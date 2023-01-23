ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kpic

Eugene Police: Shots fired at officers during pursuit, standoff

EUGENE, Ore. — A man was arrested early Friday morning after shots were fired at Eugene Police officers during a pursuit and standoff that started Thursday night, the Eugene Police Department said in a news release. At around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, a Eugene Police officer stopped...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Lane County Sheriff's Office: Click It or Ticket!

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — According to the Lane County Sherriff's Office, of the 23,824 passenger vehicle occupants killed in the United States in 2020, 51% were not wearing seat belts. For drivers and front-seat passengers, using a lap and shoulder belt reduces the risk of fatal injury by 60...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Springfield woman arrested for DUII after going 110 mph on Beltline

EUGENE, Ore. — A woman was arrested for DUII after a Eugene Police officer measured her speed at 110 mph on Beltline Wednesday, the Eugene Police Department said in a news release. According to police, a member of the Eugene Police Traffic Safety Unit was monitoring Beltline near Northwest...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Junction City neighborhood frustrated with bright light posts

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- Residents of a Junction City neighborhood are asking city leaders to make changes to the lamp posts of a newly constructed park, as they claim they are too bright. The lights are located just feet away from several homes in a subdivision known as “The Reserve.”...
JUNCTION CITY, OR
kezi.com

Man who allegedly robbed Eugene bank arrested in Louisiana

EUGENE, Ore. -- An Arkansas man suspected of robbing banks in Salem and Eugene has been arrested in Louisiana thanks to help from the Eugene Police Department, officials said. According to the EPD, on January 13, 2023, Key Bank told law enforcement their branch on west 11th Avenue in Eugene had been the victim of a robbery. EPD said their investigation showed that a suspect had entered the bank and received an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the area. EPD also said they later learned that a similar robbery had occurred in Salem just hours prior.
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

Eugene man sold drugs from RV to school children, deputies say

LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says a man is in custody, suspected of dealing drugs to school children out of his RV. The LCSO began investigating in early January after receiving a tip about a man selling drugs to kids. During the investigation, deputies say they learned 47-year-old Jeremy Lee Linville had been allegedly parking his RV between South Eugene High School and Roosevelt Middle School and selling drugs to kids in the South Eugene area. LCSO says Linville also frequented the Amazon Skate Park.
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Eugene Police: Arrest made in bank robbery on W. 11th

EUGENE, Ore. — Police on Tuesday arrested a suspect that was involved in a bank robbery that occurred earlier this month, the Eugene Police Department said. On January 13, KeyBank notified authorities that a bank robbery occurred at their West 11th branch. Police had learned the suspect entered the...
EUGENE, OR
hh-today.com

A new intersection feature: Thermal detectors

Following up on the new signal installations on two Albany highways, here’s a revelation: Yes, ODOT did put in new cameras, but they look not for vehicles but for people on foot. Let’s back up. In November, a reader asked whether newly installed cameras at Waverly Drive and Santiam...
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Accidents lead to costly repairs on Highway 20 in Corvallis

CORVALLIS, Ore -- Highway 20 in Corvallis hasn't had a lot of luck these past couple of months. First, in late November, a semi-truck hit the ramp severely damaging it. Then, on January 25, an over-height car carrier truck left its mark on the highway when a vehicle fell off as it passed. The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) can attest that all this damage will cost quite a large amount of money to fix.
CORVALLIS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DEPUTIES JAIL PAIR FOLLOWING SUNDAY INCIDENT

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a pair of Elkton residents following an incident on Sunday. A DCSO report said a Sutherlin Police officer notified a deputy that he had probable cause for arresting a 36-year old man associated with an older motor home that was currently located in Elkton.
ELKTON, OR
klcc.org

Measure 114 and the Role of County Sheriffs

Tune in for this program Friday, January 27 at 3:00pm. Audio will be available here following that broadcast. Oregon on the Record spoke with local sheriffs as well as policy and legal experts about the legality and enforcement of the recently passed voter initiative Measure 114. The law would require additional permitting and training for anyone wanting to purchase a firearm and would also ban the sale of high-capacity ammunition magazines.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kpic

Police: Body found in the Willamette River downstream from Ferry Street Bridge

EUGENE, Ore. — A deceased person was found in the Willamette River Tuesday afternoon, says the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Monday night at approximately 5:30 p.m., Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel, Eugene Springfield Fire, and the Eugene Police Department responded to the Willamette River near Ferry Street Bridge to assist in the search of a person in the water.
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

OREGON STATE POLICE CITE MAN FOLLOWING FREEWAY WRECK

Oregon State Police cited a man following a freeway wreck Friday night. An OSP report said just before 8:15 p.m. a compact sedan rear-ended an unoccupied SUV, which was parked along Interstate 5 southbound, just prior to the Harvard Avenue exit in Roseburg. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. Both vehicles were towed.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Man found dead in Willamette River after allegedly falling in

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man was found dead underwater in the Willamette River Tuesday afternoon after allegedly falling into the water Monday evening, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Eugene Springfield Fire said. According to Eugene Springfield Fire, at about 5:30 p.m. on January 23, ESF, the LCSO, and...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Second inmate walks away from Marion County Transition Center this month

SALEM, Ore. — A second inmate has walked away from a Salem area transition center in the last 15 days. Deputies are looking for 39-year-old Pedro Miguel Angel Perez-Perez who left the Marion County Transition Center at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say if you see Perez-Perez, call emergency dispatch...
SALEM, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy