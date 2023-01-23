Breezy Santa Anas and slightly warmer temperatures

A break from Sunday's wind arrives on Monday, but breezy Santa Anas will linger into much of the week. Winds are set to peak once again Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, but there are no Wind Advisories in effect at this time. Skies remain clear and sunny to accompany the slightly warmer temperatures.

As a ridge of high pressure builds, temperatures will progressively warm as we approach the middle of the week. High temperatures on Tuesday will primarily be in the 60s, with overnight lows remaining chilly.

Another Frost Advisory has been issued due to overnight lows dipping below freezing once again. It will be in effect from 1am-8am on Tuesday for San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast and Beaches, along with the Santa Ynez Valley and Ojai Valley. Frost formation is likely under these conditions. The Beach Hazards Statement has expired, but a High Surf Advisory remains in effect until 10pm Monday for the beaches of the Central Coast. It is best to avoid the beaches at this time due to dangerous rip currents.

High temperatures will be near or above normal for several days before a cooling trend arrives this weekend.

