Eugene Police Chief: Chase, standoff 'could have gone a completely different direction'
EUGENE, Ore. — A routine traffic stop led to a chaotic sequence of events for Eugene police officers. According to Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner, an EPD officer initiated a traffic stop just after 11:00 p.m. Thursday night. A man was driving a silver truck with a female passenger. The truck pulled into a parking lot off W 11th Ave. in Eugene, but during the interaction, EPD says the truck rammed into the police vehicle and took off.
Eugene Police: Shots fired at officers during pursuit, standoff
EUGENE, Ore. — A man was arrested early Friday morning after shots were fired at Eugene Police officers during a pursuit and standoff that started Thursday night, the Eugene Police Department said in a news release. At around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, a Eugene Police officer stopped...
Springfield woman arrested for DUII after going 110 mph on Beltline
EUGENE, Ore. — A woman was arrested for DUII after a Eugene Police officer measured her speed at 110 mph on Beltline Wednesday, the Eugene Police Department said in a news release. According to police, a member of the Eugene Police Traffic Safety Unit was monitoring Beltline near Northwest...
Eugene to hold open house on changes to Franklin Boulevard
EUGENE, Ore. — The City of Eugene will hold an open house to update the community on the latest design and get feedback on the Franklin Boulevard Transformation project. Members of the community are invited to drop in anytime on Thursday, February 2 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Ford Alumni Center Ballroom at 1720 E. 13th Avenue in Eugene.
Police: Roseburg man arrested overnight had Statewide Felony Parole Board warrant
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Roseburg man was arrested overnight after a foot chase during a trespassing investigation at a business address on Garden Valley Blvd., according to a Roseburg Police Department report. Just after 4 a.m. Wednesday, officers observed 34-year-old Justin Lee McCall trespassing on two properties. McCall initially...
Police serve search warrant on man accused of dealing drugs to juveniles
EUGENE, Ore. — In early January the Lane County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) received information regarding a man who was believed to be selling drugs to children around Lane County. LCSO detectives conducted a follow-up investigation and learned that the man, 47-year-old Jeremy Lee Linville, had been allegedly parking his...
Eugene Police: Arrest made in bank robbery on W. 11th
EUGENE, Ore. — Police on Tuesday arrested a suspect that was involved in a bank robbery that occurred earlier this month, the Eugene Police Department said. On January 13, KeyBank notified authorities that a bank robbery occurred at their West 11th branch. Police had learned the suspect entered the...
Police: Roseburg man arrested after break-in, taking register & lottery tickets
A Roseburg man was arrested on burglary and theft charges after breaking into a Douglas County business, police said. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, officers responded to the business at 1847 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. for a forced burglary that occurred before 6 a.m. Wednesday. "The drive thru...
One fatality in apartment fire at 29th and Willamette
EUGENE, Ore. — Firefighters responded to a fatal apartment fire at 29th and Willamette early Wednesday morning. The two-alarm fire broke out around 4:45 a.m. 29th Avenue from Willamette to Crest was closed while firefighters worked on the fire. Drivers should drive with caution or avoid the area as long as crews are present.
Second inmate walks away from Marion County Transition Center this month
SALEM, Ore. — A second inmate has walked away from a Salem area transition center in the last 15 days. Deputies are looking for 39-year-old Pedro Miguel Angel Perez-Perez who left the Marion County Transition Center at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say if you see Perez-Perez, call emergency dispatch...
Construction set to start for 12-story student housing building
EUGENE, Ore. — Construction is set to start next month for a 12-story apartment building near the University of Oregon. It's going up on 13th between Hilyard and Alder Street, less than two blocks away from the UO campus. Developer CRG says the building will have 302 beds for...
Lane County to conduct 2023 homeless Point-in-Time Count this week
EUGENE, Ore. — Every year, Lane County Human Services Division conducts an annual census of people experiencing homelessness on a single night, called the Point-in-Time (PIT) Count. This is part of a federal requirement from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for communities across the...
Lane County launches 'Fentanyl Aware' campaign
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Public Health launched its "Fentanyl Aware" campaign Thursday, aimed at "addressing the increasing supply and use of fentanyl in Lane County," Lane County Government announced in a press release. “Ultimately, we hope the outcome of this campaign is saved lives,” said Lane County...
Eugene Citizen Police Academy now accepting applications
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is seeking interested citizens who wish to learn more about law enforcement and how their local police department works to apply to the 2023 Citizen Police Academy. Eugene Police is currently accepting applications from City of Eugene residents for the Eugene Police...
2023 Point-in-Time count starts Thursday in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday the Lane County Human Services Division will begin its yearly census of people experiencing homelessness. The count starts at 7:00 a.m. Thursday and ends at 7:00 p.m. Friday. The Point-in-Time count is a federal requirement from the United States Department of Housing and...
Air stagnation prompts LRAPA to declare 'Yellow' home wood heating days
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency (LRAPA) has declared "Yellow" home wood heating days in Eugene, Springfield and Oakridge from Tuesday, Jan. 24 through Thursday, Jan. 26. Despite the temperature reaching the low 30s, LRAPA is asking Lane County residents with electric stoves or natural...
Roseburg HS graduation rates see drop, district believes downward trend temporary
ROSEBURG, Ore. — In a report released by the Oregon Department of Education Thursday, Roseburg High School's graduation rate for 2022 was lower than the state average, a result that Roseburg Public Schools says was anticipated because of the pandemic and will be temporary based on the success of programs already in place at the school.
Lane Events Center decision expected Summer 2023
EUGENE, Ore. — Lane County has a new timeline but still hasn't approved a baseball stadium for the Eugene Emeralds. In November 2020, the Lane County Board of Commissioners was presented with a tentative timeline to build a new stadium at the Lane Events Center. The Emeralds need a...
Hamel signs with the Ducks
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon Women's hoops has locked down an in-state talent that's been playing this season right here in Lane County. Lane Community College guard Bella Hamel has committed to the Ducks. The 5-9 sophomore went to high school at Liberty High in Hillsboro. So far this...
Local food pantries increasing supplies, anticipating SNAP benefit changes
Local food pantries are increasing their supply in anticipation of greater need from lower-income Oregonians. February is the last month Oregonians will receive increased emergency food benefits. Since April 2020, the federal government allowed states to provide Emergency Allotments (EA) to SNAP households. The EA was in addition to the...
