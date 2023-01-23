Read full article on original website
NBC Philadelphia
S&P 500 Futures Are Up Slightly as Investors Weigh Latest Corporate Earnings
S&P 500 futures advanced modestly Wednesday night as investors parsed through the latest batch of corporate earnings that dropped after the bell. Futures tied to the broad index traded up 0.02%, while Nasdaq-100 futures gained 0.13%. Futures tied to the Dow lost 8 points, or less than 0.1%. A smattering...
NBC Philadelphia
Jim Cramer Picks His Standout Stocks in 4 Bull Market Industries
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of bull markets he's identified as companies report quarterly financial results. Companies in Cramer's list include Wells Fargo, Raytheon Technologies, Delta Air Lines, J.B. Hunt and Boeing. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of bull markets he's identified...
NBC Philadelphia
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: American Express, Intel, Silvergate Capital and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. American Express — The credit card company saw an 11% jump in its shares after it issued upbeat earnings and revenue guidance for 2023 that was better than expected by Wall Street analysts. The company also said it will increase its dividend by 15%.
NBC Philadelphia
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Boeing, News Corp, AT&T, Microsoft and More
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. Boeing – Boeing's stock dropped about 1.7% premarket after the aircraft maker posted earnings and revenue that missed expectations, despite a demand recovery. The company cited labor and supply shortages for the disappointing numbers. News Corporation, Fox News — Shares...
NBC Philadelphia
U.S. GDP Rose 2.9% in the Fourth Quarter, More Than Expected Even as Recession Fears Loom
Gross domestic product rose at a 2.9% annualized pace in the fourth quarter, slightly better than expected. Consumer spending weakened from the previous period but remained positive. A sharp slide in housing helped pull down GDP, while boosts in government spending and private investment aided growth. Jobless claims fell last...
NBC Philadelphia
Intel's Horrible Quarter Revealed an Inventory Glut and Underused Factories
Intel's December earnings showed significant declines in the company's sales, profit, gross margin, and outlook, both for the quarter and the full year. In short: Intel had a difficult 2022, and 2023 is shaping up to be tough as well. Intel's December earnings showed significant declines in the company's sales,...
NBC Philadelphia
Adani Shares Plunge Further as It Weighs Legal Action Against Short Seller Firm
Adani Group companies' stock prices continued to drop for a second consecutive trading session after short seller firm Hindenburg announced its short position in the conglomerate's firms. Hindenburg doubled down on its initial stance, emphasizing that Adani has not answered any of the questions raised in its claims and suggests...
NBC Philadelphia
DCG-Owned Crypto Exchange Luno Axes 35% of Staff, Citing Market Turbulence
London-based crypto exchange Luno informed employees of the redundancies at 12 p.m. GMT on Wednesday in a live-streamed town hall. Luno has a total headcount of roughly 960, according to its LinkedIn profile, meaning that more than 330 jobs will be impacted. The company, which has offices in Africa, southeast...
NBC Philadelphia
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Say Thumbs Up to MP Materials
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Southern Co: "I'm going to bless the idea." MP Materials Corp: "I say, thumbs up, MP Materials." RPC Inc: "I want you to...
NBC Philadelphia
Bed Bath & Beyond Defaults on Credit Line, Warns It Can't Pay Down Debts
Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday it doesn't have enough cash to pay down its debts. The company said it has defaulted on its credit line with JPMorgan, warning once again of a potential bankruptcy. The update comes several weeks after the retailer issued a bankruptcy warning. Bed Bath &...
NBC Philadelphia
American Airlines Beats Fourth-Quarter Profit Expectations as Higher Fares Buoy Revenue
American Airlines reported fourth-quarter profit that topped estimates after a rocky holiday travel season. The airline's revenue was up nearly 17% from 2019 before the Covid pandemic decimated travel. American expects capacity will be 8% to 10% higher in its first quarter of 2023 compared with a year earlier. American...
NBC Philadelphia
Inflation Is Cooling, But Prices on Many Items Are Going to Stay High for Months
Slowing inflation hasn't brought relief for consumers yet because prices are still well above where they were a year ago. Commodity and freight costs are falling, but won't immediately trickle down to consumers in part due to supplier contracts and some companies' desire to boost profit margins. But retailers are...
NBC Philadelphia
Insana Says There's More Evidence of Slowing Inflation and Other Central Banks Are Noticing
There is more evidence out Friday morning that the rate of inflation continues to slow. A closely watched measure of inflation, the full and core personal consumption expenditure deflator (PCE), within the personal income and spending data, advanced at their slowest annual rate since the fall of 2021. That should...
NBC Philadelphia
What Is a ‘Rolling Recession' and How Does It Affect Consumers? Economic Experts Explain
There's a lot of speculation about whether a recession is coming in 2023. Some economists say the country is already experiencing a "rolling recession," rather than a broad contraction to come later. There are certain steps Americans can take now to prepare for successive downturns. By most measures, the U.S....
NBC Philadelphia
The European Central Bank Says It'll ‘Stay the Course' on Rate Hikes. But It's Not Clear for How Long
ECB Executive Board Member Fabio Panetta reportedly said the central bank should not pre-commit to any specific rate moves beyond its March meeting. Markets have priced in a 50 basis points hike for the next two policy meetings, but there are questions about whether the ECB will have to ease its hawkish stance after that.
NBC Philadelphia
Boeing Posts Quarterly Loss as Labor and Supply Strains Overshadow Increase in Jet Demand
Boeing posted a loss in the fourth quarter as supply chain issues weighed on results. Boeing generated $3.1 billion in cash flow in the quarter, higher than analyst forecasts. The company's leaders have been hesitant to ramp up production. Boeing posted a $663 million loss for the fourth quarter as...
NBC Philadelphia
Microsoft Users Hit With Global Cloud Outage That Impacted Products Like Teams and Outlook
Microsoft said it is investigating issues with several of its products, including Teams and Outlook. The U.S. technology giant said that users globally might not be able to access multiple Microsoft 365 services. "We've identified a potential networking issue and are reviewing telemetry to determine the next troubleshooting steps," the...
NBC Philadelphia
Kelly Evans: Don't Let Them Fool You
At first glance, the data this morning seem to be saying the U.S. economy is doing just fine, thank you. Jobless claims got even better last week! New durable goods orders were way above expectations! GDP came in at a healthy 2.9% last quarter!. "Really not sure why anyone thinks...
NBC Philadelphia
Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft Lay Off Thousands — But Tech Jobs Are Still Hot in 2023, Indeed Finds
Tech giants like Amazon, Google, Meta and Microsoft have announced mass layoffs in recent weeks. However, tech jobs are in high demand across the U.S. economy, according to an Indeed ranking of the 25 best U.S. jobs of 2023. Retail, finance, professional services, travel, government, aerospace, health care and other...
