Miami, FL

Click10.com

Miami-Dade PD: Third arrest made in illegal drag racing crackdown

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police have arrested a third man in connection with an operation cracking down on illegal drag races. According to authorities, Kevin Sander Tresilus, 22, of North Miami, used social media and “other electronic platforms” to promote numerous “takeover events” in Miami-Dade County and other counties in Florida.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Retiring Miami Police sergeant trashes superiors during last transmission

MIAMI - A Miami Police officer announced her retirement over the radio Thursday morning, which is common. What sergeant Madelin Garcia shared was uncommon."You are a liar, a snake in the grass, cancer to this department," said Garcia in the radio call.At 10:18 Thursday morning, Garcia didn't hold back her thoughts about Major Daniel Garrido.  "Amazing department to work for until the backstabbing and personal attacks started from my immediate supervisor and the first," said Garcia.The Miami Police Department says it's aware of the radio transmission. They intend to review the matter after Garcia sounded off in her final sign-off...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigating tri-plex fire in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida home went up in flames on Wednesday. The blaze burned residents out of a tri-plex along Northeast Fifth Terrace near 13th Street in Fort Lauderdale. Officials said the fire started outside the home before spreading to the roof. Firefighters said two people...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Homestead names police station after Chief Rolle, Florida’s longest-serving police chief

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida police chief has received a high honor. Hollywood Police Chief Alexander Rolle Jr. first started with the police department in 1979. Wednesday night, the City Council passed a resolution naming the police station after Rolle to honor his longstanding service. Council members then burst into applause, and attendees gave the police chief a standing ovation.
HOMESTEAD, FL
WSVN-TV

Missing 67-year-old diver presumed dead after police find body in Hollywood Beach

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A diver was presumably found dead after an exhaustive search off the Coast of Hollywood Beach. A beachgoer found what appeared to be the diver’s body near Johnson Street and alerted police, Friday morning. While the body has not been identified by police, the description...
WSVN-TV

SWAT closes down area of NW 17th Ave., near 20th Street in Miami in search of suspect

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police’s SWAT team have closed down roads in a major part of the City of Miami, as they search for a suspect wanted in an attempted homicide. Wednesday night, at around 6 p.m., armored vehicles and heavily armored SWAT members completely closed down the area of Northwest 17th Avenue, between 18th and 20th streets, in search of the suspect.
MIAMI, FL
WPBF News 25

Dog found stuck to the sidewalk in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A dog found glued to the ground in Boca Raton is now recovering at a local animal rescue. Staff at Tri County Humane Society have named the dog Trooper. Trooper was brought to the clinic by a Good Samaritan who found him on a sidewalk near Yamato Road.
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

4 arrested after police pursuit ends outside Hampton Inn in Tamarac

TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested four people in Tamarac following a chaotic chain of events that began in Sunrise. Sunrise Police officers on Thursday afternoon were following a black Infiniti sedan in connection to an armed robbery that happened back in December. According to police, when they initiated...
TAMARAC, FL
WSVN-TV

Suspect connected to armed robbery taken into custody in Tamarac

TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected armed robber was taken into custody in Tamarac after trying to evade police. Sunrise Police officers on Thursday afternoon were following a black Infiniti sedan in connection to an armed robbery that happened back in December. According to police, when they initiated a traffic...
TAMARAC, FL
WSVN-TV

Man hospitalized after driving car underneath 18-wheeler trailer

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters worked gingerly to remove a man from his car after he drove underneath an 18-wheeled tractor trailer carrying spools of wire. On Thursday morning, Hollywood Fire Rescue crews responded to 29th Avenue, just north of Sheridan Street. Before rescue crews arrived, witnesses attempted to help...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

MDPD warns community of fake e-mail in tweet

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department sent out a tweet regarding misinformation that was not sent by police officials. On Monday, MDPD’s Twitter account said they “have no intelligence that would support its contents.”. MDPD does not have a sheriff’s office as stated in the fake newsletter....
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

