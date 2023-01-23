ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 2

Related
Z94

Allsup’s Confirmed It, They’re Expanding Into Oklahoma

Long story short, Texan/NewMexico icon Allsup's just built two new convenience stores in Altus, Oklahoma. Allsup's has long been referred to in Texan pop culture as the "West Texas Buc-ee's" since they mostly exist along the rural highways in the Lone Star State, but the brand is now officially expanding into Oklahoma.
ALTUS, OK
KOCO

Sheriffs from Oklahoma counties stand against new ATF rule

OKLAHOMA CITY — Several sheriff's offices in Oklahoma have come together to say they will not enforce a new ATF ruling. Get the latest news stories of interest by clicking here. On Jan. 13, the U.S. attorney general signed a final rule regarding stabilizing braces that can easily convert...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
a-z-animals.com

6 Dinosaurs That Lived in Oklahoma (And Where to See Fossils Today)

6 Dinosaurs That Lived in Oklahoma (And Where to See Fossils Today) Oklahoma has one of the most complete geologic records from the past, and a long and interesting history when it comes to dinosaurs! The land we now call Oklahoma was once covered by a sea where many creatures such as brachiopods, bryozoans, graptolites, and trilobites lived. Later, an expanse of coastal deltaic swamps provided a home for tetrapods, and as the land dried, dinosaurs roamed across its surface. Today, visitors can still see the evidence of these bygone beasts all across the state. Let’s take a closer look at six dinosaurs in Oklahoma, and where you can see fossils in Oklahoma today!
OKLAHOMA STATE
pdjnews.com

Oklahoma’s new Attorney General will take control of two more cases involving alleged misuse of public funds

State Attorney General Gentner Drummond will take control from Oklahoma County prosecutors and decide whether to file charges once a criminal probe into Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen’s state contract, as well as a separate investigation into alleged improprieties at the Commissioners of the Land Office conclude. Drummond’s office...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Texas DPS stops enforcing handgun age limits

Texas (KXII) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is no longer enforcing a state law that bars adults under 21 from carrying handguns in public. The change was announced in a memo sent to DPS officers on Jan. 10. It comes after a federal judge declared the age...
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Remains of Athena Brownfield, missing Oklahoma 4-year-old, identified

Child remains that were found last week in Oklahoma have been positively identified as Athena Brownfield, a 4-year-old who had been missing for several weeks, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday. The girl's two caretakers were arrested earlier this month in connection with her disappearance. The remains were found in Rush Springs, Oklahoma, on Jan. 17, one week after the search for the missing toddler began."Due to a gag order filed in Caddo County District Court, there is no additional comment on the investigation from the OSBI," the bureau said.The search for Brownfield began Jan. 10, when a mail...
RUSH SPRINGS, OK
Eater

An Okie Onion Burger Crawl Nearly 100 Years in the Making

As someone who grew up just a 15-minute drive across the border in Northeast Texas, I have done my fair share of shit-talking about the state of Oklahoma: “The wind blows so hard in Texas because Oklahoma sucks,” and so on. But as fortune would have it, I fell in love with and married an Okie, which has necessitated spending a lot more time in the Sooner State over the past decade — and a lot more time with the Oklahoma onion burger.
EL RENO, OK
KXII.com

Checkpoints and patrols planned in Garvin County

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Law enforcement agencies will be cracking down on drunk drivers in Garvin County Saturday night. According to a press release from the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office and Pauls Valley Police Department to conduct sobriety checkpoints and saturations in Garvin County with an emphasis in the Pauls Valley area on Saturday, January 28.
GARVIN COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy