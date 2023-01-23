ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Brightline closures to go into effect

Brevard County drivers will have to navigate around more closures this week as crews keep working on the Brightline extension from South Florida to Orlando. On the Beachline, crews will be closing the ramp from Industry Road to the westbound lanes of the expressway Thursday night starting at 10 p.m. Work will continue until 5 a.m. Friday.
I-4 eastbound lanes shut down at John Young Parkway in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 (I-4) at John Young Parkway are blocked on Friday morning. Law enforcement is diverting traffic away from the area. To get around this, either use the I-4 Express Lanes or exit at John Young Parkway. This is a developing story. You...
Tragedies mark importance of ‘Move Over Law’

Poinciana tow truck driver was killed on Turnpike in November. The law is in place across the country, not just in Florida — if you see a service vehicle on the side of the road, you must move over one lane, or if unable, reduce your speed to 20 miles under the posted speed limit.
Orlando Date Night Guide

Winter Park Farmers’ Market: Know Before You Go

Strolling the colorful stalls of a farmers' market is one of the joys of the weekend. Practically every Orlando area neighborhood has its own weekly farmers' market, and it can be hard to decide which one is the best. As... The post Winter Park Farmers’ Market: Know Before You Go appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
FEMA disaster recovery center to close in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The disaster recovery center in Seminole County is closing soon. Operations are set to end on Jan. 31, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The deadline to request assistance was Jan. 12, but residents can still ask questions about their active application and appealing...
Here’s the latest on $120M mystery aerospace project

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Statewide aerospace development authority Space Florida is negotiating with an unnamed company to bring a $120 million facility that processes rocket payloads to the Launch and Landing Facility, the Space Shuttle program’s former landing site on Merritt Island.
Universal Orlando Reveals Plans for SunRail Station at Orange County Convention Center

Big news for Universal Orlando! A passenger rail connecting Orlando International Airport and the International Drive tourist district is coming soon. According to Spectrum News 13, Universal Orlando and Orlando’s Right Rail coalition recently announced plans to create a community development district that will “plan, finance, and operate” a SunRail station at the Orange County Convention Center. The Shingle Creek Transit Utility Community Development District would create a commuter line between the airport and the convention center. The project would also connect passengers to the Brightline, which will run lines from the airport to Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach.
Osceola County delays decision on tenant bill of rights

Osceola County commissioners agreed Monday put off for several months any decision on a tenant bill of rights. Commissioner Brandon Arrington is behind the effort to bring a tenant bill of rights to the county. The proposal includes a notice of rights, bans discrimination based on source of income, and...
Orlando builder buys 25 acres in region, plans 242-unit community

An Orlando-based homebuilder with an office in Tampa, Park Square Homes, has acquired 25 acres in Babcock Ranch, a solar-powered master-planned community northeast of Fort Myers. The sale price for the site wasn’t disclosed. Park Square Homes, according to a statement, plans to build 242 town homes on the...
