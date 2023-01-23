NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA) has announced some changes to its bus routes beginning this Sunday, January 29. The changes to some of the bus routes and schedules from the September 25th bus network redesign are based on rider feedback. The September redesign was the first major route overhaul since interim changes were made in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

