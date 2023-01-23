Read full article on original website
Award-Winning Football Coach Abruptly FiredOnlyHomersCoral Gables, FL
Fake nursing diploma fraud scheme exposed: Over $114 million in profiteering in MiamiEdy ZooMiami, FL
IT’SUGAR opens its highly anticipated Dania Pointe location in Dania Beach, FloridaJudith MastersDania Beach, FL
Warm Places in Florida to Visit in FebruaryEast Coast TravelerFlorida State
Click10.com
Miami-Dade PD: Third arrest made in illegal drag racing crackdown
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police have arrested a third man in connection with an operation cracking down on illegal drag races. According to authorities, Kevin Sander Tresilus, 22, of North Miami, used social media and “other electronic platforms” to promote numerous “takeover events” in Miami-Dade County and other counties in Florida.
Retiring Miami Police sergeant trashes superiors during last transmission
MIAMI - A Miami Police officer announced her retirement over the radio Thursday morning, which is common. What sergeant Madelin Garcia shared was uncommon."You are a liar, a snake in the grass, cancer to this department," said Garcia in the radio call.At 10:18 Thursday morning, Garcia didn't hold back her thoughts about Major Daniel Garrido. "Amazing department to work for until the backstabbing and personal attacks started from my immediate supervisor and the first," said Garcia.The Miami Police Department says it's aware of the radio transmission. They intend to review the matter after Garcia sounded off in her final sign-off...
WSVN-TV
Police arrest suspect connected to multiple jewelry thefts
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of using a distraction tactic to snatch a gold chain outside a victim’s home is now facing a judge. “Good morning, sir. You’re charged with a robbery by sudden snatch,” said the judge. Ilie Calin is locked in the...
WSVN-TV
WSVN-TV
Police arrest student who brought knife to Indian Ridge Middle School in Davie
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A student has been arrested after, police said, they brought a knife to a South Florida middle school and threatened another student with it. Davie Police arrived at Indian Ridge Middle School, located at 1355 S. Nob Hill Road, Friday afternoon. According to police, the isolated...
Retiring police sergeant denounces department in scathing radio farewell
South Florida police are reviewing an incident after a police sergeant aired her grivenaces over the police radio about her department and it's chief while announcing her retirement on Thursday.
WSVN-TV
Police investigating tri-plex fire in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida home went up in flames on Wednesday. The blaze burned residents out of a tri-plex along Northeast Fifth Terrace near 13th Street in Fort Lauderdale. Officials said the fire started outside the home before spreading to the roof. Firefighters said two people...
WSVN-TV
Homestead names police station after Chief Rolle, Florida’s longest-serving police chief
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida police chief has received a high honor. Hollywood Police Chief Alexander Rolle Jr. first started with the police department in 1979. Wednesday night, the City Council passed a resolution naming the police station after Rolle to honor his longstanding service. Council members then burst into applause, and attendees gave the police chief a standing ovation.
WSVN-TV
US Coast Guard search for missing 67-year-old diver in Hollywood Beach
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - There was a search at sea for a missing man. The U.S. Coast Guard was looking for 67-year old Howard Sal, Friday. On Thursday, Sal was last seen free diving in Hollywood Beach. He was wearing a black wetsuit and using a white paddleboard. Anyone with...
fallriverreporter.com
Southern New England family looking for answers as man with local ties reportedly shot at 46 times before death
A local family is looking for answers and the public’s help after they say their loved one, who has ties to Rhode Island and Somerset, was shot at 46 times including a bullet that went through his brain. According to NBC 10 Florida, deputies with the Broward County Sheriff’s...
WSVN-TV
Missing 67-year-old diver presumed dead after police find body in Hollywood Beach
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A diver was presumably found dead after an exhaustive search off the Coast of Hollywood Beach. A beachgoer found what appeared to be the diver’s body near Johnson Street and alerted police, Friday morning. While the body has not been identified by police, the description...
WSVN-TV
FBI searching for man who robbed Wells Fargo bank in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a man who robbed a bank in Deerfield Beach. Surveillance stills captured the subject after he entered the Wells Fargo branch on South Military Trail and Century Plaza, just before 5 p.m., Wednesday. Investigators...
WSVN-TV
SWAT closes down area of NW 17th Ave., near 20th Street in Miami in search of suspect
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police’s SWAT team have closed down roads in a major part of the City of Miami, as they search for a suspect wanted in an attempted homicide. Wednesday night, at around 6 p.m., armored vehicles and heavily armored SWAT members completely closed down the area of Northwest 17th Avenue, between 18th and 20th streets, in search of the suspect.
WSVN-TV
Babies at Miami Beach Convention Center crawl to finish line at Diaper Derby
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - On your marks, get set, crawl!. The annual Diaper Derby took place at the Miami Beach Convention Center on Friday. Twenty-five babies from 6 to 12 months old inched along a mat to finish first. One of them was also awarded for being a “party...
WPBF News 25
Dog found stuck to the sidewalk in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. — A dog found glued to the ground in Boca Raton is now recovering at a local animal rescue. Staff at Tri County Humane Society have named the dog Trooper. Trooper was brought to the clinic by a Good Samaritan who found him on a sidewalk near Yamato Road.
WSVN-TV
4 arrested after police pursuit ends outside Hampton Inn in Tamarac
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested four people in Tamarac following a chaotic chain of events that began in Sunrise. Sunrise Police officers on Thursday afternoon were following a black Infiniti sedan in connection to an armed robbery that happened back in December. According to police, when they initiated...
WSVN-TV
Hollywood Fire Rescue remove woman from car after driving under 18-wheeler
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters worked gingerly to remove a woman from her car after she drove underneath an 18-wheeler trailer. On Thursday morning, Hollywood Fire Rescue crews responded to 28th Avenue, just north of Sheridan Street. They attempted to remove a woman from the vehicle and give her medical...
WSVN-TV
Suspect connected to armed robbery taken into custody in Tamarac
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected armed robber was taken into custody in Tamarac after trying to evade police. Sunrise Police officers on Thursday afternoon were following a black Infiniti sedan in connection to an armed robbery that happened back in December. According to police, when they initiated a traffic...
WSVN-TV
WSVN-TV
MDPD warns community of fake e-mail in tweet
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department sent out a tweet regarding misinformation that was not sent by police officials. On Monday, MDPD’s Twitter account said they “have no intelligence that would support its contents.”. MDPD does not have a sheriff’s office as stated in the fake newsletter....
