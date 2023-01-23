ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA) has announced some changes to its bus routes beginning this Sunday, January 29. The changes to some of the bus routes and schedules from the September 25th bus network redesign are based on rider feedback. The September redesign was the first major route overhaul since interim changes were made in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
Houma artist transforms downtown area for Carnival season

NEW ORLEANS — If you travel down the bayou this Carnival season, you may notice some murals going up. Houma's Main Street is transforming one brushstroke at a time. It's all thanks to Houma native, Kassie Voisin. "We're just trying to keep it bright and colorful and inviting. This...
Carnival will return parades to traditional routes, Mayor Cantrell says

NEW ORLEANS — It’s Carnival Time and for the first time in three years, everybody will be having fun along traditional, full parade routes in New Orleans. “What we’re seeing from neighboring parishes and those commitments that have come our way, yes sir, we will be returning to our routes, traditional routes,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell said.
Police chase ends with a car crashing into a preschool

METAIRIE, La. — A police chase in Jefferson Parish Thursday morning ended in a car crashing into a Metairie preschool. Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies spotted a car that had been reported stolen out of New Orleans. They attempted a traffic stop, but the driver sped off. Officers chased the truck to a dead end street on Metairie Ave and Hesper Ave.
Car stolen with 6-year-old girl inside in Chalmette

CHALMETTE, La. — Tuesday night a parent's worst nightmare came true. One minute their child was there and the next they weren’t. The parents of a 6-year-old girl went into Meraux Food Store on Paris Road in St. Bernard Parish, leaving her in the car. As they were finishing their shopping, just before 7 p.m., their car was stolen with their daughter inside.
NOPD investigating homicide on Perlita

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a Tuesday homicide that left one victim dead in the 4500 block of Perlita Street. According to a press release, NOPD officers responded to a shooting at around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the scene.
Carjackers steal vehicle with small child inside in Chalmette

CHALMETTE, La. — The St. Bernard Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted carjacking and an auto theft involving a small child Tuesday evening in Chalmette. Deputies responded to a call about an attempted carjacking near Buffon Street and East St. Bernard Highway where victims fled from two male perpetrators driving a silver 2019 Kia SUV.
Human remains found in St. Tammany Parish field

SUN, La. — Authorities have launched an investigation after human remains were found in a St. Tammany Parish field near Washington Parish on Thursday. According to Washington Parish Sheriff's Office, an individual searching for arrowheads in a field near Chadell Road near Sun, La., discovered what he believed to be human bones. Deputies were called to the scene, and detectives determined that the bones were likely human remains.
