EUGENE, Ore. -- An Arkansas man suspected of robbing banks in Salem and Eugene has been arrested in Louisiana thanks to help from the Eugene Police Department, officials said. According to the EPD, on January 13, 2023, Key Bank told law enforcement their branch on west 11th Avenue in Eugene had been the victim of a robbery. EPD said their investigation showed that a suspect had entered the bank and received an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the area. EPD also said they later learned that a similar robbery had occurred in Salem just hours prior.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO