WESH
Brightline closures to go into effect
Brevard County drivers will have to navigate around more closures this week as crews keep working on the Brightline extension from South Florida to Orlando. On the Beachline, crews will be closing the ramp from Industry Road to the westbound lanes of the expressway Thursday night starting at 10 p.m. Work will continue until 5 a.m. Friday.
fox35orlando.com
I-4 eastbound lanes shut down at John Young Parkway in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 (I-4) at John Young Parkway are blocked on Friday morning. Law enforcement is diverting traffic away from the area. To get around this, either use the I-4 Express Lanes or exit at John Young Parkway. This is a developing story. You...
aroundosceola.com
Tragedies mark importance of ‘Move Over Law’
Poinciana tow truck driver was killed on Turnpike in November. The law is in place across the country, not just in Florida — if you see a service vehicle on the side of the road, you must move over one lane, or if unable, reduce your speed to 20 miles under the posted speed limit.
click orlando
Woman, 60, killed in head-on crash on SR-417 in Seminole County, troopers say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 60-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash on State Road 417 in Seminole County Friday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck occurred around 8:10 a.m. on southbound SR-417, north of Interstate 4 in Sanford. [TRENDING: ‘Terrifying video’ shows robbery...
click orlando
SeaWorld: Pipeline coaster’s surfboard ride vehicles arrive at construction site
ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is making headway on its upcoming new attraction, “Pipeline: The Surf Coaster.”. The theme park shared video on social media Thursday showing the surfboard-inspired ride vehicle arriving and being placed in a maintenance bay. [TRENDING: Tired of walking at MCO’s new Terminal C?...
fox35orlando.com
Florida community still plagued by late-night street racing, resident says
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A street racing nightmare is continuing for some in a Florida community. Residents in Windermere said cars race through traffic circles on a regular basis, screeching their tires and revving their engines. However, things have gotten much worse, according to one neighbor. Kat Thomas said it's...
Winter Park Farmers’ Market: Know Before You Go
Strolling the colorful stalls of a farmers' market is one of the joys of the weekend. Practically every Orlando area neighborhood has its own weekly farmers' market, and it can be hard to decide which one is the best. As... The post Winter Park Farmers’ Market: Know Before You Go appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
WESH
FEMA disaster recovery center to close in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The disaster recovery center in Seminole County is closing soon. Operations are set to end on Jan. 31, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The deadline to request assistance was Jan. 12, but residents can still ask questions about their active application and appealing...
Here’s the latest on $120M mystery aerospace project
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Statewide aerospace development authority Space Florida is negotiating with an unnamed company to bring a $120 million facility that processes rocket payloads to the Launch and Landing Facility, the Space Shuttle program’s former landing site on Merritt Island.
click orlando
1 dead, 2 injured as engine separates from car during crash in Kissimmee
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash prompted the closure of a roadway in Osceola County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The wreck was reported around 1:26 p.m. Wednesday on South Poinciana Boulevard, north of Pleasant Hill Road in Kissimmee. [TRENDING: Tired of walking at MCO’s new Terminal C?...
Storms move through Central Florida, temperatures to drop
ORLANDO, Fla. — Heavy downpours and some gusts of wind up to 35 mph are moving east toward metro Orlando by 10 p.m. to midnight, Channel 9 Certified Chief Meteorologist Tom Terry said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Occasional lightning is possible, Terry said, in addition...
fox35orlando.com
Parents fed up with kids getting hit by cars in Central Florida neighborhood
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Parents in the Avalon Park neighborhood plan to speak their minds at Thursday night's Orange County Schools town hall meeting. They say they are fed up with their kids getting hit by drivers in their neighborhood. Through a FOX 35 investigation, we've discovered at least three...
thekingdominsider.com
Universal Orlando Reveals Plans for SunRail Station at Orange County Convention Center
Big news for Universal Orlando! A passenger rail connecting Orlando International Airport and the International Drive tourist district is coming soon. According to Spectrum News 13, Universal Orlando and Orlando’s Right Rail coalition recently announced plans to create a community development district that will “plan, finance, and operate” a SunRail station at the Orange County Convention Center. The Shingle Creek Transit Utility Community Development District would create a commuter line between the airport and the convention center. The project would also connect passengers to the Brightline, which will run lines from the airport to Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach.
mynews13.com
Officials: Potential Osceola County ordinance could offer renters more protection
OSCEOLA, Fla. — If a potential ordinance gets approved and enacted in Osceola County, officials say renters would be one step closer to getting extra protection. The Osceola County Commission met Monday to discuss a potential ordinance to give renters more protections. Hurricanes caused flooding at Good Samaritan Village,...
wmfe.org
Osceola County delays decision on tenant bill of rights
Osceola County commissioners agreed Monday put off for several months any decision on a tenant bill of rights. Commissioner Brandon Arrington is behind the effort to bring a tenant bill of rights to the county. The proposal includes a notice of rights, bans discrimination based on source of income, and...
Fire crews responding to apartment fire in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — Fire crews are responding to reports of a fire at an Orlando apartment complex Thursday morning. The Orlando Fire department responded to the Avalon Condominiums on South Semoran Boulevard near Pershing Avenue just after 11:30 a.m. See map of location below:. Callers told 911 dispatchers they...
businessobserverfl.com
Orlando builder buys 25 acres in region, plans 242-unit community
An Orlando-based homebuilder with an office in Tampa, Park Square Homes, has acquired 25 acres in Babcock Ranch, a solar-powered master-planned community northeast of Fort Myers. The sale price for the site wasn’t disclosed. Park Square Homes, according to a statement, plans to build 242 town homes on the...
Was Florida ever meant to be a citrus capital or has it always been a case of juiceful thinking?
As widely reported in the news for years now, Florida's citrus crop has been decreasing and it just looks to get worse in the coming years. Still, everything hits home once the story takes on a personal connection, as it did for me.
Orange County approves new ‘Tenants Bill of Rights’ ordinance to protect renters
ORLANDO, Fla. — After months of discussion about affordable housing, Orange County commissioners have approved a new ordinance, meant to protect renters. Work will now be focused on an office for tenant services after county commissioners unanimously passed a “Tenants Bill of Rights.”. The decision comes at a...
