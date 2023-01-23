Read full article on original website
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (1/27/2023)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Thursday, Jan. 26:. At 7:46 a.m. to the intersection of Highway 50 and Boxelder Road for a two-vehicle collision. One patient was transported to the hospital. At 8:13 a.m. to the 1200 block of Raymond...
Gillette Office of Economic Transformation to hold town hall Feb. 16
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County residents can learn more about the Gillette College Foundation’s Office of Economic Transformation at an upcoming town hall. The event will take place at 2 p.m. Feb. 16 in the Pronghorn Center Flex Space, 3807 College Drive, Gillette. Office representatives Rusty Bell and...
(PHOTOS) Campbell aquatic center to break ground this spring
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Short Elliott Hendrickson, or SEH, architect Alex Jauch said Jan. 24 in a parking lot conversation after the school board meeting that he anticipates construction of Campbell County School District’s new aquatic center will begin around April. Jauch, who’s managing the design team and helping...
Up to 4 inches possible with weekend snow; arctic blast to drop temps after today
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Snow total forecasts have seesawed from a high of 7 inches to a low of 2 inches ahead of this weekend’s winter storm, but it’s the frigid temperatures that may warrant the most attention. Today’s forecast high is 34 degrees — the warmest it...
An inch of snow increasingly likely today; frigid temps coming this weekend
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A blast of frigid arctic air is on the way this weekend, and that will drop overnight temps into the negative double digits. First, though, will be seasonal temps but snow is increasingly likely. Today’s forecast from the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota,...
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Jan. 27
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Theft, Jan. 26, S. Douglas Highway, GPD. Officers responded to the...
Campbell County recent applications for marriage through January 21
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Campbell County. Here is a list of those that applied for a marriage license January 15 through January 21. All filings are reported to County 17 by the County Clerks Office. The log is...
Wyoming Highway Patrol announced the passing of Retired Lt. Mike Johnson
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wednesday, January 26, 2023, Wyoming Highway Patrol announced the passing of Retired Lt. Mike Johnson. Lt. Johnson passed away on Jan 23, 2023. Mike worked for Wyoming Highway Patrol for 30 years and retired in 2004. At Lt. Johnsons’ request, a family graveside service...
(PHOTOS) Campbell officials will present goals at meeting Feb. 1
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County residents can hear updates from several government entities at 6 p.m. Feb. 1 meeting at Gillette College, 300 W. Sinclair St., Gillette. The meeting will take place in the college’s Technical Education Center. The 2023 Vision Dinner will begin with a 5:30 p.m....
C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Jan. 26
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Stalking, Jan. 25, E. 7th Street, GPD. Officers will cite a...
Snow, snow and more snow coming today, this week; Winter Weather Advisory in effect
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Snow in the forecast coupled with expected high-speed winds have led the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, to issue a Winter Weather Advisory for Campbell County. The advisory is in effect until 11 p.m. today. It warns of snow and blowing snow with...
1 dead, 3 injured in four-vehicle crash south of Gillette
CASPER, Wyo. — One person died and three others were injured in a four-vehicle crash on Highway 59 south of Gillette on Monday, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. The crash was reported around 7:18 a.m. Monday. Ice and snow were noted on the roadway. A Ford...
2 inches of snow in Gillette possible in storm expected to last the weekend
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Snowfall is expected to begin in Campbell County tonight as part of a snowstorm that’s expected to linger through the weekend. First, though, will be a day of sunshine. The forecast for today from the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, calls for a high of 33 under mostly sunny skies. The wind chill will dip to around 14 degrees as winds come from the northwest at 13 to 18 mph with gusts reaching 29 mph.
Obituaries: Rhodes Jr.; Shuck
George H. Rhodes Jr.: June 2, 1949 — January 22, 2023. George H. Rhodes, Jr. was born on June 2, 1949 to George Henry Rhodes Sr. and Lela Gay (Longshore) Rhodes. George was born in Emporia but raised and educated in Madison and Strong City, Kansas. When George completed...
Campbell County divorces through January 24
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Jan. 19 through Jan 24. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Jamie...
Woman dies in Monday morning crash on South Douglas Highway
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A woman died Monday morning and multiple people were injured following a multi-vehicle collision on South Douglas Highway, officials said Tuesday. Laura D. Kenway, 32, has been identified as the woman who was found lying unresponsive on South Douglas Highway around 7:16 a.m. by Gillette Police officers who arrived to investigate reports of a crash on Jan. 23, according to Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson and Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem.
Campbell County considers merit increases for employees
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County staff and officials are reviewing whether and how to give county employees merit increases. Human Resources Executive Director Brandy Elder said at the Board of Commissioners’ Jan. 17 meeting that no county employee has received a merit pay increase in salary in three years.
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Jan. 27
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Obituaries: Schelling-Kenway; Morgan
Laura Danielle Kenway went home to be with the Lord on January 23, 2023. Laura was born on February 3, 1990 to Gary and Evonna Schelling. She is survived by her husband, Chris Kenway, her father, Gary Schelling and siblings Ryan (Tammy) Schelling, Ami (Tristan) Hanson, Bethany (Levi) Mueller, grandparents Ken and Lois Schelling, as well as a multitude of beloved nieces, nephews, family and friends.
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Jan. 25
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Fraud, Jan. 24, Edison Avenue, CCSO. A 20-year-old woman on Edison...
