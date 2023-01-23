Read full article on original website
This Small Missouri Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenBoonville, MO
The construction and history of the Maclay Mansion in Tipton, Missouri began in 1858CJ CoombsTipton, MO
The old and new John Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall, MissouriCJ CoombsMarshall, MO
Missouri Valley College's Baity Hall built in 1889, stands at attention with its history and architectureCJ CoombsMarshall, MO
The Gray-Wood Buildings in California, Missouri on North High Street remind me of row housesCJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
MARILYN NELLE “GRAMMY” RANES
Marilyn Nelle “Grammy” Ranes, 98, of Marshall, MO, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at her home. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will take place at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Masonic Cemetery in Jamesport, MO. Memorials are suggested to Saline Animal League and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
EDNA MAHNKEN
Edna (Schelp) Mahnken, 93, of Concordia, MO, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Good Shepherd Care Community in Concordia. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Bethel United Church of Christ in Concordia with Rev. Dr. Alan Gatewood officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday at Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Concordia. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Bethel United Church of Christ, Bethel Cemetery, or Good Shepherd Auxiliary. An online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
Funeral Announcements for January 23, 2023
Funeral service for Jack Leslie Blackwell, 92, of Sedalia, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 at First Christian Church. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. A Masonic service for Earl “George” McConnell, 87,...
Harrisburg semifinals, buzzer beater in Eldon highlight Wednesday night hoops action
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Ryder Williams sent Versailles to the championship game of the Eldon Tournament in style. Williams hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer from near midcourt in overtime, giving the Tigers an 83-80 win over the Eugene Eagles. Versailles will play Fatima in the title game Saturday night. Play also...
Jefferson City’s original Daisy Delight restaurant is for sale
Multiple generations have enjoyed dining and getting ice cream at Jefferson City’s popular Daisy Delight since it opened on East McCarty in 1955. While the business is still thriving, owner Jerry Bartel tells 939 the Eagle that Daisy Delight is for sale, due to his age. He emphasizes that it’s not closing.
WARRENSBURG WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Warrensburg woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 71-year-old Cathy Randall slowed to make a turn and a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Alexander Jones of Clinton, failed to slow and struck her vehicle.
SMITHTON WOMAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Smithton woman was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Pettis County on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Ashely Edwards traveled off the roadway and struck a ditch. Edwards was transported by emergency...
MISSOURI SOYBEAN ASSOCIATION RECOGNIZES SEVERAL INDIVIDUALS DURING ANNUAL MEETING
The Missouri Soybean Association (MSA) showcased seven legislators and advocates for their steadfast leadership to the soybean industry during its annual meeting in Jefferson City. Several of the individuals recognized are from the KMMO listening area. Each of these individuals serve as a voice for the farmers MSA strives to protect.
POND MANAGEMENT WORKSHOP TO BE HELD AT MISSOURI VALLEY COLLEGE
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), Saline County Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and the Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) will be hosting a Pond Management Workshop on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Missouri Valley College. The workshop will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the...
WARRENSBURG JUVENILE INJURED IN JOHNSON COUNTY ACCIDENT
A 17-year-old Warrensburg juvenile was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Monday, January 23, 2023. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when the vehicle driven by the juvenile traveled off the right side of the road, overturned, and came to a rest in a field.
Missouri’s six best ‘underrated’ towns
The state of Missouri is in the middle of the United States. It is bordered by Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Nebraska. Kansas City is the state's biggest city, and Jefferson City is its capital.
Minor injuries after SUV ends up on roof in Jefferson City
A man suffered minor injuries after he had a medical emergency and his SUV ended up on its roof Thursday. The post Minor injuries after SUV ends up on roof in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
DR. JOE ALSOBROOK NAMED AS VICE PRESIDENT FOR STRATEGIC INITIATIVES AND ONLINE OPERATIONS AT MISSOURI VALLEY COLLEGE
Missouri Valley College has announced Dr. Joe Alsobrook as Vice President for Strategic Initiatives and Online Operations according to a release from the college. Alsobrook started the new position on January, 17, 2023 and has experience and expertise as a professor, department chair, dean of academic programs and dean of online operations at Lindenwood University.
Jefferson City man flips SUV after suffering medical emergency
A Jefferson City man suffers minor injuries when he flips his SUV onto it’s top on the city’s west side. The Jefferson City Police Department reports Thomas Nield, 54, was driving on West Edgewood Drive Thursday afternoon when he suffered an apparent medical emergency. Nield’s SUV struck the light pole in the center median, then continued into oncoming traffic where he struck a curb causing his vehicle to overturn where it came to rest upside down on its top.
Woman with ties to Camden & Pettis counties arrested with meth in Camdenton
A woman is arrested in Camdenton after officers from numerous agencies serve a search warrant for suspected drugs. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says the raid took place Wednesday afternoon at Palm Gardens apartments. During the search, officers uncovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia commonly used in the distribution and consumption of controlled substances.
One person extricated following car/semi collision near Boone/Callaway County line
A Fulton woman escapes serious injuries when she sideswipes a semi in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Melody Kosmatka, 47, was driving on Route WW, near the Callaway County line on Thursday afternoon, when she crossed the centerline, striking the side of the truck. The impact forced the semi off the road where it struck a fence.
Columbia man injured in crash that closed Highway 94
Part of Highway 94 was closed Monday in southern Callaway County after a crash. The post Columbia man injured in crash that closed Highway 94 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MEMPHIS MISSOURI MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Memphis, Missouri man was charged with multiple felonies in Pettis County on Thursday, January 26, 2023. According to a Sedalia Police report, officers were dispatched to Dugan’s Paint at 3103 Erika Avenue in Sedalia at approximately 3:11 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023 due to an alarm. Officers located a broken window on the north side of the property.
Schools and other groups begin announcing plans for Wednesday ahead of winter storm
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A couple of schools and a few different community groups have began announcing either closures or delayed starts for Wednesday, ahead of the winter weather heading for Mid-Missouri. Columbia Public Schools announced that it will be closed Wednesday. CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said it is the district's first snow day of the The post Schools and other groups begin announcing plans for Wednesday ahead of winter storm appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Kansas City man arrested for vehicle pursuit through two counties with a baby in back seat
A Kansas City man is arrested after leading authorities on a vehicle pursuit through two counties with a baby in the backseat. The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office says police in Sedalia tried to stop a vehicle near Highway 65 and 16th Street for equipment violations just before 1:00 this morning. The driver took off down Highway 65. A Pettis County deputy then joined the pursuit. Thinking the driver was the only occupant in the vehicle, the Missouri State Highway Patrol deployed stop sticks, which flattened two tires. The driver kept going, entering Saline County and getting onto I-70. It was at that time that officers spotted a passenger in the back seat.
