department battled flames at a house on East Dayton Street Wednesday afternoon, according to St. Joseph County dispatch. A call came in for the fire at 4:49 p.m. According to dispatch, no one was injured in the fire and flames were marked...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Michiana Boat & Sports Show happening this weekend in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for the perfect boat for this summer, the Michiana Boat & Sports Show could be the place to start!. Multiple boat retailers will be showing off their latest and greatest models at the Century Center in downtown South Bend this weekend.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

First Alert Forecast

Michiana Boat & Sports Show happening this weekend in South Bend. Multiple boat retailers will be showing off their latest and greatest models at the Century Center . A Warsaw man is dead and five other people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday night in Kosciusko County. Father...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Megabus expansion connecting South Bend to 24 cities

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- From South Bend to Indy to Chicago - a new partnership is connecting you to new cities. Megabus has over 100 destinations in the U.S., and now a new stop in Michiana!. Routes will run from South Bend to other cities here in Indiana like, Kokomo,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Emergency crews respond to fire in South Bend

It happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 18 at the intersection of State Road 13 and County Road 34. South Bend man sentenced to 55 years for murder of woman at hotel. Jamie Garner, 49, pleaded guilty to murder back on Dec. 5, 2022, as part of a plea agreement in which a charge for firearm sentencing enhancement was dropped.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Man bound for trial in 2021 Benton Harbor homicide

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A man will stand trial for a homicide case in Benton Harbor. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, 36-year-old Ricky Bridgeman is facing multiple charges, including open murder and felony firearm. This in connection to the shooting death of 33-year-old Darquinn James. Police...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

Man charged in connection with November shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been charged in connection with a shooting back in November on South Bend’s northwest side. Police were called around 1:20 a.m. on Nov. 19, 2022, to the 2200 block of Lincoln Way West on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a vehicle that had crashed into the front yard of a home near Lincoln Way West and Elmer Street.
SOUTH BEND, IN
94.9 WMMQ

Gorgeous Italian-Inspired Home For Sale in Benton Harbor, Michigan

Unique, interesting, retro...these are all words I'd use to describe this incredible Italian-style home for sale in Benton Harbor, Michigan. Yes, you could also use the word old, but why not use the word timeless, instead? Because that's how I think of this house; timeless. I love the Italian-inspired architecture and the Mid Century interior. Plus, did you see that turret? How cool is that?
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

South Bend man sentenced to 55 years for murder of woman at hotel

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for his role in the death of a South Bend woman at a St. Joseph County hotel in 2019. Jamie Garner, 49, pleaded guilty to murder back on Dec. 5, 2022, as part of a plea agreement in which a charge for firearm sentencing enhancement was dropped.
SOUTH BEND, IN

