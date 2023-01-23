ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Tuesday’s snow may accumulate even if it’s above freezing

By Michael Grogan, FOX23 Severe Weather Team
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JM3Qv_0kOiyJKw00

TULSA, Okla. — The incoming storm system has lots of energy and moisture. What it will be lacking in Oklahoma is seriously cold air. However, we still expect a good snowfall out of it.

Here’s how this can happen:

At cloud level, where the precipitation forms, the temperatures will be solidly below freezing. This means we will see snow formation as the storm system pushes into Oklahoma. Some of that snow will initially melt as it falls to the surface in above-freezing air. This rain/snow mix in the afternoon is likely to transition fully to snow by evening as the column of air above the surface gradually cools thanks to the continued downward transport of that sub-freezing air. This will also cause temperatures to gradually fall at ground level.

Even if our air temperature hovers a degree or two above freezing, we can still see that snow accumulate so long as the snowfall rate is faster than the melting process.

The heavier the snow, the more likely the snow will stick to surfaces including roadways. The snowpack at the ground will also act to keep surface temperatures near freezing. This means once a heavy burst of snow occurs, it is likely to stick for the rest of the storm with only slow melting.

The snowflakes will have a high moisture content, making it a very packable and even slushy snow. The highest snow totals will occur just north of the center of low pressure and where the transition to snow occurs fastest. Be sure to check the updated FOX23 forecast for the latest on the expected snow totals and timing of the storm.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

Windy & Warm Before The Return of Wintry Weather Issues

TULSA, Okla. - Warm temperatures return to Green Country on Friday before another round of winter weather moves in. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A mini-warming trend begins Friday with highs reaching the mid to upper-50s along with southwest winds at 15 to 25...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

A Windy Weekend Before Another Winter System Next Week

TULSA, Okla. - Windy conditions stick around on Thursday before another surge of arctic air arrives next week. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Temperatures below freezing may result in patchy ice across part of the area Thursday morning across far southeastern Oklahoma where some residual snow remains. Most of the roads are fine, but please use caution early. Highs on Thursday afternoon result with temperatures reaching the lower to mid-40s before another mini-warming trend occurs Friday and Saturday with afternoon highs reaching the mid to upper 50s. The pressure gradient responds Friday with breezy southwest winds and stronger winds Saturday at 25 to 35 mph. Despite recent precipitation, fire spread rates will increase Friday and Saturday ahead of our next strong cold front scheduled for late Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. This will bring a period of much colder air that may continue for most of next week.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Low Temps Expected Across Oklahoma Following Winter Storm

Storm trackers are out this morning. Main highways and interstates are fine, but some snow and slush is impacted secondary streets and bridges. Look for a chilly breezy day with highs in the 40s and brisk north wind. Tonight will be clear and very cold. Lows in the low 20s....
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Snowmageddon Part 2 is in the Oklahoma 7-Day Forecast

I'm starting to suspect that Oklahoma meteorologists are highly invested in milk and bread companies. Yesterday's snow was forecasted to be worryingly deep, but most of the state never reached the freezing point and the snowpack didn't even cover the leaves in most places. Sensationalism. That's the term used to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Winter Weather Brings Snow To Parts Of Green Country

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect across parts of northeast Oklahoma on Tuesday as winter weather sweeps across the state. Some rain-snow mix began around 12 and 2 p.m. before turning to mostly snow by 3 and 4 p.m. in the Southern part of the state on Tuesday. As the temps drop in the Tulsa area, rain should turn to more of a snowy mix.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Winter storm on track for Tuesday

A strong system will track south of Oklahoma Monday night through Tuesday bringing rain and snow to a big portion of Oklahoma. Look for dry conditions with near average highs Monday. Rain and snow will begin west Tuesday morning, and will continue through the day. What snow does fall will...
OKLAHOMA STATE
iheart.com

Winter Storm Moves Through Oklahoma

Accumulating snow is expected across eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas through Wednesday morning. The highest amounts are current forecast across east-central and southeast Oklahoma into western Arkansas with 4 to 8 inches forecast. Locally higher amounts are expected in the higher terrain of northwest Arkansas. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect across a large part of the state, with Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Watches in other areas.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Most of Texoma gets a blanket of snow

(KTEN) — A winter storm deposited more than five inches of snow in parts of the KTEN viewing area on Tuesday. Conditions led to traffic delays and some school closings on Tuesday. A number of Texoma school districts have decided to either suspend classes or utilize remote learning on Wednesday.
TEXAS STATE
Z94

Grab the Bread & Milk Oklahoma the Snowpocalypse is Coming

Better get the milk and bread while you still can! We could be seeing a severe winter storm with snow, ice, and freezing temperatures tomorrow. Now is the time to grab your essential supplies and get prepared. All of the weather forecasts for every news outlet predict a frozen, icy...
OKLAHOMA STATE
fox8live.com

Strong storms move in Tuesday night; tornadoes possible

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Cold, sunny conditions give way to a quick spring-like feel Tuesday. There will be a chilly start in the high 30s and mid 40s across the area, but winds pick up from the south pushing moisture into throughout the day. Showers will begin to pop up through the afternoon and evening before the main line of storms moves in late overnight.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kggfradio.com

Snow Expected Tuesday - Most Accumulation in OK, MO, AR

Accumulating snow is possible for the four-state area late Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning. Mostly rain is expected for southeast Kansas, but northeast Oklahoma and the Ozarks could see much better chance for snow. The latest forecast shows 1-2 inches for Bartlesville and Miami. Tulsa could see 2-3 inches, and areas south could see up to a half inch. Northwest Arkansas could see 7-8 inches of snow. A winter storm watch is in effect starting Tuesday afternoon for areas south of Tulsa extending east into Arkansas and Missouri.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KATV

Heavy snow likely by late Tuesday across parts of Arkansas

Snow is likely for parts of Arkansas Tuesday into early Wednesday. This will begin as heavy rain across all of Arkansas, but by late Tuesday the higher elevations of north and west Arkansas will change over to snow. Winter storm watches are in effect in north central and northwest Arkansas...
ARKANSAS STATE
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Expected severe weather leads to several school, agency closures

Tuesday’s threat of severe weather led to the closures of several government agencies, schools and clinics in Southwest Louisiana as residents hunkered down in preparation for heavy rainfall and strong winds. All Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen, Jeff Davis and Vernon schools were the first to announce early dismissals, releasing students...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
tspr.org

Weather-related announcements and cancellations for Jan. 25

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday in west central Illinois, southeast Iowa, and northwest Missouri. Total snow accumulation of two to four inches is expected. That will impact the Wednesday morning commute and possibly the Wednesday evening commute. This story will...
KEOKUK, IA
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
21K+
Followers
118K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy