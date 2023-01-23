Read full article on original website
kpic
Eugene Police: Shots fired at officers during pursuit, standoff
EUGENE, Ore. — A man was arrested early Friday morning after shots were fired at Eugene Police officers during a pursuit and standoff that started Thursday night, the Eugene Police Department said in a news release. At around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, a Eugene Police officer stopped...
kpic
Lane County Sheriff's Office: Click It or Ticket!
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — According to the Lane County Sherriff's Office, of the 23,824 passenger vehicle occupants killed in the United States in 2020, 51% were not wearing seat belts. For drivers and front-seat passengers, using a lap and shoulder belt reduces the risk of fatal injury by 60...
KCBY
Springfield woman arrested for DUII after going 110 mph on Beltline
EUGENE, Ore. — A woman was arrested for DUII after a Eugene Police officer measured her speed at 110 mph on Beltline Wednesday, the Eugene Police Department said in a news release. According to police, a member of the Eugene Police Traffic Safety Unit was monitoring Beltline near Northwest...
kezi.com
Junction City neighborhood frustrated with bright light posts
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- Residents of a Junction City neighborhood are asking city leaders to make changes to the lamp posts of a newly constructed park, as they claim they are too bright. The lights are located just feet away from several homes in a subdivision known as “The Reserve.”...
kezi.com
Man who allegedly robbed Eugene bank arrested in Louisiana
EUGENE, Ore. -- An Arkansas man suspected of robbing banks in Salem and Eugene has been arrested in Louisiana thanks to help from the Eugene Police Department, officials said. According to the EPD, on January 13, 2023, Key Bank told law enforcement their branch on west 11th Avenue in Eugene had been the victim of a robbery. EPD said their investigation showed that a suspect had entered the bank and received an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the area. EPD also said they later learned that a similar robbery had occurred in Salem just hours prior.
SWAT team arrests accused dog killer after shed standoff: Marion County Sheriff’s Office
A Jefferson man was arrested on Jan. 26 for allegedly shooting his neighbor’s dog to death five months ago.
kptv.com
Eugene man sold drugs from RV to school children, deputies say
LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says a man is in custody, suspected of dealing drugs to school children out of his RV. The LCSO began investigating in early January after receiving a tip about a man selling drugs to kids. During the investigation, deputies say they learned 47-year-old Jeremy Lee Linville had been allegedly parking his RV between South Eugene High School and Roosevelt Middle School and selling drugs to kids in the South Eugene area. LCSO says Linville also frequented the Amazon Skate Park.
kpic
Eugene Police: Arrest made in bank robbery on W. 11th
EUGENE, Ore. — Police on Tuesday arrested a suspect that was involved in a bank robbery that occurred earlier this month, the Eugene Police Department said. On January 13, KeyBank notified authorities that a bank robbery occurred at their West 11th branch. Police had learned the suspect entered the...
hh-today.com
A new intersection feature: Thermal detectors
Following up on the new signal installations on two Albany highways, here’s a revelation: Yes, ODOT did put in new cameras, but they look not for vehicles but for people on foot. Let’s back up. In November, a reader asked whether newly installed cameras at Waverly Drive and Santiam...
klcc.org
Transit officials ask lawmakers to boost penalties for attacks on their employees
Officials from four Oregon transit agencies appealed to state lawmakers this week for help in making sure their riders and employees are safe. It comes after a passenger killed another passenger on a bus in Eugene, and after a brutal attack on a light rail platform in Gresham. The violent...
kpic
Police: Roseburg man arrested overnight had Statewide Felony Parole Board warrant
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Roseburg man was arrested overnight after a foot chase during a trespassing investigation at a business address on Garden Valley Blvd., according to a Roseburg Police Department report. Just after 4 a.m. Wednesday, officers observed 34-year-old Justin Lee McCall trespassing on two properties. McCall initially...
kezi.com
Accidents lead to costly repairs on Highway 20 in Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore -- Highway 20 in Corvallis hasn't had a lot of luck these past couple of months. First, in late November, a semi-truck hit the ramp severely damaging it. Then, on January 25, an over-height car carrier truck left its mark on the highway when a vehicle fell off as it passed. The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) can attest that all this damage will cost quite a large amount of money to fix.
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES JAIL PAIR FOLLOWING SUNDAY INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a pair of Elkton residents following an incident on Sunday. A DCSO report said a Sutherlin Police officer notified a deputy that he had probable cause for arresting a 36-year old man associated with an older motor home that was currently located in Elkton.
kpic
Police: Roseburg man arrested after break-in, taking register & lottery tickets
A Roseburg man was arrested on burglary and theft charges after breaking into a Douglas County business, police said. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, officers responded to the business at 1847 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. for a forced burglary that occurred before 6 a.m. Wednesday. "The drive thru...
klcc.org
Measure 114 and the Role of County Sheriffs
Tune in for this program Friday, January 27 at 3:00pm. Audio will be available here following that broadcast. Oregon on the Record spoke with local sheriffs as well as policy and legal experts about the legality and enforcement of the recently passed voter initiative Measure 114. The law would require additional permitting and training for anyone wanting to purchase a firearm and would also ban the sale of high-capacity ammunition magazines.
klcc.org
Springfield Utility Board cannot claim competitor's territory, new ruling says
The Springfield Utility Board cannot claim territory or facilities from a local competitor, according to a recent ruling. There are roughly 200 homes in the Natron Area, near the edge of Springfield city limits. Currently, they receive electricity from the Emerald People’s Utility District. However, since the city incorporated...
kpic
Police: Body found in the Willamette River downstream from Ferry Street Bridge
EUGENE, Ore. — A deceased person was found in the Willamette River Tuesday afternoon, says the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Monday night at approximately 5:30 p.m., Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel, Eugene Springfield Fire, and the Eugene Police Department responded to the Willamette River near Ferry Street Bridge to assist in the search of a person in the water.
kqennewsradio.com
OREGON STATE POLICE CITE MAN FOLLOWING FREEWAY WRECK
Oregon State Police cited a man following a freeway wreck Friday night. An OSP report said just before 8:15 p.m. a compact sedan rear-ended an unoccupied SUV, which was parked along Interstate 5 southbound, just prior to the Harvard Avenue exit in Roseburg. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. Both vehicles were towed.
kezi.com
Man found dead in Willamette River after allegedly falling in
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man was found dead underwater in the Willamette River Tuesday afternoon after allegedly falling into the water Monday evening, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Eugene Springfield Fire said. According to Eugene Springfield Fire, at about 5:30 p.m. on January 23, ESF, the LCSO, and...
kpic
Second inmate walks away from Marion County Transition Center this month
SALEM, Ore. — A second inmate has walked away from a Salem area transition center in the last 15 days. Deputies are looking for 39-year-old Pedro Miguel Angel Perez-Perez who left the Marion County Transition Center at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say if you see Perez-Perez, call emergency dispatch...
