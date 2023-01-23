Read full article on original website
Oklahoma awaits clarification of issues before proceeding on federal well-plugging program
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Corporation Commission is awaiting clarification from the U.S. Department of the Interior before proceeding with a Biden administration program to seal hundreds of abandoned oil and gas wells throughout the state using federal funds. Oklahoma received an initial payment of $25 million last August...
Allsup’s Confirmed It, They’re Expanding Into Oklahoma
Long story short, Texan/NewMexico icon Allsup's just built two new convenience stores in Altus, Oklahoma. Allsup's has long been referred to in Texan pop culture as the "West Texas Buc-ee's" since they mostly exist along the rural highways in the Lone Star State, but the brand is now officially expanding into Oklahoma.
Sheriffs from Oklahoma counties stand against new ATF rule
OKLAHOMA CITY — Several sheriff's offices in Oklahoma have come together to say they will not enforce a new ATF ruling. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. On Jan. 13, the U.S. attorney general signed a final rule regarding stabilizing braces that can easily convert...
Oklahoma lawmaker calling to reject federal money for schools
One Oklahoma lawmaker is calling for the state to eliminate all federal education money in Oklahoma.
6 Dinosaurs That Lived in Oklahoma (And Where to See Fossils Today)
6 Dinosaurs That Lived in Oklahoma (And Where to See Fossils Today) Oklahoma has one of the most complete geologic records from the past, and a long and interesting history when it comes to dinosaurs! The land we now call Oklahoma was once covered by a sea where many creatures such as brachiopods, bryozoans, graptolites, and trilobites lived. Later, an expanse of coastal deltaic swamps provided a home for tetrapods, and as the land dried, dinosaurs roamed across its surface. Today, visitors can still see the evidence of these bygone beasts all across the state. Let’s take a closer look at six dinosaurs in Oklahoma, and where you can see fossils in Oklahoma today!
Oklahoma’s new Attorney General will take control of two more cases involving alleged misuse of public funds
State Attorney General Gentner Drummond will take control from Oklahoma County prosecutors and decide whether to file charges once a criminal probe into Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen’s state contract, as well as a separate investigation into alleged improprieties at the Commissioners of the Land Office conclude. Drummond’s office...
Texas DPS stops enforcing handgun age limits
Texas (KXII) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is no longer enforcing a state law that bars adults under 21 from carrying handguns in public. The change was announced in a memo sent to DPS officers on Jan. 10. It comes after a federal judge declared the age...
Officials announce dozens of convictions in drug ring operated out of Oklahoma prisons
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials announced dozens of convictions in a massive drug ring that was being operated out of Oklahoma prisons. Prosecutors said they’ve gotten 60 convictions so far. Sixty Southside Locos gang members and their associates have been convicted as part of the huge drug trafficking operation.
Remains of Athena Brownfield, missing Oklahoma 4-year-old, identified
Child remains that were found last week in Oklahoma have been positively identified as Athena Brownfield, a 4-year-old who had been missing for several weeks, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday. The girl's two caretakers were arrested earlier this month in connection with her disappearance. The remains were found in Rush Springs, Oklahoma, on Jan. 17, one week after the search for the missing toddler began."Due to a gag order filed in Caddo County District Court, there is no additional comment on the investigation from the OSBI," the bureau said.The search for Brownfield began Jan. 10, when a mail...
New bill filed at Oklahoma Capitol aims to make changes to ballot
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new bill filed at the Oklahoma Capitol aims to make changes to the ballot. A Norman state senator wants to do away with straight-party voting. She claims it gives an unfair advantage to major parties while making it nearly impossible for independents to get elected.
Oklahomans from across the state travel to honor life of Athena Brownfield
ENID, Okla. — Oklahomans from across the state traveled to Enid to honor the life of Athena Brownfield. Investigators said the 4-year-old was murdered on Christmas. It was a tearful and powerful service on Wednesday afternoon for Athena. KOCO 5 spoke to one woman who traveled all the way...
OK Corporation Commission holds hearing on fuel cost increases
The Oklahoma Corporation Commission had its first of three hearings on Thursday after one commissioner is skeptical about 2021 fuel costs.
Oklahoma lawmaker warns of scammers impersonating sheriff's deputies
OKLAHOMA CITY — A lawmaker, who was a target of scammers this week, issued a warning to Oklahomans on Thursday. A scammer called Oklahoma Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, pretending to be a deputy with the Oklahoma County Sherrif's Office. The scammer said Treat missed a court date and had a warrant out for his arrest.
Multiple Oklahoma sheriffs say they will not enforce ATF ruling on stabilizing braces
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Multiple sheriff’s offices in Oklahoma announced that they will not be enforcing the recent Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) ruling (2021R-08F) surrounding stabilizing braces. According to the Department of Justice, the ruling makes it clear that when “manufacturers, dealers, and individuals...
An Okie Onion Burger Crawl Nearly 100 Years in the Making
As someone who grew up just a 15-minute drive across the border in Northeast Texas, I have done my fair share of shit-talking about the state of Oklahoma: “The wind blows so hard in Texas because Oklahoma sucks,” and so on. But as fortune would have it, I fell in love with and married an Okie, which has necessitated spending a lot more time in the Sooner State over the past decade — and a lot more time with the Oklahoma onion burger.
More meetings held for families coming off of 13-year waitlist for disability services
The Oklahoma Human Services Developmental Disability Services division (DDS) is hosting the second round of regional meetings across Oklahoma as more families transition off the waitlist.
Jury rules in favor of Oklahoma school in punishment lawsuit
A Pittsburg County jury has ruled in favor an Oklahoma school district after the families of two students filed a lawsuit, alleging abuse.
Texas 10 Most Wanted Program shatters previous record for fugitive apprehensions in 2022
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced it experienced a record-setting year in 2022 with the highest number of Most Wanted Offenders captured in a single year since the program’s inception in 1993. “Last year DPS, in cooperation with state, federal, local, and Mexican...
Nation-to-Nation agreement will make justice accessible across the MCN Reservation
WEWOKA, Oklahoma – The Seminole Nation purchased a building to hold district court hearings that resides just 200 feet within the Muscogee Nation reservation boundaries at 206 E. 2nd St. Wewoka, Okla. Instead of building a rift over the purchase, the judges of each court saw this as an...
Checkpoints and patrols planned in Garvin County
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Law enforcement agencies will be cracking down on drunk drivers in Garvin County Saturday night. According to a press release from the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office and Pauls Valley Police Department to conduct sobriety checkpoints and saturations in Garvin County with an emphasis in the Pauls Valley area on Saturday, January 28.
