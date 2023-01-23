ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Philadelphia

S&P 500 Futures Are Up Slightly as Investors Weigh Latest Corporate Earnings

S&P 500 futures advanced modestly Wednesday night as investors parsed through the latest batch of corporate earnings that dropped after the bell. Futures tied to the broad index traded up 0.02%, while Nasdaq-100 futures gained 0.13%. Futures tied to the Dow lost 8 points, or less than 0.1%. A smattering...
NBC Philadelphia

Jim Cramer Picks His Standout Stocks in 4 Bull Market Industries

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of bull markets he's identified as companies report quarterly financial results. Companies in Cramer's list include Wells Fargo, Raytheon Technologies, Delta Air Lines, J.B. Hunt and Boeing. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of bull markets he's identified...
NBC Philadelphia

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Boeing, News Corp, AT&T, Microsoft and More

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. Boeing – Boeing's stock dropped about 1.7% premarket after the aircraft maker posted earnings and revenue that missed expectations, despite a demand recovery. The company cited labor and supply shortages for the disappointing numbers. News Corporation, Fox News — Shares...
NBC Philadelphia

U.S. GDP Rose 2.9% in the Fourth Quarter, More Than Expected Even as Recession Fears Loom

Gross domestic product rose at a 2.9% annualized pace in the fourth quarter, slightly better than expected. Consumer spending weakened from the previous period but remained positive. A sharp slide in housing helped pull down GDP, while boosts in government spending and private investment aided growth. Jobless claims fell last...
NBC Philadelphia

Intel's Horrible Quarter Revealed an Inventory Glut and Underused Factories

Intel's December earnings showed significant declines in the company's sales, profit, gross margin, and outlook, both for the quarter and the full year. In short: Intel had a difficult 2022, and 2023 is shaping up to be tough as well. Intel's December earnings showed significant declines in the company's sales,...
NBC Philadelphia

Adani Shares Plunge Further as It Weighs Legal Action Against Short Seller Firm

Adani Group companies' stock prices continued to drop for a second consecutive trading session after short seller firm Hindenburg announced its short position in the conglomerate's firms. Hindenburg doubled down on its initial stance, emphasizing that Adani has not answered any of the questions raised in its claims and suggests...
NBC Philadelphia

DCG-Owned Crypto Exchange Luno Axes 35% of Staff, Citing Market Turbulence

London-based crypto exchange Luno informed employees of the redundancies at 12 p.m. GMT on Wednesday in a live-streamed town hall. Luno has a total headcount of roughly 960, according to its LinkedIn profile, meaning that more than 330 jobs will be impacted. The company, which has offices in Africa, southeast...
NBC Philadelphia

Cramer's Lightning Round: I Say Thumbs Up to MP Materials

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Southern Co: "I'm going to bless the idea." MP Materials Corp: "I say, thumbs up, MP Materials." RPC Inc: "I want you to...
NBC Philadelphia

Bed Bath & Beyond Defaults on Credit Line, Warns It Can't Pay Down Debts

Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday it doesn't have enough cash to pay down its debts. The company said it has defaulted on its credit line with JPMorgan, warning once again of a potential bankruptcy. The update comes several weeks after the retailer issued a bankruptcy warning. Bed Bath &...
NBC Philadelphia

American Airlines Beats Fourth-Quarter Profit Expectations as Higher Fares Buoy Revenue

American Airlines reported fourth-quarter profit that topped estimates after a rocky holiday travel season. The airline's revenue was up nearly 17% from 2019 before the Covid pandemic decimated travel. American expects capacity will be 8% to 10% higher in its first quarter of 2023 compared with a year earlier. American...
NBC Philadelphia

Inflation Is Cooling, But Prices on Many Items Are Going to Stay High for Months

Slowing inflation hasn't brought relief for consumers yet because prices are still well above where they were a year ago. Commodity and freight costs are falling, but won't immediately trickle down to consumers in part due to supplier contracts and some companies' desire to boost profit margins. But retailers are...
NBC Philadelphia

Microsoft Users Hit With Global Cloud Outage That Impacted Products Like Teams and Outlook

Microsoft said it is investigating issues with several of its products, including Teams and Outlook. The U.S. technology giant said that users globally might not be able to access multiple Microsoft 365 services. "We've identified a potential networking issue and are reviewing telemetry to determine the next troubleshooting steps," the...
NBC Philadelphia

Kelly Evans: Don't Let Them Fool You

At first glance, the data this morning seem to be saying the U.S. economy is doing just fine, thank you. Jobless claims got even better last week! New durable goods orders were way above expectations! GDP came in at a healthy 2.9% last quarter!. "Really not sure why anyone thinks...

