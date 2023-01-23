How about we invest in our public schools and pay our teachers better, we are number 41 in paying fair wage for teachers, we used to be in the top 10 for education and we are now 35, pathetic
This plan is an education nightmare AND a fiscal one.When will the money for a transfer be granted and what will that make possible for private schools? NOT enough to hire more teachers , not enough to expand buildings, not enough to buy more equipment/ supplies/ staff!! And what happens when families are not happy with the rules and requirements and lack of special programs at the private school? Will the tax dollars get transferred back right away??Eventually ? At all? And can we trust this governor to be responsible for keeping track of all this tax dollar shake up?? NO!!!!
