Government Shutdown 2023: Will Your Social Security Payments Stop Now That the Debt Ceiling Has Been Reached?
The U.S. reached its debt ceiling on Jan. 19 the Treasury Department announced on Thursday, Jan. 19. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says extraordinary measures have begun to mitigate financial...
Who holds the most U.S. national debt?
KSNF/KODE— With the U.S. less than a week away from hitting its debt limit, lawmakers have to decide whether to raise the debt ceiling (the total amount of money that the United States government is authorized to borrow to meet its existing legal obligations) or risk defaulting–which happens when a country’s government cannot pay its […]
Debt Ceiling: 6 Million Jobs, 7% Unemployment Rate Are on the Line If Government Defaults
On January 19, the U.S. government reached its debt ceiling limit of $31.4 trillion, provoking U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to tell Congress "extraordinary measures" would start to roll out in...
Fewer Americans file for jobless benefits last week
U.S. jobless aid applications for the week ending Jan. 14 fell by 15,000 to 190,000, from 205,000 the week before, the Labor Department said Thursday.
Those who earn under around $32,800 will have $0 monthly payments under Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program
Anyone earning less than $32,800 per annum will reportedly have $0 in monthly payments under President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program. Under United States President Joe Biden's scheme for the forgiveness of Student Loans, those with annual incomes of less than $32,800 will not be required to make any monthly payments.
Manchin Proposes ‘Easiest’ Social Security Fix In Response to Debt Ceiling — Would Biden Agree?
On Jan. 19, the U.S. officially hit its debt ceiling, having spent all of the $31.4 trillion available for expenditures as allocated by the Treasury. In the days since, conversations have become...
10 In-Demand Jobs To Consider in 2023
While unemployment remains low, fears of a recession in 2023, combined with an uncertain economic landscape that could trigger more job layoffs, are on the minds of many Americans. Dollar Tree: 5...
A 'housing collapse' will help bring inflation and real estate prices back to earth in 2023, J. P. Morgan analysts suggest
Housing is the largest measure of the Consumer Price Index, making it the single most influential component of inflation.
Stimulus checks of more than $3,000 delivered in the United States
Thousands of Americans are receiving a postal check worth $3000.00 USD or more. The first thing you should know is that those eligible to receive these checks will need to fill out an application.
Republicans' plans to slash Social Security and Medicare are becoming clearer: 'We have no choice but to make hard decisions'
Republicans have indicated that they're willing to hold off on raising the debt ceiling in order to secure cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
Employers cut 35,000 temporary jobs last month. Economists say it may be a preview of what’s to come: ‘For me, it’s a real warning sign’
Employers cut 35,000 temporary workers last month, marking the largest monthly drop since early 2021, according to data from the St. Louis Federal Reserve. The reductions bring the total number of cuts from August to December to more than 110,000, leading many economists to fear that the labor market is taking a turn for the worse.
Debt default would cost 6 million jobs, push jobless rate to 7 percent: analysis
The U.S. economy could suffer an economic hit comparable to the 2007-08 financial crisis and recession if the federal government defaulted on its debt, according to an analysis released Monday. Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody’s Analytics, estimated that the U.S. would lose 6 million jobs, $12 trillion in household wealth and 4 percent of…
U.S. economy is slowing to stall speed, recession gauge shows
A closely watched gauge of economic activity shows the U.S. is likely to tip into recession sometime this year. The Conference Board's Leading Economic Index, which consolidates several measures of the economy's trajectory, declined in December — its tenth consecutive monthly drop. Several indicators pulled the index down, including a shorter average workweek for employees, weaker manufacturing orders and diminished consumer expectations.
How much debt does an average American have?
The national debt today in US is $13 trillion and rising. For a single American, the debt is $94,283. Some of the most common types of debt in America include credit cards, student loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), and mortgages.
Washington Examiner
Sen. Elizabeth Warren's debt limit whopper
The latest episode in the Democrats’ popular series “Let’s turn things on their heads” features Sen. Elizabeth Warren. This week, the Massachusetts Democrat tweeted , “If Republicans hadn’t spent nearly $2 trillion on the Trump tax cuts, and if they hadn’t made it easier for rich people to cheat on their taxes, the US wouldn’t need a debt ceiling increase this year. Or next year.”
The U.S. might be headed for a soft landing, but the world is inching towards a ‘long-lasting slowdown’ that could last at least two years, World Bank president says
A debt crisis is combining with other factors to threaten a prolonged economic decline in the developing world.
U.S. economy expands at 2.9% annual rate in fourth quarter
The U.S. economy grew at an annualized 2.9% rate in the final months of 2022, the Commerce Department said on Thursday. Why it matters: Economists are bracing for a significant slowdown in economic activity as the Federal Reserve's interest rates hikes take hold, but that certainly wasn't the case in the final months of last year.
AOL Corp
Biden rolls out 'Renters Bill of Rights' as lawmakers push for federal rent control laws
In the face of sky-high rents, President Joe Biden is rolling out a new set of principles the White House is calling a "Renters Bill of Rights" in an effort to improve rent affordability and protections for tenants. The president is directing the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) to examine...
Americans are spending an extra $371 a month because of inflation
From rent and groceries to utilities, families are paying a lot more every month as they try to keep up with inflation.
KULR8
GDP growth slows to 2.9% in fourth quarter
(The Center Square) – U.S. economic growth slowed to a 2.9% annual rate in the fourth quarter of 2022, bringing an end to a year marked by high inflation. In the third quarter of last year, real GDP increased 3.2%, the U.S. Commerce Department said Thursday. "The deceleration in...
