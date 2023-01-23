Read full article on original website
nwi.life
Pokagon Band and its Four Winds Casinos contribute $860,000 to the City of South Bend and local non-profits
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – January 26, 2023 – The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and its Four Winds Casinos are pleased to announce that they presented checks totaling $860,000 to South Bend Mayor James Mueller and representatives from several area non-profits today at a ceremony at Four Winds South Bend. This contribution is part of a voluntary local agreement between the Pokagon Band and the City of South Bend. In addition to annual payments to the City of South Bend, the Pokagon Band also funds a variety of community development projects and causes.
WNDU
State bill seeks funding for stadium expansion, convention center at Four Winds Field
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Details of plans to improve and expand South Bend’s baseball stadium are trickling out now that a bill moving through the Indiana legislature could open up the funding floodgates. In the past 10 years, Four Winds Field has drawn some 3.2 million visitors to...
WNDU
South Bend Common Council seeks citizen applications for standing committees
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Common Council is looking for residents to serve on standing committees. The city is looking for citizen members to serve across 10 different committees. To serve on a standing committee, you must: have lived in South Bend for at least a year,...
WNDU
1 dead, 5 hurt in Kosciusko County crash
Michiana Boat & Sports Show happening this weekend in South Bend. Multiple boat retailers will be showing off their latest and greatest models at the Century Center . Father Bly was a longtime theology teacher, football coach, and chaplain at Saint Joseph High School. Graduation ceremonies for South Bend Schools...
WNDU
Historic schoolhouse in Cass County to be restored
'I've got a second Coach Mabrey': Dara to play key roll for ND WBB despite injury. South Bend police urging residents to be vigilant amid robbery spike. First Alert Weather Forecast – 5 p.m. As Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht explains, we’re in for some lake effect snow after getting...
Store Space coming to South Bend
Holladay Properties is converting 39,990-square-feet of space in South Bend into a self-storage facility. The post Store Space coming to South Bend appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
abc57.com
Fire put out on East Dayton Street in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department battled flames at a house on East Dayton Street Wednesday afternoon, according to St. Joseph County dispatch. A call came in for the fire at 4:49 p.m. According to dispatch, no one was injured in the fire and flames were marked...
WNDU
Michiana Boat & Sports Show happening this weekend in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for the perfect boat for this summer, the Michiana Boat & Sports Show could be the place to start!. Multiple boat retailers will be showing off their latest and greatest models at the Century Center in downtown South Bend this weekend.
WNDU
Two South Bend developments awarded millions in low-income housing tax credits
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -New developments for some...new developments. Two firms building in South Bend will be able to save a lot of money after earning low-income housing tax credits for their future projects. These incentives only go to projects that promise to build affordable housing units, which is the...
WNDU
2 dead after car crashes into tree in Berrien County identified
Michiana Boat & Sports Show happening this weekend in South Bend. Multiple boat retailers will be showing off their latest and greatest models at the Century Center . A Warsaw man is dead and five other people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday night in Kosciusko County.
WNDU
First Alert Forecast
Michiana Boat & Sports Show happening this weekend in South Bend. Multiple boat retailers will be showing off their latest and greatest models at the Century Center . A Warsaw man is dead and five other people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday night in Kosciusko County. Father...
abc57.com
Megabus expansion connecting South Bend to 24 cities
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- From South Bend to Indy to Chicago - a new partnership is connecting you to new cities. Megabus has over 100 destinations in the U.S., and now a new stop in Michiana!. Routes will run from South Bend to other cities here in Indiana like, Kokomo,...
WNDU
Emergency crews respond to fire in South Bend
It happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 18 at the intersection of State Road 13 and County Road 34. South Bend man sentenced to 55 years for murder of woman at hotel. Jamie Garner, 49, pleaded guilty to murder back on Dec. 5, 2022, as part of a plea agreement in which a charge for firearm sentencing enhancement was dropped.
WNDU
South Bend police urging residents to be more vigilant amid robbery spike
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is dealing with a serious rash of robberies. The department’s public information bulletin lists eight separate hold-ups that took place over the past four days. Half of all the robberies were carried out during a two-and-a-half-hour period on Sunday...
WNDU
Man bound for trial in 2021 Benton Harbor homicide
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A man will stand trial for a homicide case in Benton Harbor. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, 36-year-old Ricky Bridgeman is facing multiple charges, including open murder and felony firearm. This in connection to the shooting death of 33-year-old Darquinn James. Police...
WNDU
Man charged in connection with November shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been charged in connection with a shooting back in November on South Bend’s northwest side. Police were called around 1:20 a.m. on Nov. 19, 2022, to the 2200 block of Lincoln Way West on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a vehicle that had crashed into the front yard of a home near Lincoln Way West and Elmer Street.
Gorgeous Italian-Inspired Home For Sale in Benton Harbor, Michigan
Unique, interesting, retro...these are all words I'd use to describe this incredible Italian-style home for sale in Benton Harbor, Michigan. Yes, you could also use the word old, but why not use the word timeless, instead? Because that's how I think of this house; timeless. I love the Italian-inspired architecture and the Mid Century interior. Plus, did you see that turret? How cool is that?
WNDU
South Bend man sentenced to 55 years for murder of woman at hotel
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for his role in the death of a South Bend woman at a St. Joseph County hotel in 2019. Jamie Garner, 49, pleaded guilty to murder back on Dec. 5, 2022, as part of a plea agreement in which a charge for firearm sentencing enhancement was dropped.
Berrien County Sheriff: driver killed in collision with semi-truck
Deputies found the trailer of a semi-truck overturned in a ditch alongside US Highway 12. A black SUV was pinned underneath.
