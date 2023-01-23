Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Sons Murdered In One Week: The Unspeakable Loss Of Bryan, Bradley, And BrandonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
4 Amazing Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Actor and comedian, Adam Devine to reign as King Bacchus LIVTina HowellHouma, LA
7 Best Historic Sites In New OrleansMadocNew Orleans, LA
Classic New Orleans Drinks and Drink Experiences2foodtrippersNew Orleans, LA
Related
Changes coming to Jefferson Transit bus service for Mardi Gras, Here is what you need to know
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Mardi Gras 2023 season is here and Jefferson Parish Transit is making some temporary changes to the bus service to accommodate parade routes. The changes will be in effect from Sunday, Feb. 5 through Tuesday, Feb. 21. Below are the dates and changes for bus...
Tweaks made to New Orleans bus routes by RTA
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA) has announced some changes to its bus routes beginning this Sunday, January 29. The changes to some of the bus routes and schedules from the September 25th bus network redesign are based on rider feedback. The September redesign was the first major route overhaul since interim changes were made in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
Gonzales police arrest eight suspects after chase; four from Metro New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Police in Gonzales arrested eight suspects Thursday night, four of whom are from the New Orleans Metro Area, in connection with a manhunt traced back to Harrison County, Mississippi, according to our partners at WBRZ. The manhunt began after two of the suspects allegedly shot a...
Houma artist transforms downtown area for Carnival season
NEW ORLEANS — If you travel down the bayou this Carnival season, you may notice some murals going up. Houma's Main Street is transforming one brushstroke at a time. It's all thanks to Houma native, Kassie Voisin. "We're just trying to keep it bright and colorful and inviting. This...
Carnival will return parades to traditional routes, Mayor Cantrell says
NEW ORLEANS — It’s Carnival Time and for the first time in three years, everybody will be having fun along traditional, full parade routes in New Orleans. “What we’re seeing from neighboring parishes and those commitments that have come our way, yes sir, we will be returning to our routes, traditional routes,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell said.
St. Bernard Parish man recounts moment guns were pointed at him
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — Imagine getting into your car and then seeing someone pointing a gun at you, well that happened to one St. Bernard Parish man. Then those criminals went on to steal a car with a child in the back. Barry Lemoine is a New Orleans...
Houses damaged in EF1 tornado on Tuesday in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes
BAYOU BLUE, La. — On Tuesday night, at 10 p.m., an EF1 tornado touched down in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes. Thankfully, nobody was reported injured or killed during the damage. While most of South Louisiana was out of the storm's path, people in Bayou Cane and Bayou Blue, which...
What is the American Rescue Plan Act money for New Orleans East being used for?
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans East is getting some much-needed funding for some big projects. Councilman Oliver Thomas announced on social media this weekend that extra cash from the American Rescue Plan Act will be heading to New Orleans East. He says $5 million will go to Lincoln Beach.
Police chase ends with a car crashing into a preschool
METAIRIE, La. — A police chase in Jefferson Parish Thursday morning ended in a car crashing into a Metairie preschool. Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies spotted a car that had been reported stolen out of New Orleans. They attempted a traffic stop, but the driver sped off. Officers chased the truck to a dead end street on Metairie Ave and Hesper Ave.
Attorneys doubt accuracy of LSU student's BAC after alleged rape, crash
BATON ROUGE, La. — Attorneys for three of the four men facing rape charges after an LSU student was fatally struck by a car say security and cell phone video from the night of the crash will prove that their clients are innocent. In a joint news conference on...
JPSO police chase ends with crash near preschool in Old Metairie
METAIRIE, La. — A police chase through Old Metairie in Jefferson Parish ended with a crash near a preschool. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office has not said what led to the police chase which happened early Thursday morning. According to the sheriff's office, deputies chased a black Ford F-150...
Video shows LSU student leaving bar before alleged rape, deadly crash
BATON ROUGE, La. — A new video published Thursday shows Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks leaving a Tigerland bar shortly before authorities say she was raped and fatally struck by a car. The video, which was published by WBRZ-TV, reportedly shows Brooks leaving with four men outside of...
Car stolen with 6-year-old girl inside in Chalmette
CHALMETTE, La. — Tuesday night a parent's worst nightmare came true. One minute their child was there and the next they weren’t. The parents of a 6-year-old girl went into Meraux Food Store on Paris Road in St. Bernard Parish, leaving her in the car. As they were finishing their shopping, just before 7 p.m., their car was stolen with their daughter inside.
NOPD investigating homicide on Perlita
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a Tuesday homicide that left one victim dead in the 4500 block of Perlita Street. According to a press release, NOPD officers responded to a shooting at around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the scene.
Carjackers steal vehicle with small child inside in Chalmette
CHALMETTE, La. — The St. Bernard Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted carjacking and an auto theft involving a small child Tuesday evening in Chalmette. Deputies responded to a call about an attempted carjacking near Buffon Street and East St. Bernard Highway where victims fled from two male perpetrators driving a silver 2019 Kia SUV.
New Orleans among cities seeing rise in car thefts, amid TikTok trend
NEW ORLEANS — The latest rash of car thefts in New Orleans are coming as. In surveillance video from early Sunday morning, you could see a man walk out of D.P. Dough on Decatur St. in Freret, immediately noticing something is wrong. He’s a DoorDash driver. He tries to...
One dead, one injured after two separate shootings in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two separate shootings, one of which left a man dead on Wednesday afternoon. The NOPD was called around 4:02 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 5300 block of Marais Street. Initial reports said that a man had been shot in the chest.
Mardi Gras council makes "significant progress" toward full parade routes
NEW ORLEANS — The Mardi Gras Advisory Council appeared to be close to restoring the full parade routes for many New Orleans carnival krewes, with a new update coming directly from the co-chairs of that committee on Thursday. And while there remained work to be done, there was an...
Human remains found in St. Tammany Parish field
SUN, La. — Authorities have launched an investigation after human remains were found in a St. Tammany Parish field near Washington Parish on Thursday. According to Washington Parish Sheriff's Office, an individual searching for arrowheads in a field near Chadell Road near Sun, La., discovered what he believed to be human bones. Deputies were called to the scene, and detectives determined that the bones were likely human remains.
Political leaders respond to halt on criminal trials in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — The halls of justice in New Orleans were silent on Tuesday. This comes one day after Criminal District Court Chief Judge Robin Pittman announced in a letter to the advocacy group Voice of The Experienced (VOTE) that no juries would be called until at least March.
WWL
New Orleans, LA
34K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
New Orleans local newshttps://www.wwltv.com/
Comments / 0