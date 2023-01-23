Big news for Universal Orlando! A passenger rail connecting Orlando International Airport and the International Drive tourist district is coming soon. According to Spectrum News 13, Universal Orlando and Orlando’s Right Rail coalition recently announced plans to create a community development district that will “plan, finance, and operate” a SunRail station at the Orange County Convention Center. The Shingle Creek Transit Utility Community Development District would create a commuter line between the airport and the convention center. The project would also connect passengers to the Brightline, which will run lines from the airport to Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach.

