Shanice Phillips
4d ago
Ya just continue to scrap the few kids friendly places we have in between 3 different towns
villages-news.com
The Villages Cheerleaders’ annual garage sale Saturday at La Hacienda
The Villages Cheerleaders’ annual garage sale is set for Saturday, Jan. 28 at La Hacienda Recreation Center. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the event will continue through 1:30 p.m. Items on sale will include household items, sporting goods, small appliances, holiday decor, books and costume jewelry. The event...
This Weekend in Lake County, Florida - January 28 & 29, 2023
Are you looking for something to do this weekend in Lake County, Florida? Here are a few ideas. Civil War Festival - The Raid on Renningers: the civil war camps open at 9:00 am, there is a pre-battle concert at 1:00 pm, and the Raid on Renningers Battle begins at 2:00 pm. This event takes place from 9:00 am - 3:00 pm. Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under. 20651 US Highway 441, Mount Dora.
3 Natives to Open Winter Park Location
3 Natives’ simple menu revolves around salads, juices, wraps, smoothies, and its signature açai bowls, which can be customized with a variety of toppings such as strawberry, kiwi, mango, peanut butter, and granola, among many others.
Winter Park Farmers’ Market: Know Before You Go
Strolling the colorful stalls of a farmers' market is one of the joys of the weekend. Practically every Orlando area neighborhood has its own weekly farmers' market, and it can be hard to decide which one is the best. As... The post Winter Park Farmers’ Market: Know Before You Go appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Capital Tacos to Open Lady Lake Location
Mr. Kerr simply stated that it will be “another year out” until it opens.
ocala-news.com
Belleview resident discusses road construction on U.S. Highway 441
First of all, why are they fixing the lanes on U.S. Highway 441, yet again? Seems like a waste of money as there were no potholes or anything apparently wrong with them since the last time they “fixed” the lanes a few years ago. They are not widening...
villages-news.com
Homeless woman arrested in theft of food from Wawa in Lady Lake
A homeless woman was arrested in the theft of food from Wawa in Lady Lake. A manager said a woman entered the store in the wee hours Friday and consumed a Buffalo Chicken Salad, three packages of Ken’s Blue Cheese dressing and a large fountain beverage, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She consumed the food in the store and fled in a red SUV when confronted by the manager.
Villages Daily Sun
Lady Lake Farmers Market returning for Valentine’s Day
A staple in the community is returning to Lady Lake. The Lady Lake Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 14 at Rolling Acres Sports Complex at 260 Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake and take place at the same time and location each Tuesday.
Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ To Open In Orlando
The Orlando location will join 5 other Florida Crave locations
Where Do You Like to Dine on a Special Occasion in Lake County, Florida?
I've been getting some great suggestions for places I didn't even know about in previous posts. I'm getting ready to plan a nice dinner out with my husband and some friends and I'm looking to find out where people like to go to have a really nice dinner out here in Lake County, Florida. One of my previous go-to spots was sold, and from everything I've heard, it's just not the same as before.
ocala-news.com
Zip line coming to Coehadjoe Park
Marion County residents will soon be able to zip line at Coehadjoe Park. The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department recently announced in a social media post that the installation of a brand-new zip line is officially underway at Coehadjoe Park, which is located at 4225 NE 35th Street in Ocala.
villages-news.com
We all had a great time at Lake Sumter Landing
Enjoyed the electric light show by Blonde Ambition at Lake Sumter Landing. Was with a group of Villager friends. What added to the good time was meeting some great folks from Del Webb and Spruce Creek. All are welcome. Mary Megert. Village of Winifred.
The sheriff’s turkey trouble
Marion County’s top law enforcement officer broke a state law during the early days of Florida’s spring gobbler season in 2021. Sheriff Billy Woods and his wife were caught hunting turkey over bait while in a ground blind in rural Madison County on Good Friday, April 2, 2021, according to a report filed that day by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officer Randy McDonald.
orangeobserver.com
City mulls options to keep its downtown charm
Initially settled in the 1850s, Winter Garden began to grow significantly after the arrival of the railroad in the 1880s. By the turn of the century, a small commercial district had emerged along Plant Street and residential neighborhoods began to appear. The historic development of the area spans from about...
villages-news.com
Sanitary sewer line work to limit bathing and laundry on Historic Side of The Villages
A sanitary sewer line project will force some residents of the Historic Side of The Villages to limit bathing and laundry. The project will temporarily impact 87 homes along Aloha Way, Vermont Avenue, Paradise Drive and Owen Drive. The work will begin Monday, Jan. 30. All construction is anticipated to be completed within three weeks, ending around Feb. 20.
villages-news.com
Roger Lee Scaggs
Roger Lee Scaggs, age 62, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, in the Providers UF Health The Villages® Hospital, Florida, due to complications from heart-related problems. A private family viewing will occur, followed by cremation with National Cremation Society in The Villages, FL. Roger was born on December...
WCJB
A Marion County truck repair shop has been acquired by Fleetpride
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County truck repair facility is joining a nationwide network. TML Truck & Trailer Repair has been acquired by “Fleetpride,” according to a company press release. TML has been in business since 2012 and is located at the intersection of State Road 326...
Villages Daily Sun
Golfer loses her sight, but not her drive to play
In one sense, Mary Strickland is like thousands of other residents in The Villages. She steps up to the first tee twice a week for a round of golf, ready to have some laughs and fun with her friends. She’ll never see a shot, though. What sets Strickland apart...
407area.com
Buffets in Orlando That Will Put You in a Food Coma
Everyone deserves to indulge in an unlimited buffet of food every once in a while. Lucky for you, there are some of the most delicious buffets in Orlando that will have you feeling stuffed and satisfied all day long. From Mexican to Brazilian buffets and everything in between, we've found some of the best all-you-can-eat restaurants in Orlando. Make sure you come with an empty stomach that's ready to eat because you'll want to try every dish they have!
villages-news.com
Glennis Ruth Houseman
Glennis Ruth Houseman died peacefully January 20, 2023, at the age of 100, at Watercrest Senior Living Center in Lady Lake, Florida. She was born October 15, 1922, in Fort Madison, Iowa, to Lloyd and Hazel (Glass) Crawford. She attended school in Fort Madison, Iowa, graduating in 1940. She married her childhood sweetheart, Ralph E. Perry, and after his military service in WWII they began their family. There were four children born of that marriage. Daughter Rebecca Baty currently lives in Summerfield, Florida. Her son, Ronald Perry, and his wife Marilyn currently live in Bettendorf, Iowa. Her daughter, Bonnie , with husband Paul Shovlain, also live in Summerfield, Florida. Her youngest daughter, Ruthanne and her husband Dennis Thompson, live in Humboldt, Iowa.
Comments / 3