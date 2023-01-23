ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Lona Shipley
3d ago

How about we invest in our public schools and pay our teachers better, we are number 41 in paying fair wage for teachers, we used to be in the top 10 for education and we are now 35, pathetic

mjrediowa
3d ago

This plan is an education nightmare AND a fiscal one.When will the money for a transfer be granted and what will that make possible for private schools? NOT enough to hire more teachers , not enough to expand buildings, not enough to buy more equipment/ supplies/ staff!! And what happens when families are not happy with the rules and requirements and lack of special programs at the private school? Will the tax dollars get transferred back right away??Eventually ? At all? And can we trust this governor to be responsible for keeping track of all this tax dollar shake up?? NO!!!!

Pen City Current

Superintendents react to school choice law

FORT MADISON – Area public school officials are reacting with some consternation about the new law signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds this week that allocates public funding for private Educational Savings Accounts. Reynolds signed the Students First Act into law earlier this week establishing the savings account with approximately...
IOWA STATE
Washington Examiner

Iowa reclaims its position as a leader in education reform

Iowa has long served as the nation’s unofficial weather vane when it comes to presidential politics. But this year, the Hawkeye State has positioned itself to be the leader on policy reform that hits closer to home. This week, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the nation’s first school choice...
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Questions for lawmakers who voted for "school choice"

Dianne Prichard of DeWitt taught in public schools for 33 years before becoming a pastor. I have questions for the legislators who voted for the "school choice" bill, which Governor Kim Reynolds signed into law on January 24. 1. How will you support our public schools?. As House File 68...
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa lawmakers back off SNAP food restrictions

Iowa Republicans say they plan on amending a bill that would have severely restricted what food SNAP recipients could buy at the store.After a debate yesterday morning, the bill will just restrict candy and non-zero calorie pop purchases, pending USDA approval.Driving the news: The first draft of House File 3 prompted national outrage due to a section limiting the foods SNAP recipients could purchase to a state-approved WIC list.WIC, which is meant to be a supplemental aid for women, infants and children, doesn't allow for the purchase of a wide range of basic groceries, such as fresh meat and...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Financial boycott bill introduced into legislature

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A bill introduced in the legislature says the state would no longer do business with companies that financially boycott specific industries: gun shops, fossil fuels, agriculture, and timber. Financial institutions often implement an environmental, social, and governance investment model to screen companies before investing, also...
IOWA STATE
wnax.com

Iowa School Choice Vote and the “Will of the People”

Iowa legislators approved school choice legislation earlier this week and Governor Kim Reynolds quickly signed the bill. It would initially give low income parents seventy six hundred dollars for each child to cover costs of going to a private school. District 3 Representative Tom Jeneary of Le Mars said he...
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Iowa parents can now find out if student is eligible for $7,598 under new law

DES MOINES, Iowa — The paperwork is signed. The website is updated with details. And a new law is now in effect for private school students in Iowa. On Tuesday, just two weeks and a day after the legislative session began, Governor Kim Reynolds signed into law a plan to eventually provide all private school families with $7,598 per year for tuition and approved expenses.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Lawmaker: Proposals could ‘politicize’ Iowa attorney general’s office

A GOP proposal to expand the Iowa attorney general’s authority in handling election-misconduct claims could “politicize the office,” according to one Democratic senator. The proposal, along with one that would give the attorney general the right to prosecute criminal cases without a referral from a county attorney, is contained in a draft bill that has […] The post Lawmaker: Proposals could ‘politicize’ Iowa attorney general’s office appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

What are teachers being taught? Bill calls for defining teaching terms

Republicans’ focus on education reform did not end with Gov. Kim Reynolds’ private school scholarship legislation: Lawmakers are now looking at how future educators at Iowa universities are learning to teach. Lawmakers in a House Education subcommittee moved Wednesday to advance House File 7, a bill requiring Iowa’s three public universities to submit reports to […] The post What are teachers being taught? Bill calls for defining teaching terms appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
pureoldiesspencer.com

Spencer Superintendent Reacts to Passage of School Choice Bill

Spencer, IA (KICD)– There continue to be some mixed feelings around Iowa and locally following the passage of the “School Choice” bill that was identified as a top priority for 2023 by Governor Kim Reynolds. Spencer Community Schools Superintendent Terry Hemann talked with KICD News Tuesday after...
SPENCER, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa sets record for healthcare marketplace enrollment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa set a record for a third straight year for enrollments in the Healthcare Marketplace under the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. Federal data shows more than 82,000 Iowans are enrolled with health care plans for 2023 through the insurance exchange. That’s up from more than 72,000 in 2022 and 59,228 in 2021 - both of which set records at the time. Iowa added a fourth carrier to the marketplace this year with CareSource joining Medica, Oscar and Wellmark in offering health insurance plans under the enrollment period that ended January 15th.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

New Bill Proposes Cuts To Food Stamp Spending In Iowa

There is a state in the country that wants to put a cut on food stamp spending and that state is Iowa. A new proposed bill in Iowa would directly impact the spending for individuals on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) on certain items that can be purchased. According...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa bill would punish financial boycotts of specific industries

Loved ones of teens shot in Des Moines call for end to gun violence. Loves ones of victims in a deadly shooting at a Des Moines non-profit are speaking out for the first time. Marquette Catholic principal makes parody music video to announce snow day. Updated: 2 hours ago. The...
DES MOINES, IA
KCJJ

Republican legislators want UI officials to explain specific course terms relating to sexuality

Republican legislators are ordering officials at Regents institutions to explain specific terms dealing with sexuality that can be found in official curriculum. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports 26 GOP legislators are seeking explanations for specific terms used in courses at the University of Iowa, Iowa State and Northern Iowa. Terms cited include “compulsory heterosexuality,” “critical media literacy” and “equitable science teaching.”
who13.com

Proposal would remove age limit to serve alcohol

The days of needing to be 18 to serve alcohol may be coming to an end in Iowa. A bill in the state legislature would eliminate the age requirement to serve in restaurants and bars as well as sell alcohol in stores. Proposal would remove age limit to serve alcohol.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Lawmakers Pass Governor Reynolds’ Educational Savings Account Bill

(Des Moines) Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ school choice bill passes through the state legislature on the first day of the third week of the session. Yesterday, both chambers passed the educational savings account proposal, allowing parents to get nearly 76 hundred dollars per child annually if they enroll their kids in private school. After failing in the Iowa House two years in a row, Governor Reynolds’ ESA proposal will be on her desk, waiting for her signature.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

How Is It Possible There Are This Many Farm Operations in Iowa?

How is this number even possible? I started doing some research about farming in Iowa when I came across this information and somehow the math doesn't seem to add up for me. I had a few co-workers check this information with me, just to make sure I wasn't completely off base or if I drank too much coffee today and wasn't thinking straight. How are there this many farm operations in the state of Iowa when the population of Iowa is only a little over 3 million people?
IOWA STATE

