Molly Morgan
Celebration of Molly Morgan’s Life will be 12:00 noon, Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Memorial Park Cemetery in Jasper, Texas. Molly Morgan, age 66, passed away December 19, 2022 in Katy, Texas after a long illness. Molly was born in Jasper, Texas to Carl and Mary Morgan on October 27, 1956. She lived in Jasper until graduating high school in 1974. She then moved to Houston where she lived the rest of her life.
Patricia Ann Haney Bagwell
Patricia Ann Haney Bagwell, 74, of Jasper, Texas passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023 in Beaumont, Texas. Patricia was born on October 13, 1948 in Fort Worth, Texas to the late Carl Haney and Helen Deaver Haney. Patricia had a rewarding career as a triage nurse and retired from...
Local Coronavirus Numbers for Thu, Jan 26th, 2023
Deaths – 201 (Was 201 on 01/19/23) Jasper County active cases as of Thu, Jan 26th, 2023:. Brookeland – 3 (Was 2 on 01/19/23) Jasper – 10 (Was 12 on 01/19/23) Kirbyville – 6 (Was 6 on 01/19/23) Buna – 1 (Was 9 on 01/19/23)
Tyler Dozier to perform at Jasper County Area Go-Texan BBQ Cook-off in Silsbee
Spurger country music artist Tyler Dozier will be performing Friday evening and George Dearborne will be performing Saturday evening at Honky Tonk Texas on the Highway 96 Loop in Silsbee as the venue hosts the Jasper County Area Go Texan BBQ Cook-off. SCHEDULE OF EVENTS. Fri, Jan 27th. 7:00pm –...
Constable's Corner for Wed, Jan 25th, 2023
So far in the month of January, I have served a total of 30 civil papers. I also served two evictions, both at apartment complexes in the city of Jasper. Evictions can be dangerous; you have to be extremely careful. If you are going to rent your house or property to a tenant, the best thing to do is have them sign a background check form beforehand. I promise, you will have less problems.
Idric Deshun Garrett
Idric Deshun Garrett “Buck”, age 41, native of Galveston, TX, and resident of Beaumont, TX, transitioned on January 20, 2023. Visitation will be Friday, January 27, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Coleman’s Mortuary Chapel, 1559 N Fletcher St. in Jasper. Funeral Services...
Erma Lee Breed Minter
Erma Lee Breed Minter, age 81, resident of Kirbyville, Texas, transitioned on January 23, 2023. Funeral Services will be Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at Gateway Tabernacle, 22690 US 96 S in Kirbyville. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at West Green Lawn Cemetery, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
Roy Gene Arnold
Roy Eugene Arnold, age 58, native and resident of Kirbyville, Texas, transitioned on January 23, 2023. Funeral Services will be Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Paul CME Church, CR 3068 – FM 1004 in Call. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at West Green Lawn Cemetery, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
TCSO receives two AED’s, JCSO will soon receive six
The Tyler County Sheriff’s Department has received a donation of two automated external defibrillator devices, commonly known as “AED’s”. Sheriff Bryan Weatherford and his staff accepted the devices, which were donated by the Tyler County Hospital District. An AED is a portable battery powered device which...
Timberly Shawan LeBlanc Foster
Timberly Shawan LeBlanc Foster, age 40, native of Beaumont, Texas and resident of Bon Wier, Texas, transitioned on January 20, 2023. Funeral Services will be Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 12:00 p.m., at United Christian Fellowship, 610 Rusk St. in Newton. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Belgrade Cemetery, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
Taylor Leon Adams
Taylor Leon Adams, age 26, native and resident of Jasper, Texas, transitioned on January 14, 2023. Funeral Services will be Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., at Faith Temple C.O.G.I.C., 650 Pollard St. in Jasper. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Rock Hill Cemetery, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
Ceremonies to be held for 20th anniversary of Space Shuttle Columbia tragedy
Special ceremonies will be held to mark the 20th anniversary of the Space Shuttle Columbia tragedy. The shuttle broke up during re-entry on the morning of Saturday, February 1st, 2003, taking the lives of her crew of seven astronauts. Pieces of the shuttle crashed to earth here in Deep East Texas, with the majority of the debris and the bodies of the astronauts landing in Sabine County.
Sheriff receives grant from Jasper Hospital District
Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman received a check from the Jasper Hospital District on Thursday to help with medical care for inmates within the Jasper County Jail. The action comes following a recent decision by the board of directors of the hospital district to continue to assist the sheriff's department.
Storms caused flooding in Buna and bus route problems for Newton ISD
Although our area fared much better than areas south and southwest of here, severe thunderstorms on Tuesday still caused a few problems such as minor flooding in Buna and also a bus route problem for Newton ISD. Areas of Buna that typically flood during a major rain event were holding...
James Barclay
James Barclay, 73, of Hillister, Texas departed this life January 18, 2023. James Roosevelt Barclay was born on Aug 19, 1949, to the late Charles Rudolph Barclay and Etta Thelma McKindley Barclay. He was third in the line of eight children to this blessed union. He was preceded in death...
UPDATED - A wet week of warmer weather, severe thunderstorms possible Sunday
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles says we’re headed into a wet week of warmer weather, and severe thunderstorms are possible on Sunday. Temperatures will get into the upper 60s on Saturday, and rainfall sets in on Saturday night as a low pressure system arrives across the region. Rain will remain in the forecast each day through the week.
OP-ED: Phelan writes about Texas House’s proposed state budget
Happy New Year! It has been a whirlwind of a month after the Texas Legislature convened in Austin for its 88th session. On January 10, state lawmakers and their families descended upon the State Capitol for the official start to the legislative session. Following the oath of office ceremony and other “opening day” business, I was honored to receive the vote of my colleagues to serve a second term as speaker of the Texas House — a privilege I do not take lightly, especially as the first speaker to hail from Southeast Texas.
Police investigate theft at school gymnasium
Jasper Police are investigating the theft of items at the High School Gymnasium. Word is that following the basketball game between the Jasper Bulldogs and Vidor Pirates on Friday evening, some of the members of the Vidor team returned to the locker room to find personal items had been taken from their clothes, bags and other gear.
ATV stolen from local Pastor found abandoned
An all-terrain vehicle recently stolen from a local pastor has been found abandoned. Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan says the Polaris side-by-side was discovered on Wednesday near the intersection of Highway 190 West at Farm to Market Road 1747. Jasper Police Lieutenant Garrett Foster says the...
My Five Cents..... by Texas State Senator Robert Nichols
On January 25, 1839 the official flag of Texas was adopted by the Third Congress of the Republic of Texas. It specified the look of the iconic Lone Star Flag that we know and love today. The colors were chosen to signify certain attributes: red for courage, white for purity and liberty, and blue for loyalty. The Texas flag is the only flag of an American state that previously served as a flag for an independent country.
