Connecticut Housatonic River receives new designation

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 41-mile stretch of Connecticut’s Housatonic River has received a new designation from the United States National Park Service.

The chairman of the Housatonic River Commission said the Wild and Scenic Designation would help ensure their efforts to maintain the river’s unspoiled beauty and create solid accessibility to groups that treasure the river.

The wild and scenic designation covers 41 miles from the Massachusetts border the Boardmans Bridge in New Milford.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.