NASA shares details on upcoming SpaceX Crew-6 mission
It was a big day for NASA as we got to see the four astronauts who will be part of the SpaceX Crew-6 mission. The crew is made up of two NASA astronauts, a Russian cosmonaut and an astronaut from the United Arab Emirates. The crew was asked today about...
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket
SpaceX celebrated another successful launch from the Space Coast Thursday morning. The Falcon 9 lifted off just after 4:30 a.m. The rocket carried 56 Starlink satellites into orbit, and its booster landed back on a drone ship in the Atlantic.
James Webb found water ice in the rings of an asteroid
Originally discovered in 1997, the asteroid Chariklo is too far away for any of our current space telescopes to properly observe it or take images of it. However, NASA says recent “lucky” observations by James Webb have revealed that the spectacular rings surrounding this asteroid are home to water ice, marking an exceptional discovery for astronomers.
Microsoft reports outage for Teams, Outlook, other services
LONDON — Microsoft said it's seeing some improvement to problems with its online services including the Teams messaging platform and Outlook email system after users around the world reported outages Wednesday. Related video above: Microsoft cuts 10,000 jobs, about 5% of its workforce. In a status update, the tech...
